Hornets’ Malik Monk forgets jersey as he tries to check into game

Hornets guard Malik Monk broke his thumb and missed several weeks of offseason training.
He apparently wasn’t ready to hit the ground running in Charlotte’s preseason win over Miami yesterday.
The Timberwolves have reportedly offered Jimmy Butler to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and Bucks for Khris Middleton, getting rejected both times.
But what kind of offers is Minnesota getting for the disgruntled star? The Rockets and Heat (with evident limitations) are interested, and apparently the Timberwolves’ request didn’t scare off Milwaukee like it did Philadelphia.
My understanding is from talking to numerous league officials, league sources, front-office folks, a coach – actually, a couple coaching sources – that the Wolves have all the parameters of the deals that they can make. So, it’s on the Wolves at some point here to say yes.
Now, do they wait a little bit longer just to see if some team adds a player in – like Miami? Miami is not willing to move Josh Richardson, but in the end, do they offer Josh Richardson?
But, so far, as of October 2nd, no sense whatsoever that Miami is making Josh Richardson available. Same goes for Bam Adebayo. Is Goran Dragic available? Yeah. The Wolves could acquire Goran Dragic. Is Hassan Whiteside available? Yeah, the Wolves could acquire Hassan Whiteside.
From Houston, you can get Eric Gordon. You can get P.J. Tucker. The Rockets want Jimmy Butler.
The Bucks are willing to move Brogdon, Bledsoe. The Bucks still have interest in Jimmy Butler. They’re not willing to move Middleton.
The Clippers are also still very, very interested in Jimmy Butler.
Now, league folks still say keep an eye on Miami, that Miami wants him the most. He wants to be in Miami – not that the Wolves care about that, but hey, if he wants to be in Miami, and Miami wants him, that eventually you can find some sort of happy medium, find a way to complete a trade.
It’s unclear whether each team mentioned is offering both the named players in proposals or only one per proposal.
Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon for Butler would work salary-cap-wise. But there would be diminishing returns for the Bucks dealing their best two point guards, leaving the position to Matthew Dellavedova, and Minnesota adding two point guards to a roster that already has Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose. This also just isn’t enough value for the Timberwolves.
Gordon and Tucker for Butler would also work cap-wise. That trade could be the most sensible, especially if Tom Thibodeau prioritizes the present.
Dragic and Whiteside for Butler would not work cap-wise, though Butler could be traded straight up for either Miami player. But neither Whiteside nor Dragic is nearly as valuable as Butler.
However, it’s difficult to evaluate these offers without knowing the exact parameters. Are other players involved? Picks? This information is interesting, but limited.
Mostly, though, it points to the Timberwolves not receiving enough value for Butler in an offer yet.
At media day, Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he expected Jimmy Butler to report if not traded within a week.
That was nine days ago, and Butler remains in Minnesota but not with the team.
Chris Hine of the Minneapolis StarTribune:
Monday marked a week since media day, but when asked about it after the Wolves practiced in Los Angeles, Thibodeau wasn’t offering specifics related to Butler’s status. All he would say is that it’s a “fluid” situation.
“Like I said our job is to focus on the guys that are here,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what we’re doing as we get ready for our next game and our improvement each day. Just understand what your job is.”
Butler couldn’t become a free agent next summer nor would he gain a year of service if he withholds playing services for 30 days. It seems the Timberwolves have yet to start that clock.
Doing so could be a costly escalation. If they tried that, Butler could undergo elective surgery that legitimately sidelines him. Players with his mileage almost always have something to clean up. But once he underwent surgery, his trade value would plummet.
I don’t blame Thibodeau for not answering directly. This is a difficult situation. I just don’t know why he set a one-week timeline in the first place. He put himself in position to face these questions.
Coming off a season where his shooting regressed, plus he missed time with a broken wrist and a scary late-season fall, Golden State reserve wing Patrick McCaw still had two-year offer on the table from the Warriors, a little over $2 million the first season and nearing $3 million the second season but on a team option. He did not sign it.
McCaw also had a $1.7 million qualifying offer on the table from Golden State, meaning he would play at that figure this season then be a restricted free agent next summer. McCaw didn’t sign that either.
Instead, he is remaining a restricted free agent. Why turn down the money? Because he wants to force his way out to a place he can get more minutes, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic.
