Report: Heat pressing Timberwolves for answer on Jimmy Butler trade offer today

The Jimmy Butler trade saga has dragged on longer than anyone involved wants.
The Timberwolves want to prepare for their season with the team they’ll take into it (ideally, though maybe not realistically, with Butler on the roster). Butler wants to leave Minnesota. Other teams want him on their roster.
Could we be nearing a resolution?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is an odd timeline from the Heat. The Timberwolves play at the Clippers tonight, and of course Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau is also the team’s president. He’s kind of busy right now.
And this comes just after word talks between Minnesota and Miami got sidetracked. I wonder how close a deal is relative to this just being about frustration.
And what if the teams don’t agree to a trade? Thibodeau has evaded follow-up questions about when Butler will be required to report, and this is only slightly more direct. “If his wrist is healthy” leaves plenty of gray area for Butler to stay away from the Timberwolves.
The NBA, full of young rich athletes, lends itself to a certain lifestyle.
The Hornets – unintentionally, I assume – nodded to it in a questionnaire for their players.
As revealed by Frank Kaminsky on Instagram (which is the only reason he’s pictured above):
https://twitter.com/BR_NBA/status/1047574078742089728
I’m sure whomever designed that form expected players to fill in the wife OR girlfriend lines. But a single “wife/girlfriend” line would have sufficed.
Thankfully, the questionnaire allows plenty of room for jokes. I wonder whether any Charlotte players had the gall to fill out both lines.
We’ve learned a little about what the Heat are offering for Jimmy Butler – Goran Dragic and/or Hassan Whiteside, but not Josh Richardson or Bam Adebayo. With Miami Butler’s reported preferred destination, the Heat have additional incentive to trade for him, as they’ll have a better chance of re-signing him this summer.
Will Miami complete a deal for Butler?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
This will only fuel skepticism about Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau actually trading Butler. The quick (and fun) assumption: Thibodeau sabotaged negotiations so he could keep his star player.
But I’m always leery of these reports. One team’s ‘significant progress’ isn’t necessarily the other team’s. Minnesota might have never viewed talks as gaining traction.
Especially without including Richardson or Adebayo, it’s hard to see the Heat making a compelling offer. Butler is far more valuable than Dragic, and Dragic is only a marginal upgrade over Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague. Miami shopped Whiteside earlier in the offseason without finding positive value for him.
Both Butler and rival teams have incentive to paint Minnesota’s front office as unreasonable. They want Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor – by no means a basketball expert – to step in and trade Butler himself, presumably for less return and more quickly than Thibodeau would do.
So, consider the idea Minnesota’s front office is being overly difficult. It’s certainly possible. But don’t blindly accept it, either.
The Rockets popularized the strategy of emphasizing shots at the rim and 3-pointers to the point it’s called Moreyball, named for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.
It’ll be an adjustment for Carmelo Anthony, who has made a living as a mid-range scorer.
In his Houston preseason debut, Anthony made a long 2 then turned to the Rockets bench and said, “My bad.”
I can’t speak for Morey or Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, but that didn’t look like a terrible shot. His defender sold out hard to stop the 3-pointer – potentially knowing how much Houston likes the 3 – and that allowed Anthony to step in for an open jumper. The goal should be getting 3s and shots at the rim, but defenses know that. Sometimes, that opens the mid-range as a more valuable shot location.
Anthony’s attempt might have been a little too deep to be worthwhile, but it’s at least debatable. This wasn’t Anthony working for a 2-point jumper, as he has done many types before.
Hornets guard Malik Monk broke his thumb and missed several weeks of offseason training.
He apparently wasn’t ready to hit the ground running in Charlotte’s preseason win over Miami yesterday.