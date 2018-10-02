No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton dominates in Suns’ exhibition game

ASSOCIATED PRESS — It’s just one preseason game, but Deandre Ayton showed why he was the No. 1 pick in the draft — he has the NBA’s next great man in the middle.
Ayton had a dominant debut Monday night, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Phoenix Suns’ 106-102 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The exhibition opener for both teams featured the top two picks in the most recent draft. Marvin Bagley III of Duke came off the Sacramento bench for seven points in 25 minutes.
Ayton – Bagley’s one-time high school teammate – looks a little more NBA-ready. The former Arizona star leaped high for alley-oop and showed off a nice touch with a hook, finishing 9 for 16 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Yogi Ferrell had 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento.
Sixers Jerryd Bayless out 3-4 weeks with sprained knee
Morris was lined up during a second-quarter free throw next to Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson and something the youngster did angered the veteran, and Morris let Robinson know about it. Morris didn’t let up when the play went to the other end, and the officials tossed him.
Warriors’ Patrick McCaw reportedly to turn down contract offers, become restricted free agent
For a month or more now, the Golden State Warriors have had an offer on the table for Patrick McCaw, in the two-year, $5 million range (although the second year is not fully guaranteed). That’s a little bit more than his $1.7 million qualifying on the table from the team.
Reports are McCaw is turning all of it down.
Sources on @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: Restricted free agent Pat McCaw plans to decline his one-year, $1.7M qualifying offer with the Warriors, barring unforeseen change.
It would allow today's deadline to expire and keep him RFA.
Why turn down the money? My best guess: he believes if he can get out of Golden State and off one of the most stacked rosters in NBA history, he can get some minutes somewhere else and prove his value. He wants to get on the court and play more. While I appreciate that logic, the question is would he get that many minutes somewhere else?
McCaw will be a restricted free agent next summer when there will be a lot of money floating around — about 20 teams may have space for at least one max contract — but also about 200 players on the market as well (that’s not a typo, about half the league will be free agents). McCaw needs to play well in Golden State when he gets the chance this season to show teams he deserves a little of that cash, because right now he’s way down the pecking order.
Watch Markelle Fultz drain his first three in NBA action
What matters about this shot — and a three he took and missed a couple of minutes before this — was that he didn’t hesitate. This was the relaxed shot of a confident shooter. If Fultz gets his confidence back we’ll find out if he can live up to the No. 1 pick expectations.