Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Western Conference looks like a gauntlet, East not so much

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Since 2000, 25 NBA teams have missed the playoffs despite holding a better record than a playoff team in the opposite conference.

Of those 25 slighted teams, 24 have been in the Western Conference.

Expect that list of shorted West teams to grow this season. There are 12 Western Conference teams in our power rankings before the eighth Eastern Conference team.

Conference imbalance is usually measured two ways – by teams at the top of each conference and by teams near the No. 8 seed.

The overwhelming 2019 title favorite is the Warriors, who play in the West. If they threepeat, they’d give the West 15 of 21 championships since Michael Jordan retired.

But zoom out just a little further, and the placement of contenders looks more balanced. In fact, three of the top five teams in our power rankings – Warriors, Celtics, Rockets, 76ers, Raptors – are in the East.

Yet, look near the playoff line, and the West dominates. If the season plays out according to our power rankings, the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Mavericks and Grizzlies would all miss the playoffs despite being better than the Pistons, the No. 8 team in the East. Of course, the season won’t match our preseason power rankings, but the difference in conferences at this point in the standings looks stark.

Last year, the West tied a record with 10 winning teams. That’s hard to pull off, but several losing Western Conference teams last year – Lakers, Grizzlies and Mavericks – should be far more competitive this year. None of the 10 winning teams are locks to fall off.

That will likely leave at least one Western Conference team joining the list of teams that missed the playoffs despite holding a better record than a team in the other conference. Those teams since 2000:

  • 2018 Nuggets (46-36)
  • 2016 Bulls (42-40)
  • 2015 Thunder (45-37)
  • 2015 Suns (39-43)
  • 2014 Suns (48-34)
  • 2014 Timberwolves (40-42)
  • 2013 Jazz (43-39)
  • 2013 Mavericks (41-41)
  • 2011 Rockets (43-39)
  • 2011 Suns (40-42)
  • 2011 Jazz (39-43)
  • 2010 Rockets (42-40)
  • 2009 Suns (46-36)
  • 2008 Warriors (48-34)
  • 2008 Trail Blazers (41-41)
  • 2008 Kings (38-44)
  • 2006 Jazz (41-41)
  • 2005 Timberwolves (44-38)
  • 2004 Jazz (42-40)
  • 2004 Trail Blazers (41-41)
  • 2004 Warriors (37-35)
  • 2004 SuperSonics (37-45)
  • 2003 Rockets (43-39)
  • 2001 Rockets (45-37)
  • 2001 SuperSonics (44-38)

In a more holistic view, the West appears poised to dominate the East once again.

Based on each team’s over-under,* East teams project to win just 44% of their games against their West counterparts. That’d be a greater conference disparity than the last few years but in line with this era.

*The over-unders give teams 10 extra wins across the league. So, I subtracted a third of a win from all 30 teams for this projection.

Here is the East’s annual winning percentage against the West, actual results in blue and this season’s projection in orange:

image

Of course, Eastern Conference teams will have an opportunity to show they can hang. I expect the Celtics, Raptors and 76ers to be quite competitive. The Bucks and Pacers could make noise. I wouldn’t even rule out a team like the Wizards, Heat, Pistons or Hornets rising.

But the safe bets are the Western Conference Warriors winning the title, the competition being much more fierce to make the playoffs in the West and the West holding a decided overall advantage.

Report: NBA would ban Kanye West’s basketball shoe

Randy Brooke/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

The best thing that ever happened to Michael Jordan’s shoe line was the NBA banning one of his shoes. That allowed him to market the Nike Air Jordan 1 as something forbidden, which made it only more alluring.

Kanye West’s new basketball shoe could get a similar boost.

Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Kanye West is expected to debut his first-ever Yeezy basketball sneaker on the feet of Adidas athletes during the upcoming NBA season. But the league office would ban the current version of the sneaker on court because of its gleaming, reflective-material heel, according to industry sources.

