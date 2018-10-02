Getty Images

Pelicans: Jahlil Okafor out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and is expected to miss one or two weeks.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans’ preseason opener on Chicago on Sunday. You can see the play below.

The 6-foot-11 Okafor was drafted third overall out of Duke by Philadelphia in 2015. But his production fell considerably last season from the nearly 15 points and six rebounds he averaged during his first two seasons with the 76ers.

He appeared in only two games with Philadelphia last season before being traded to Brooklyn, where he played about 13 minutes per game as a reserve, averaging 6.4 points.

In August, he signed a two-year contract with New Orleans that includes a team option in the second year. The Pelicans hope he can provide depth to a frontcourt led by Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, and Nikola Mirotic.

Warriors’ Jordan Bell forced to move last year because of stalker

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
This is not the kind of “welcome to the NBA” moment players want to have.

Last year during his rookie season in the Bay Area, Jordan Bell lived with his girlfriend but they had to move because of a stalker around his place, something he had discussed before. However, on Monday after practice, Bell laid out the details as reported by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area, and it’s disturbing.

“I kept seeing him everyday. He was standing outside, wearing glasses, had a backpack,” Bell told reporters. “I’m thinking he’s just a fan who wants an autograph. But he was there every single day … for a week, every day. I did it (signed an autograph) because I had just got here and I wasn’t signing autographs like crazy.

“And then, my girlfriend was walking our dogs outside and he came behind her (Bell mimics somebody putting his hands on her shoulder) and was like, ‘Yo, is Jordan here?’ And she was freaked out, and it’s dark, she’s by herself. … He was bigger than her, so she was frightened. She said he looked like a creep.

“So I had to move.”

Bell said he is still in a legal squabble with the original building because he had to get out of his lease to move. He moved to what he described as a “quieter” area and has not had the same issue.

NBA players — and celebrities in general — make a trade-off of some level of privacy for the money and fame that come with their jobs (where precisely that line is and should be is an occasional matter of debate). However, some disturbed people take things a step too far, and it forces players to put up more of a wall between them and the fans just because they want to keep themselves and their families safe. It’s unfortunate, but it’s also the reality of the world we live in.

Kevin Durant says he’ll be ‘honest’ about upcoming free agency

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
Last March, Kevin Durant said he’d re-sign with the Warriors. Then, he re-signed with the Warriors.

He hasn’t made any such pledges about next summer, but says he’ll once again stick to his word.

Durant, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“Just be honest,” Durant told ESPN. “I was honest with my decision, but just like outwardly if people ask me about it, don’t be ashamed to talk about why I decided to move teams and switch teams because it’s not the end of the world. I didn’t do anything against the law, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I thought happened the first time.”

“I’m like, ‘Man, there’s so much attention on me because I switched teams,'” Durant said. “I thought I did something wrong, but I knew deep down in my heart that was the perfect decision for me and I know that now I just got to stand on that, outwardly say it, and that will stop the speculation from a lot of people. … When they don’t know, when people really don’t know the end, the conclusion or why I did something, they’re going to always speculate and create stories and clicks and that’s only going to make me more upset. So I’d just rather keep it open and transparent with you.”

“I dealt with it before,” Durant said. “I just try to be as honest as I can. I’m not going to tell people what I’m thinking. … Some days I think about my free agency, some days I don’t. Some days I think about what my future looks like, some days I don’t. I’m just human. That’s just natural for me. But I can’t sit down and talk to people about it because I want to keep playing, I want to focus on the season.

“I’m here,” Durant said. “I’m 100 percent committed to this team this year and going as hard as I can every single day to be the best player that I can be to help this team win. It’s going to be a lot of speculation on where I should go play ball, but at the end of the day it’s just me playing ball. It doesn’t really matter. I’m just playing ball, you know what I mean? I’m not making a huge, huge decision that’s going to affect anyone else, but just myself, so I don’t even know why everybody cares that much.”

People care because they’re interested in the NBA, which in turns, leads to Durant earning so much money. They especially care about where he plays, because he’s good enough to shift the landscape of the entire league – especially when joining/staying with a team as good as Golden State.

I appreciate Durant’s candor here. Many players pretend they don’t even think about their upcoming free agencies, but it’s a huge life decision. Who could totally avoid considering options? Compartmentalizing that choice to focus the task at hand is part of the job, and Durant is facing that challenge rather than pretending it doesn’t exist.

Durant said he’s taking free agency “year by year,” and there’s already plenty of speculation about what he’ll do next summer. It’s unavoidable. Durant appears to be handling it the best way possible – accepting the inevitable attention, instilling certain boundaries and being honest within them.

Kings use odd four-big lineup

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
The Kings’ season will be pretty pointless. They’ll be bad, but they won’t even have their first-round pick to show for it, so it doesn’t matter how bad.

Yet, they’ve somehow already turned heads on the court.

In its preseason win over the Suns last night, Sacramento opened the second quarter with a lineup of:

That’s a point guard with four players on the power forward-center spectrum. Fun question: Who’s the nominal two in that lineup? Kings general manager Vlade Divac said Bagley could play small forward, so maybe the No. 2 pick is even more versatile than we thought.

The unit played just 1:17 and got outscored 3-0, turning the ball over on both its possessions. At least Sacramento rebounded the lone missed shot during that time, a Phoenix 3-pointer.

I know it’s just the preseason. I know it wasn’t even two minutes. But what was Kings coach Dave Joerger trying to accomplish here? Anything other than cause amusement and bewilderment, and I’m stumped.

Longtime Nets scout agrees ‘white supremacy’ factor in Jimmer Fredette hype

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Hyped for big scoring numbers at BYU, Jimmer Fredette was the No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA draft. But after five seasons with the Kings, Bulls, Pelicans and Knicks, he fizzled out of the league.

Longtime Nets scout Khalid Green, as transcribed by Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“I never got caught up in that hype. Hype, he was slow, and they were pushing [Fredette] too hard,” Green said on the “Bill Rhoden On Sports” podcast.“I actually had a conversation. One of the scouts at the time was like, ‘Well, if he was a black guy you’d really like him.’ This was in a meeting and I was kind of new at the time, but I was like, ‘No, I wouldn’t have liked him because he can’t guard.’ He’s not going to be able to guard and he’s not going to be able to get his shot off, and he wasn’t athletic. And I knew what it was. I knew it was a Great White Hope-type of situation.

“That’s where the intrinsic bias comes in, because they a lot of times people want that guy to succeed to make a statement on behalf of the whole race.”

When Rhoden — a longtime sports columnist at the New York Times — likened that to white supremacy, Green replied, “Absolutely.”

I wouldn’t call the situation “white supremacy.” If anything, it’s a perception of white inferiority driving people to view exceptional white athletes through a hopeful lens.

But racial bias definitely affects NBA draft prospects. It shows up in player comparisons. Prospects are often compared to established players with similar skin tones, no matter how different their playing styles. It shows up in language. White players are disproportionately “smart” and “gritty” while black players are disproportionately “athletic” and “naturally talented.” Even when crossing stereotypical lines, the language notices the irregularity. My favorite: White players tend to be “sneaky athletic.”

If he were black, Fredette would have been quickly labeled a “streetball player.” He hogged the ball, played passive defense and refused to fit into a team concept. But that’s an image we more readily associate with black players, so Fredette is treated as a more complex case.

There are numerous reasons any player gets drafted too high. Fredette’s case wasn’t solely about race. But it’d be wrong to ignore race in the story of his career.