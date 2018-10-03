Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard drops 17 points, looks comfortable in Raptors preseason game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Is Kawhi Leonard going to be MVP-level Kawhi Leonard again?

It’s one of the more interesting questions entering this NBA season, after nearly a full season off to deal with a quadriceps tendon injury, what would Leonard look like on the court?

It’s just preseason, but he looked pretty comfortable scoring 17 points on Utah Tuesday night.

Leonard seems to be moving well and is looking sharp in the Raptors’ system.

We’ll see how he and the talented Raptors (they won 59 games last season) look when things get serious, but so far so good. Don’t forget, Leonard said the key to him re-signing in Toronto was winning, and if he is playing like this the Raptors could do a lot of that.

Klay Thompson “really wants to make” NBA All-Defensive team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last season, the NBA’s All-Defensive Team guards were Victor Oladipo and Jrue Holiday (first team), with Dejounte Murray and Jimmy Butler (second team).

Is Golden State’s Klay Thompson better than one of those?

He thinks so and said as much speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic in a recent interview (hat tip Chinmay Vaidya at Watch Stadium).

“The past few years, there’s been some guys where I’m like, ‘Man, I know I’m a better defender than him.’ I really want to make one of those teams. I think I put the work in on both ends to get that recognition.”

Thompson came in a distant sixth in guard voting (Chris Paul was fifth). That’s not far off, but the West is stacked with talent and it can be hard to get noticed.

Much like his offensive game, Thompson’s defense is impressive but can get lost amongst a team with a former Defensive Player of the  Year (Draymond Green) and other guys who can crank it up on the defensive end when they want to (Kevin Durant, for example). Last season, pick-and-roll ball handlers scored 0.85 points per possession when guarded by Thompson (about the league average) and he struggled some when he had to go over picks (tracking stats via Synergy Sports). Also, the advanced stats don’t always love Thompson — his defensive real plus/minus was 26th among shooting guards, and the Warriors were good but not dynamic 1.4 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he was on the court. That doesn’t help his case.

Part of that is Thompson always gets the toughest perimeter defensive assignments, a lot is asked of him on both ends and Thompson steps up. He’s got three rings the last four years on what has been an elite defensive team to show it.

Thompson is starting his campaign to make the team early this season — before it even tips off. That said, his play has deserved serious consideration for years and eventually he is going to make the team. He’s that good defensively.

NBA GMs pick LeBron to win MVP, Luka Doncic to win Rookie of Year, Warriors to win title

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James came West and that is going to end his streak of having gone to eight straight NBA Finals — but it will win him his fifth MVP award.

According to NBA general managers, at least.

The annual NBA survey of GMs was released Wednesday and there were plenty of things we expected and a few surprises. Here are the highlights of the list, starting with something not a surprise to anyone:

• 87 percent predict the Golden State Warriors will win the NBA title. There were a few contrarian votes, with both Boston and Houston each getting 7 percent.

• GMs predicted the top four teams in the East would be (in order) Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Milwaukee. Yes, that means the GMs liked the Raptors adding Kawhi Leonard more than the Sixers, who lost a couple of shooters. The Bucks were in a virtual dead heat for fourth with the Pacers.

• GMs predicted the top four teams in the West would be (in order) Golden State, Houston, Oklahoma City, Utah.

• The MVP race is going to be wide open, although LeBron came out on top it was close: LeBron James 30 percent, Kevin Durant 27 percent, Anthony Davis 17 percent, James Harden 10 percent, and another five players got at least one vote.

Luka Doncic will win the Rookie of the Year, according to 47 percent of the GMs. Marvin Bagley III and Wendel Carter Jr. tied for second at 17 percent, followed by No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton at 13 percent. (Before you get indignant Suns fans, remember last season 62 percent of GMs thought Lonzo Ball would win ROY.)

• Which player will be the best out of this rookie class in five years? Ayton and Jaren Jackson Jr. tied for the top spot with 27 percent of the vote. Doncic came in third at 17 percent.

• If GMs could sign one player to start a franchise right now, it would be Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ forward got 30 percent of the vote. Second place went to Anthony Davis at 23 percent, followed by Kevin Durant at 20 percent. Interestingly, Karl-Anthony Towns won this category a year ago but this season did not receive one vote.

