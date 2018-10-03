Dirk Nowitzki battling foot injury, out “weeks, not days” according to coach

“He won’t do anything on this trip. I can’t give you any kind of a soft timeline. It’s weeks, not days, as far as getting on the court for live action.
“He is making gradual progress. We’re just not at a point where we can talk about a hard timeline.”
That’s not good.
Nowitzki, 40, will become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise once he steps on the court this season. While his minutes and role have shrunk in recent seasons, he has still gotten on the court (at least 75 games each of the last five seasons). When he’s played, he’s been efficient, last season he averaged 12 points a game and shot 40.9 percent from three.
Hopefully for all of us, we get to see the big German and future Hall of Famer back on the court soon.
NBA’s hottest ticket? Lakers demand surges after LeBron James signing
LeBron James has the largest global brand of any NBA player, and is one of the most recognized and followed athletes in the world.
The Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA’s biggest brand.
Combine those two and ticket sales surge — demand for Lakers tickets increased by 427% over last season on StubHub, the online secondary ticket market’s leader told NBC Sports. How much has it blown up? The Lakers outsell the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, StubHub’s next top-selling teams, by 130 percent and 160 percent, respectively.
“When Lebron announced he was moving to LA in July, our site traffic spiked over 7,000 percent compared to the same time last year, so we expected the increased ticket demand that comes with a star player moving to one of the league’s marquee franchises,” Scott Jablonski, general manager of NBA for StubHub told NBC Sports. “And we’re not only seeing this at home – fans from all over the country are vying for tickets when Lebron and the Lakers come to town.”
That starts with Game One of the Lakers’ season — the fourth most in-demand NBA game at StubHub is the Lakers’ season opener in Portland. The single most in-demand ticket on StubHub is LeBron’s home opener at Staples Center against the Rockets Oct. 20, and seven of the top 10 most in-demand games are Lakers games.
While the top four in-demand teams did not change, the order did: the two-time defending champion Warriors have not burned out fans and are second in demand, with the Knicks third and the Celtics fourth.
Notice that Portland, a smaller market but one with a passionate fan base and popular stars, has climbed into the top 10 of StubHub’s rankings.
“Portland has always been a strong basketball market with some of the league’s most dedicated fans, and it’s helped to have likable players such as Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum,” Jablonski said. “The NBA is such a star-driven league, even small-market teams will drive demand when those standout players are performing well and consistently leading their franchises to the playoffs. The Blazers also have a few early season matchups that are driving a lot of the demand, including LeBron and the Lakers coming to town on October 18th.”
Driven by LeBron, tickets for Western Conference team games have a higher demand than Eastern Conference teams for the first time in five years.
The LeBron effect isn’t just limited to ticket sales, eBay — the popular online marketplace — has seen a spike in LeBron and Lakers merchandise sales. It has seen more than 200 LeBron Lakers’ jerseys sold a day since July 2. Also, LeBron’s shoes — specifically the LeBron 15s — lead the sales of all shoes on eBay as well since July 1 (the Kyrie Irving 4s are second).
On eBay, though, Eastern Conference teams still lead demand overall, with the Bulls out front.
In the end, it ends up being all about LeBron. We don’t know how good these Lakers will ultimately be on the court, but we know people want to see it and represent it in a way the team has not seen since Kobe was pushing this team to titles.
“There are only a handful of athletes in the world who can make an impact on ticket demand like Lebron can,” Jablonski said.
Trae Young shows why rebuilding Hawks could be fun to watch
ATLANTA (AP) —Trae Young just might make the Atlanta Hawks fun to watch this season.
The rookie point guard flashed some dazzling ball-handling skills in his preseason debut, keeping his teammates and fans involved in the action while he is on the floor.
Atlanta is not expected to win many games this season, but Young will likely win over his teammates and more than a few fans.
“His greatest skill is he can facilitate and he can find guys,” first-year coach Lloyd Pierce said. “When you have a player with the ability to do that, to find guys in creative ways, he’s fun to play with.”
In his preseason debut Monday night, Young provided a glimpse of what Hawks fans can expect this year.
