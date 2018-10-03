Carmelo Anthony apologizes to Rockets for making long two

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
The Rockets popularized the strategy of emphasizing shots at the rim and 3-pointers to the point it’s called Moreyball, named for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

It’ll be an adjustment for Carmelo Anthony, who has made a living as a mid-range scorer.

In his Houston preseason debut, Anthony made a long 2 then turned to the Rockets bench and said, “My bad.”

I can’t speak for Morey or Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, but that didn’t look like a terrible shot. His defender sold out hard to stop the 3-pointer – potentially knowing how much Houston likes the 3 – and that allowed Anthony to step in for an open jumper. The goal should be getting 3s and shots at the rim, but defenses know that. Sometimes, that opens the mid-range as a more valuable shot location.

Anthony’s attempt might have been a little too deep to be worthwhile, but it’s at least debatable. This wasn’t Anthony working for a 2-point jumper, as he has done many types before.

Report: Timberwolves, Heat were making ‘significant progress’ on Jimmy Butler trade until Minnesota changed proposal

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
We’ve learned a little about what the Heat are offering for Jimmy ButlerGoran Dragic and/or Hassan Whiteside, but not Josh Richardson or Bam Adebayo. With Miami Butler’s reported preferred destination, the Heat have additional incentive to trade for him, as they’ll have a better chance of re-signing him this summer.

Will Miami complete a deal for Butler?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

This will only fuel skepticism about Timberwolves president Tom Thibodeau actually trading Butler. The quick (and fun) assumption: Thibodeau sabotaged negotiations so he could keep his star player.

But I’m always leery of these reports. One team’s ‘significant progress’ isn’t necessarily the other team’s. Minnesota might have never viewed talks as gaining traction.

Especially without including Richardson or Adebayo, it’s hard to see the Heat making a compelling offer. Butler is far more valuable than Dragic, and Dragic is only a marginal upgrade over Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague. Miami shopped Whiteside earlier in the offseason without finding positive value for him.

Both Butler and rival teams have incentive to paint Minnesota’s front office as unreasonable. They want Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor – by no means a basketball expert – to step in and trade Butler himself, presumably for less return and more quickly than Thibodeau would do.

So, consider the idea Minnesota’s front office is being overly difficult. It’s certainly possible. But don’t blindly accept it, either.

Hornets’ Malik Monk forgets jersey as he tries to check into game

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
Hornets guard Malik Monk broke his thumb and missed several weeks of offseason training.

He apparently wasn’t ready to hit the ground running in Charlotte’s preseason win over Miami yesterday.

Here are players Heat, Rockets and Bucks reportedly offering for Jimmy Butler

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
The Timberwolves have reportedly offered Jimmy Butler to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and Bucks for Khris Middleton, getting rejected both times.

But what kind of offers is Minnesota getting for the disgruntled star? The Rockets and Heat (with evident limitations) are interested, and apparently the Timberwolves’ request didn’t scare off Milwaukee like it did Philadelphia.

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

My understanding is from talking to numerous league officials, league sources, front-office folks, a coach – actually, a couple coaching sources – that the Wolves have all the parameters of the deals that they can make. So, it’s on the Wolves at some point here to say yes.

Now, do they wait a little bit longer just to see if some team adds a player in – like Miami? Miami is not willing to move Josh Richardson, but in the end, do they offer Josh Richardson?

But, so far, as of October 2nd, no sense whatsoever that Miami is making Josh Richardson available. Same goes for Bam Adebayo. Is Goran Dragic available? Yeah. The Wolves could acquire Goran Dragic. Is Hassan Whiteside available? Yeah, the Wolves could acquire Hassan Whiteside.

From Houston, you can get Eric Gordon. You can get P.J. Tucker. The Rockets want Jimmy Butler.

The Bucks are willing to move Brogdon, Bledsoe. The Bucks still have interest in Jimmy Butler. They’re not willing to move Middleton.

The Clippers are also still very, very interested in Jimmy Butler.

Now, league folks still say keep an eye on Miami, that Miami wants him the most. He wants to be in Miami – not that the Wolves care about that, but hey, if he wants to be in Miami, and Miami wants him, that eventually you can find some sort of happy medium, find a way to complete a trade.

It’s unclear whether each team mentioned is offering both the named players in proposals or only one per proposal.

Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon for Butler would work salary-cap-wise. But there would be diminishing returns for the Bucks dealing their best two point guards, leaving the position to Matthew Dellavedova, and Minnesota adding two point guards to a roster that already has Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose. This also just isn’t enough value for the Timberwolves.

Gordon and Tucker for Butler would also work cap-wise. That trade could be the most sensible, especially if Tom Thibodeau prioritizes the present.

Dragic and Whiteside for Butler would not work cap-wise, though Butler could be traded straight up for either Miami player. But neither Whiteside nor Dragic is nearly as valuable as Butler.

However, it’s difficult to evaluate these offers without knowing the exact parameters. Are other players involved? Picks? This information is interesting, but limited.

Mostly, though, it points to the Timberwolves not receiving enough value for Butler in an offer yet.

Tom Thibodeau dodges questions about Jimmy Butler reporting to Timberwolves

By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
At media day, Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he expected Jimmy Butler to report if not traded within a week.

That was nine days ago, and Butler remains in Minnesota but not with the team.

Chris Hine of the Minneapolis StarTribune:

Monday marked a week since media day, but when asked about it after the Wolves practiced in Los Angeles, Thibodeau wasn’t offering specifics related to Butler’s status. All he would say is that it’s a “fluid” situation.

“Like I said our job is to focus on the guys that are here,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what we’re doing as we get ready for our next game and our improvement each day. Just understand what your job is.”

Butler couldn’t become a free agent next summer nor would he gain a year of service if he withholds playing services for 30 days. It seems the Timberwolves have yet to start that clock.

Doing so could be a costly escalation. If they tried that, Butler could undergo elective surgery that legitimately sidelines him. Players with his mileage almost always have something to clean up. But once he underwent surgery, his trade value would plummet.

I don’t blame Thibodeau for not answering directly. This is a difficult situation. I just don’t know why he set a one-week timeline in the first place. He put himself in position to face these questions.