This isn’t as much about money for McCaw as it is about opportunity. Sources indicate that both McCaw and his father, Jeff, who has become a vocal part of this process, believe a more expansive role is the best thing for his growth and eventual earning potential.
Taking the family member’s advice over the professional agent, that usually ends about as well as the phrases “my girlfriend says we need to talk” and “George Lucas has some ideas about the next Star Wars movie.”
Are there really more minutes out there for McCaw out there? Sources I asked didn’t seem terribly confident there is, especially for a role player trying to push his way out of a winning and player-friendly situation. But maybe on a developing team there could be a more consistent backup role — that, however, is apparently not enough for McCaw.
It’s not just about the minute total, though that’s important. It’s about role. With the Warriors, McCaw is in line to get decent run on the league’s most high-profile team, available to showcase himself on the biggest stage, just like he did two seasons ago as a rookie contributor in the Game 5 championship closeout over the Cavaliers, when his stock was at its highest. That sounds like a very appealing one-year path for a 22-year-old trying to revive his diminished value.
But that’s as a bit piece with limited playmaking responsibility and no guaranteed nightly role, not the 25-ish minutes per game and freedom to create he craves.
Those kinds of minutes and freedom are earned, and McCaw — who was injured, shot 28.3 percent from three last season, with a well below averaged 47.7 true shooting percentage, shot 20 percent as a pick-and-roll ball handler and less than that in isolation — is not going to get them anywhere right now. The logical move would have been to come back to the Warriors for a season, show he was healthy and ready to take the next step, then hit free agency at age 23 with options. Now… he doesn’t have many.
The Warriors control the process and have no motivation to resolve this situation quickly, other than to do away with the minor distraction. Right now, they are looking at their other wing options. And McCaw sits.
The Celtics return eight players who started during a playoff run that ended one game from the NBA Finals.
Boston also has two other players who might be better than those eight.
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will join Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Aron Baynes, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris and Semi Ojeleye on the court this season. It’s an embarrassment of riches.
It’s also a stacked roster that exists at the same time as the Warriors, arguably the greatest team of all-time. So, Boston will still have major external barriers.
But the Celtics’ initial challenges will come from within as they try to balance all this talent. How will they manage?
Coach Brad Stevens is already sending his message: This is a special team capable of winning big if everyone sacrifices, and these opportunities don’t come around often. Stevens is an excellent communicator and has repeatedly gotten his players to embrace their roles. The expectation should be a continuation this year.
Perhaps no player has set a better tone than Rozier. Starting for an injured Irving in last year’s playoffs, Rozier wowed. He looked every bit like the starting point guard he hopes to become. But Rozier has consistently said he has no problem returning to the bench behind Irving.
This is also a contract year for Rozier (unless he signs an extension before the season). He has been stuck on a relatively low-paying rookie-scale deal and this will be his chance to earn set-for-life money.
If he can buy in, why can’t everyone else?
There are plenty of Celtics with big reputations considering their standing in the league. Boston put a league-high seven players in ESPN’s ranking of the NBA’s top 100 players. Per #NBArank, the Celtics have the NBA’s second-best third-best player (Horford), second-best fourth-best player (Brown), best fifth-best player (Hayward), best sixth-best player (Smart) and best seventh-best player (Rozier).
Here’s how the top 100 is represented by rank within each team – teams’ best players in the first column, teams second-best players in the second column, etc.:
Quibble with the exact rankings. But the overall picture is clear: The Celtics are loaded.
And Boston has three extra first-round picks, likely including the Kings’ this season (top-one protected). The Celtics aren’t just in great shape now. They’re poised for a long run of success.
But personal agendas sometimes derail teams headed for greatness. Rozier and Morris are playing for new contracts, though at least they might be the only ones in the rotation. Irving is practically guaranteed the max next summer no matter how he performs this year. Horford and Baynes have relatively lucrative player options to fall back on. There are fewer potential pitfalls here than usual.
The best thing Boston can do to keep everyone on track is win. Many players across the league feel as if their role isn’t large enough. The ones on winning teams usually keep quiet (enough) about it. How can they complain when the overall plan is working? They typically understand it won’t go over well. It’s players on underwhelming teams who grumble more.
Essentially, these things snowball.
And the Celtics have been snowballing toward greatness for a while. They could hit a snag, but the avalanche is building and coming for the rest of the league.