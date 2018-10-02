Ron Baker sucks on contact lens then tries to put in eye (video)

Sometimes, bad things happen to Ron Baker – like when he broke his face while getting dunked on by Anthony Davis.

Sometimes, Baker does bad things to himself – like when he put a contact lens in his mouth lubricate it then tried popping it right in his eye during the Knicks’ preseason win over the Wizards last night.

Kobe Bryant on distance between him and Matt Barnes: ‘You gotta remember I was swaying. He did it and I didn’t balk’

Overhead video of the famous Matt Barnes-Kobe Bryant no-flinch inbound emerged today, showing Kobe was actually standing to the side of Barnes:

The new angle has become the most discussed NBA topic of the day. Even Kobe has weighed in.

Chris Palmer:

Even with his swaying, Kobe didn’t get directly in front of Barnes for the pass fake.

The ball still came close to Kobe’s face. Some people would have flinched.

But this can no longer be seen as the legendary moment of Kobe staring down Barnes and refusing to blink at a ball coming straight for his face. It was something far more ordinary, even if still somewhat impressive.

Kobe Bryant grew his legend when he calmly rocked back and forth without flinching as Matt Barnes faked an inbound pass at point blank range toward Kobe’s face during a 2010 Lakers-Magic game.

But apparently Kobe wasn’t actually in front of Barnes.

Rob Perez of The Action Network:

Barnes later said he didn’t realize at the time Kobe never blinked. This would explain why Barnes missed the moment as it unfolded. It wasn’t really much of a moment.

I hate it when facts ruin a good story.

Western Conference looks like a gauntlet, East not so much

Since 2000, 25 NBA teams have missed the playoffs despite holding a better record than a playoff team in the opposite conference.

Of those 25 slighted teams, 24 have been in the Western Conference.

Expect that list of shorted West teams to grow this season. There are 12 Western Conference teams in our power rankings before the eighth Eastern Conference team.

Conference imbalance is usually measured two ways – by teams at the top of each conference and by teams near the No. 8 seed.

The overwhelming 2019 title favorite is the Warriors, who play in the West. If they threepeat, they’d give the West 15 of 21 championships since Michael Jordan retired.

But zoom out just a little further, and the placement of contenders looks more balanced. In fact, three of the top five teams in our power rankings – Warriors, Celtics, Rockets, 76ers, Raptors – are in the East.

Yet, look near the playoff line, and the West dominates. If the season plays out according to our power rankings, the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Mavericks and Grizzlies would all miss the playoffs despite being better than the Pistons, the No. 8 team in the East. Of course, the season won’t match our preseason power rankings, but the difference in conferences at this point in the standings looks stark.

Last year, the West tied a record with 10 winning teams. That’s hard to pull off, but several losing Western Conference teams last year – Lakers, Grizzlies and Mavericks – should be far more competitive this year. None of the 10 winning teams are locks to fall off.

That will likely leave at least one Western Conference team joining the list of teams that missed the playoffs despite holding a better record than a team in the other conference. Those teams since 2000:

  • 2018 Nuggets (46-36)
  • 2016 Bulls (42-40)
  • 2015 Thunder (45-37)
  • 2015 Suns (39-43)
  • 2014 Suns (48-34)
  • 2014 Timberwolves (40-42)
  • 2013 Jazz (43-39)
  • 2013 Mavericks (41-41)
  • 2011 Rockets (43-39)
  • 2011 Suns (40-42)
  • 2011 Jazz (39-43)
  • 2010 Rockets (42-40)
  • 2009 Suns (46-36)
  • 2008 Warriors (48-34)
  • 2008 Trail Blazers (41-41)
  • 2008 Kings (38-44)
  • 2006 Jazz (41-41)
  • 2005 Timberwolves (44-38)
  • 2004 Jazz (42-40)
  • 2004 Trail Blazers (41-41)
  • 2004 Warriors (37-35)
  • 2004 SuperSonics (37-45)
  • 2003 Rockets (43-39)
  • 2001 Rockets (45-37)
  • 2001 SuperSonics (44-38)

In a more holistic view, the West appears poised to dominate the East once again.

Based on each team’s over-under,* East teams project to win just 44% of their games against their West counterparts. That’d be a greater conference disparity than the last few years but in line with this era.

*The over-unders give teams 10 extra wins across the league. So, I subtracted a third of a win from all 30 teams for this projection.

Here is the East’s annual winning percentage against the West, actual results in blue and this season’s projection in orange:

image

Of course, Eastern Conference teams will have an opportunity to show they can hang. I expect the Celtics, Raptors and 76ers to be quite competitive. The Bucks and Pacers could make noise. I wouldn’t even rule out a team like the Wizards, Heat, Pistons or Hornets rising.

But the safe bets are the Western Conference Warriors winning the title, the competition being much more fierce to make the playoffs in the West and the West holding a decided overall advantage.

Report: NBA would ban Kanye West’s basketball shoe

The best thing that ever happened to Michael Jordan’s shoe line was the NBA banning one of his shoes. That allowed him to market the Nike Air Jordan 1 as something forbidden, which made it only more alluring.

Kanye West’s new basketball shoe could get a similar boost.

Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Kanye West is expected to debut his first-ever Yeezy basketball sneaker on the feet of Adidas athletes during the upcoming NBA season. But the league office would ban the current version of the sneaker on court because of its gleaming, reflective-material heel, according to industry sources.

While the league office has yet to receive and formally review the new Yeezy basketball shoe in person, the version shared online by West would not be permitted on court as is, according to a source. Alternative versions of the sneaker that don’t incorporate the reflective material would likely be approved.

The NBA has to take this stance. That’s way too shiny and distracting.

But, at this point, West shouldn’t produce an alternative version. It wouldn’t look nearly as cool without the reflective material, and it’ll gain much more intrigue while remaining banned.