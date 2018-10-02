Kevin Durant on how he’ll handle free agency next summer, “Just be honest”

Kevin Durant can opt out and become a free agent next summer and around the league teams that think they have a chance — and a few that don’t — are coming up with their “what if” plans and pitches.

Last time Durant left a team the drama was “This Is Us” high with meetings in the Hamptons, KD bolting Russell Westbrook and Middle America to form a juggernaut on the coast, and a lot of backlash that reverberates to this day. Fair or not.

What did Durant learn from all that? Nick Friedell of ESPN asked him.

“Just be honest,” Durant told ESPN. “I was honest with my decision, but just like outwardly if people ask me about it, don’t be ashamed to talk about why I decided to move teams and switch teams because it’s not the end of the world. I didn’t do anything against the law, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I thought happened the first time… “I dealt with it before,” Durant said. “I just try to be as honest as I can. I’m not going to tell people what I’m thinking. … Some days I think about my free agency, some days I don’t. Some days I think about what my future looks like, some days I don’t. I’m just human. That’s just natural for me. But I can’t sit down and talk to people about it because I want to keep playing, I want to focus on the season. “So I know the questions are going to come. I know a lot of people are going to speculate and print rumors and sources, but nobody’s heard from me about anything, so it’s just all speculation at this point.”

Kevin Durant doesn’t know what Kevin Durant is going to do next summer. Yet. How the Warriors end their season will play into that decision — if Golden State three-peats would Durant leave? Does he feel it’s time to have his own team?

The sense from sources around the league is that of the core four in Golden State, Durant will be the first to leave. When, nobody is sure, but he’s the guy who will want to prove he can do this on his own. Maybe he goes to a team with some other potential quality players to go around him that he feels he can elevate (the Knicks?). Maybe he stays put. Maybe a lot of things. Durant is going to dodge the question until next July.

Then we’ll see how honest he will be.