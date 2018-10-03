Associated Press

Check out massive ovation LeBron James got in his first game at Staples Center

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Lakers fans are sky high over LeBron James. Ticket sales are up, jersey sales are up — the number of “23 James” jerseys in Staples already is shocking — and fan energy for a preseason game is way up.

That includes the massive ovation LeBron got when introduced for the first time at Staples.

The crowd has been looking for a reason to cheer all night, so when this happened the place erupted (well, for a preseason game).

How good the Lakers are this season remains to be seen, but with LeBron they are going to be entertaining.

Carmelo Anthony scores 13 in Rockets’ debut

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carmelo Anthony was playing a role and spacing the floor.

It’s just the first preseason of the season, which matters about as much as Adam Sandler at the Oscars, but for a night ‘Melo looked comfortable and scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep. You can see his highlights above.

Anthony was running to the arc, knocking down shots, and showed some comfort level with James Harden and Chris Paul. Never put too much stock in preseason action, but for a night this worked for Houston.

Kevin Durant on how he’ll handle free agency next summer, “Just be honest”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2018, 9:49 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kevin Durant can opt out and become a free agent next summer and around the league teams that think they have a chance — and a few that don’t — are coming up with their “what if” plans and pitches.

Last time Durant left a team the drama was “This Is Us” high with meetings in the Hamptons, KD bolting Russell Westbrook and Middle America to form a juggernaut on the coast, and a lot of backlash that reverberates to this day. Fair or not.

What did Durant learn from all that? Nick Friedell of ESPN asked him.

“Just be honest,” Durant told ESPN. “I was honest with my decision, but just like outwardly if people ask me about it, don’t be ashamed to talk about why I decided to move teams and switch teams because it’s not the end of the world. I didn’t do anything against the law, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I thought happened the first time…

“I dealt with it before,” Durant said. “I just try to be as honest as I can. I’m not going to tell people what I’m thinking. … Some days I think about my free agency, some days I don’t. Some days I think about what my future looks like, some days I don’t. I’m just human. That’s just natural for me. But I can’t sit down and talk to people about it because I want to keep playing, I want to focus on the season.

“So I know the questions are going to come. I know a lot of people are going to speculate and print rumors and sources, but nobody’s heard from me about anything, so it’s just all speculation at this point.”

Kevin Durant doesn’t know what Kevin Durant is going to do next summer. Yet. How the Warriors end their season will play into that decision — if Golden State three-peats would Durant leave? Does he feel it’s time to have his own team?

The sense from sources around the league is that of the core four in Golden State, Durant will be the first to leave. When, nobody is sure, but he’s the guy who will want to prove he can do this on his own. Maybe he goes to a team with some other potential quality players to go around him that he feels he can elevate (the Knicks?). Maybe he stays put. Maybe a lot of things. Durant is going to dodge the question until next July.

Then we’ll see how honest he will be.

 

Pelicans: Jahlil Okafor out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and is expected to miss one or two weeks.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans’ preseason opener on Chicago on Sunday. You can see the play below.

The 6-foot-11 Okafor was drafted third overall out of Duke by Philadelphia in 2015. But his production fell considerably last season from the nearly 15 points and six rebounds he averaged during his first two seasons with the 76ers.

He appeared in only two games with Philadelphia last season before being traded to Brooklyn, where he played about 13 minutes per game as a reserve, averaging 6.4 points.

In August, he signed a two-year contract with New Orleans that includes a team option in the second year. The Pelicans hope he can provide depth to a frontcourt led by Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, and Nikola Mirotic.

Warriors’ Jordan Bell forced to move last year because of stalker

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

This is not the kind of “welcome to the NBA” moment players want to have.

Last year during his rookie season in the Bay Area, Jordan Bell lived with his girlfriend but they had to move because of a stalker around his place, something he had discussed before. However, on Monday after practice, Bell laid out the details as reported by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area, and it’s disturbing.

“I kept seeing him everyday. He was standing outside, wearing glasses, had a backpack,” Bell told reporters. “I’m thinking he’s just a fan who wants an autograph. But he was there every single day … for a week, every day. I did it (signed an autograph) because I had just got here and I wasn’t signing autographs like crazy.

“And then, my girlfriend was walking our dogs outside and he came behind her (Bell mimics somebody putting his hands on her shoulder) and was like, ‘Yo, is Jordan here?’ And she was freaked out, and it’s dark, she’s by herself. … He was bigger than her, so she was frightened. She said he looked like a creep.

“So I had to move.”

Bell said he is still in a legal squabble with the original building because he had to get out of his lease to move. He moved to what he described as a “quieter” area and has not had the same issue.

NBA players — and celebrities in general — make a trade-off of some level of privacy for the money and fame that come with their jobs (where precisely that line is and should be is an occasional matter of debate). However, some disturbed people take things a step too far, and it forces players to put up more of a wall between them and the fans just because they want to keep themselves and their families safe. It’s unfortunate, but it’s also the reality of the world we live in.