While the league office has yet to receive and formally review the new Yeezy basketball shoe in person, the version shared online by West would not be permitted on court as is, according to a source. Alternative versions of the sneaker that don’t incorporate the reflective material would likely be approved.

The NBA has to take this stance. That’s way too shiny and distracting.

But, at this point, West shouldn’t produce an alternative version. It wouldn’t look nearly as cool without the reflective material, and it’ll gain much more intrigue while remaining banned.

Former NBA player Chris Dudley alleged to have partnered with Brett Kavanaugh in bar fight

Todd Warshaw /Allsport
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
7 Comments

Former NBA player Chris Dudley inserted himself into the Brett Kavanaugh saga by claiming the Supreme Court nominee never blacked out drinking.

Kavanaugh’s drinking has become an issue because women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct – Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez (and Julie Swetnick) – have said Kavanaugh was drunk at the time of the alleged incidents. So, Kavanaugh’s drinking has been investigated, and subsequently, Dudley has come up.

Chad Ludington – who played basketball at Yale with Dudley, when Kavanaugh also attended the Ivy League school – said Kavanaugh and Dudley once got into a bar fight together. Parts of the incident are corroborated by a police report.

Emily Bazelon and Ben Protess of The New York Times:

He said that the altercation happened after a UB40 concert on Sept. 25, when he and a group of people went to Demery’s and were drinking pints. At one point, they were sitting near a man who, they thought, resembled Ali Campbell, the lead singer of UB40.

“We’re trying to figure out if it’s him,” he said.

When the man noticed Mr. Ludington, Mr. Kavanaugh and the others looking at him, he objected and told them to stop it, adding an expletive, Mr. Ludington said.

Mr. Kavanaugh cursed, he said, and then “threw his beer at the guy.”

“The guy swung at Brett,” Mr. Ludington continued. At that point, Mr. Dudley “took his beer and smashed it into the head of the guy, who by now had Brett in an embrace. I then tried to pull Chris back, and a bunch of other guys tried to pull the other guy back. I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up.”

Mr. Kavanaugh was not arrested, but the police report stated that a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him “for some unknown reason.”

A witness to the fight said that Chris Dudley, a Yale basketball player who is friends with Mr. Kavanaugh, then threw a glass that hit the man in the ear, according to the police report, which was obtained by The New York Times.

The report said that the victim, Dom Cozzolino, “was bleeding from the right ear” and was treated at a hospital. A detective was notified of the incident at 1:20 a.m.

Mr. Dudley denied the accusation, according to the report. For his part, speaking to the officers, Mr. Kavanaugh did not want “to say if he threw the ice or not,” the police report said.

It’s important to remember Kavanaugh wasn’t arrested, and Dudley denies the accusation.

But fighting someone because he’s not the lead singer of UB40? That doesn’t exactly show good judgement.

Sixers Jerryd Bayless out 3-4 weeks with sprained knee

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

When Wilson Chandler got injured in the Sixers’ first preseason game, coach Brett Brown gave the minutes to Jerryd Bayless, despite them playing different positions, saying after the game Bayless had looked good so far in training camp and earned the run.

Sunday, Bayless suffered a knee sprain at practice that will have him out three to four weeks, the team announced Monday.

This is a blow to the depth of the Sixers, but not one that will dramatically impact regular season rotation minutes. During the preseason it will mean more minutes for rookie Landry Shamet.

No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton dominates in Suns’ exhibition game

Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — It’s just one preseason game, but Deandre Ayton showed why he was the No. 1 pick in the draft — he has the NBA’s next great man in the middle.

Ayton had a dominant debut Monday night, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Phoenix Suns’ 106-102 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The exhibition opener for both teams featured the top two picks in the most recent draft. Marvin Bagley III of Duke came off the Sacramento bench for seven points in 25 minutes.

Ayton – Bagley’s one-time high school teammate – looks a little more NBA-ready. The former Arizona star leaped high for alley-oop and showed off a nice touch with a hook, finishing 9 for 16 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

You can see his highlights above.

Yogi Ferrell had 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento.

 

 