Some good:
On one play he bounced a pass off the backboard and later wrapped on around a defender on the baseline to assist on uncontested dunks.
Some not so good: It was far from a perfect night as Young missed 10 of his first 11 attempts from the field.
But he seemed to get a pass on his shooting – for now.
At least for one preseason game, he validated why the Hawks traded down two spots on draft night to acquire the freshman out of Oklahoma with the No. 5 overall pick.
The 20-year-old had six assists before he committed a turnover, the best moment coming in the second quarter when he ran a pick-and-roll with Collins at the top of the key. Young drove around Julius Randle and drew Davis his way before bouncing an alley-oop pass off the backboard that Collins grabbed for a hard dunk.
“We’ve been doing that in practice and in drills and stuff,” Young said. “We were waiting for the moment when we could do it in a game. Lucky it happened in the first preseason game, which was pretty cool.”
With the Hawks playing another four exhibitions before opening the season Oct. 17 in New York, Pierce will continue to install his offense, a scheme that’s predicated on pushing the ball quickly up the floor before the defense gets set.
“We’re measuring everything with our first three steps,” Pierce said. “How quickly can we react to turnovers, makes and misses? When we have to play in the half-court, it’s body and ball movement. We’re looking for the most efficient shots, and that’s created. Our separation will be our bodies moving.”
Young brushed off his difficulty shooting. He had a similarly rough start in the NBA summer league before settling down.
As long as he’s handing out assists, Young believes his shots will start to fall. He finally got going against New Orleans’ reserves in the third quarter, hitting consecutive shots off Alex Len‘s block and Collins’ steal to give Atlanta the lead for good.
He finished with eight assists and two turnovers and scored 11 points on 5 for 16 shooting.
“My teammates did a great job of making plays, setting good screens, knocking down shots,” Young said. “John had a heck of a game. (Prince) had some insane moments, and Baze. Everybody had a good game today. It makes my job look a lot easier.”
Vince Carter, a 20th-year veteran and eight-time All-Star, continues to offer encouragement.
“He hesitated on a shot that just six months ago he would’ve let that fly whether he was 1 for 11 or 11 for 11, and I was just trying to tell him,” Carter said. “The mentality doesn’t change. He’s a point guard that can score and he can make plays for other people. Be the Trae Young that they drafted.”
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have played just two preseason games, and preseason contests matter as much as the new basketball Yeezys. Maybe even less. If that’s possible. So take any sweeping conclusions with a full box of Morton’s Kosher salt.
That said, after LeBron James’ preseason debut at home Tuesday night, here are five takeaways about these Lakers so far.
1) LeBron is very, very good at basketball. Thanks, Capt. Obvious. We know that like we know Meryl Streep will get nominated for an Oscar.
Still, watching him take over a game — even a preseason game — reminds us of what a force of nature he can be. And why nobody wants to pick against these Lakers.
Tuesday night against Denver the Lakers got off to a slow start, with LeBron deferring (there was a concerted effort to get Brandon Ingram into a playmaking role) and the offense looking slow and stagnant. Out of an early timeout, LeBron decided it was time to flex his muscles. First, the Lakers ran a horns set with LeBron on one elbow, and he made a clever pass to the cutting JaVale McGee for a bucket. Then LeBron rebounded the ball and led the break before hitting a running jumper that has been a staple his entire career. Next play he gets the rebound and finds Josh Hart on the leak out — LeBron took over, the team got three quick buckets, and the Lakers looked fast and efficient. Plus, he did things like this.
Already you can see how much LeBron is going to have to carry for the Lakers to succeed this season. As SI’s Ben Golliver of noted the Lakers are +14 in two games with LeBron on the court and -33 when he is on the bench (he’s been on the bench for twice as many minutes as he’s played). Yes, there is a lot of noise in that stat — who LeBron is with on the court matters in the mix — but when he is out this team looks lost and when he is in, they make plays.
Bottom line, the Lakers’ playoff hopes are all about LeBron taking over stretches of games. Two preseason games in, we know he can still do this as well as anyone.