• LeBron is the player that makes opposing coaches make the most adjustments according to 60 percent of GMs.

Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard tied for the best defensive player in the NBA with 37 percent of the vote each (impressive for Leonard after a season off). Draymond Green was third with 17 percent, followed by Anthony Davis.

• Brad Stevens of Boston is the best coach in the NBA according to the GMs, winning what had been the annual Gregg Popovich award for a long time (Popovich was second with 30 percent of the vote).

• Once again, Chris Paul was voted as the player who would make the best head coach someday. (This will prompt the annual ritual of some reporter asking CP3 about it and Paul laughing in disgust at the idea.)

NBA’s hottest ticket? Lakers demand surges after LeBron James signing

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James has the largest global brand of any NBA player, and is one of the most recognized and followed athletes in the world.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA’s biggest brand.

Combine those two and ticket sales surge — demand for Lakers tickets increased by 427% over last season on StubHub, the online secondary ticket market’s leader told NBC Sports. How much has it blown up? The Lakers outsell the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, StubHub’s next top-selling teams, by 130 percent and 160 percent, respectively.

“When Lebron announced he was moving to LA in July, our site traffic spiked over 7,000 percent compared to the same time last year, so we expected the increased ticket demand that comes with a star player moving to one of the league’s marquee franchises,” Scott Jablonski, general manager of NBA for StubHub told NBC Sports. “And we’re not only seeing this at home – fans from all over the country are vying for tickets when Lebron and the Lakers come to town.”

That starts with Game One of the Lakers’ season — the fourth most in-demand NBA game at StubHub is the Lakers’ season opener in Portland. The single most in-demand ticket on StubHub is LeBron’s home opener at Staples Center against the Rockets Oct. 20, and seven of the top 10 most in-demand games are Lakers games.

While the top four in-demand teams did not change, the order did: the two-time defending champion Warriors have not burned out fans and are second in demand, with the Knicks third and the Celtics fourth.

Notice that Portland, a smaller market but one with a passionate fan base and popular stars, has climbed into the top 10 of StubHub’s rankings.

“Portland has always been a strong basketball market with some of the league’s most dedicated fans, and it’s helped to have likable players such as Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum,” Jablonski said. “The NBA is such a star-driven league, even small-market teams will drive demand when those standout players are performing well and consistently leading their franchises to the playoffs. The Blazers also have a few early season matchups that are driving a lot of the demand, including LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on October 18th.”

Driven by LeBron, tickets for Western Conference team games have a higher demand than Eastern Conference teams for the first time in five years.

The LeBron effect isn’t just limited to ticket sales, eBay — the popular online marketplace — has seen a spike in LeBron and Lakers merchandise sales. It has seen more than 200 LeBron Lakers’ jerseys sold a day since July 2. Also, LeBron’s shoes — specifically the LeBron 15s — lead the sales of all shoes on eBay as well since July 1 (the Kyrie Irving 4s are second).

On eBay, though, Eastern Conference teams still lead demand overall, with the Bulls out front.

In the end, it ends up being all about LeBron. We don’t know how good these Lakers will ultimately be on the court, but we know people want to see it and represent it in a way the team has not seen since Kobe was pushing this team to titles.

“There are only a handful of athletes in the world who can make an impact on ticket demand like Lebron can,” Jablonski said.

Dirk Nowitzki battling foot injury, out “weeks, not days” according to coach

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Dirk Nowitzki final season and farewell tour are off to a rough start.

Nowitzki will be coming off the bench for the Mavericks, but right now he can’t even do that due to a sore foot. He’s missing preseason action — both upcoming games against the Sixers in China — and coach Rick Carlisle made it sound like he could miss the start of the regular season as well, speaking to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

“He won’t do anything on this trip. I can’t give you any kind of a soft timeline. It’s weeks, not days, as far as getting on the court for live action.

“He is making gradual progress. We’re just not at a point where we can talk about a hard timeline.”

That’s not good.

Nowitzki, 40, will become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise once he steps on the court this season. While his minutes and role have shrunk in recent seasons, he has still gotten on the court (at least 75 games each of the last five seasons). When he’s played, he’s been efficient, last season he averaged 12 points a game and shot 40.9 percent from three.

Hopefully for all of us, we get to see the big German and future Hall of Famer back on the court soon.