2) Does Luke Walton trust the young Lakers or veteran Lakers more? Tuesday night, Walton started second-year player Josh Hart at the two guard spot over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It’s just one preseason game, but that’s a very good sign.
There are a few big questions about these Lakers, but none matters more to the team’s future than this: Does Walton trust and lean on the young Lakers — Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, etc. — when the pressure is on, or does he go with the veterans such as Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson?
So far things seem split, but starting Hart over KCP is a sign which direction things are going.
“Whenever I start, I’m usually a little more aggressive on the offensive end,” Hart said after the game. “It was really good to get out and run with those guys. I didn’t have the opportunity to get out and run with those guys as much in the first game, so it was good to get out there with the ball movement.”
None of those veterans on one-year deals are part of the future in Los Angeles. For the Lakers’ long-term success with LeBron (the three seasons after this one), they need this young core to become guys who can give quality minutes on a contending team. Ingram is at the top of that list, he needs to prove to be a No. 2 or No. 3 option on a title team, which is why we saw such a concerted effort to get him the ball early. Ingram said after the game he and LeBron are developing some real chemistry.
Rondo and McGee have played well so far as starters and both certainly have key roles on this team. However, for the long-haul, it has to be the youth. Expect Walton to lean on those young stars more and more as the season goes on… if he doesn’t, that’s a troubling sign.
3) When they ran, the Lakers’ had moments of genuine promise. The Lakers’ spurts in this game came when they ran — the passing was sharp, the ball moved, and the energy was up. The Lakers looked dynamic in transition.
That should only get better when Lonzo Ball returns to the rotation.
The Lakers’ chemistry is a work in progress, but when they get out and run they have a real flow — and they’re fun. If the Lakers are going to succeed this year they will be playing at one of the faster paces in the NBA.
However…
4) To run consistently requires defense and rebounding, and the Lakers have not been dedicated to that. The best transition teams — from the Showtime Lakers through the current Warriors — know that to truly be elite in transition means getting stops. For the second game in a row, the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets carved up the Lakers’ defense with their passing, although the Lakers thought Game 2 went better than their first preseason game. Still, the Lakers were not consistently communicating well on screens or closing out on shooters. When the Lakers did play good defense and force a miss, they too often struggled to secure the defensive rebound, and so the process restarted itself.
Denver is an elite offense that makes a lot of defenses look bad, but in a deep West the Lakers are going to run into great offenses, or at least good ones, every night. The Laker defense was solid last season, it cannot take a step back.
The Lakers’ got boards and made stops in stretches (which led to their transition game), but it wasn’t consistent. The issues were particularly noticeable when they went small. Which brings us to…
5) Los Angeles is trying to make small ball work, but they have a way to go. It’s a strange thing to type, but the Lakers really need JaVale McGee right now. After him, the Lakers are thin at center and the quality drops off fast.
Luke Walton knew that going into camp, which is why the Kyle Kuzma at center experiment continues — sliding a natural three down to the five slot is a fun preseason experiment, but defensively it can’t last. For two games in a row, Nikola Jokic has eaten Kuzma’s lunch. Granted, Jokic is a top 20-25 NBA player (and on the rise) who a lot of regular centers struggle to slow down, but even if Kuzma is matched up against a natural four he will struggle to stop them. It’s not his game.
To reiterate a theme here, Lakers’ offense looks great when they get out in transition — we’ve covered that in No. 3 above — and the small ball look is an effort to capitalize on it. However, the small ball lineups may require a superhuman LeBron (something that can happen nightly) to really work for now. The Lakers will be fun and fast when they go small, but if it’s just a shootout and they don’t get some stops it doesn’t help as much as it should.
Check out massive ovation LeBron James got in his first game at Staples Center
LOS ANGELES — Lakers fans are sky high over LeBron James. Ticket sales are up, jersey sales are up — the number of “23 James” jerseys in Staples already is shocking — and fan energy for a preseason game is way up.
That includes the massive ovation LeBron got when introduced for the first time at Staples.