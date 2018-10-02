Former NBA player Chris Dudley alleged to have partnered with Brett Kavanaugh in bar fight

Former NBA player Chris Dudley inserted himself into the Brett Kavanaugh saga by claiming the Supreme Court nominee never blacked out drinking.
Kavanaugh’s drinking has become an issue because women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct – Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez (and Julie Swetnick) – have said Kavanaugh was drunk at the time of the alleged incidents. So, Kavanaugh’s drinking has been investigated, and subsequently, Dudley has come up.
Chad Ludington – who played basketball at Yale with Dudley, when Kavanaugh also attended the Ivy League school – said Kavanaugh and Dudley once got into a bar fight together. Parts of the incident are corroborated by a police report.
Emily Bazelon and Ben Protess of The New York Times:
He said that the altercation happened after a UB40 concert on Sept. 25, when he and a group of people went to Demery’s and were drinking pints. At one point, they were sitting near a man who, they thought, resembled Ali Campbell, the lead singer of UB40.
“We’re trying to figure out if it’s him,” he said.
When the man noticed Mr. Ludington, Mr. Kavanaugh and the others looking at him, he objected and told them to stop it, adding an expletive, Mr. Ludington said.
Mr. Kavanaugh cursed, he said, and then “threw his beer at the guy.”
“The guy swung at Brett,” Mr. Ludington continued. At that point, Mr. Dudley “took his beer and smashed it into the head of the guy, who by now had Brett in an embrace. I then tried to pull Chris back, and a bunch of other guys tried to pull the other guy back. I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up.”
Mr. Kavanaugh was not arrested, but the police report stated that a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him “for some unknown reason.”
A witness to the fight said that Chris Dudley, a Yale basketball player who is friends with Mr. Kavanaugh, then threw a glass that hit the man in the ear, according to the police report, which was obtained by The New York Times.
The report said that the victim, Dom Cozzolino, “was bleeding from the right ear” and was treated at a hospital. A detective was notified of the incident at 1:20 a.m.
Mr. Dudley denied the accusation, according to the report. For his part, speaking to the officers, Mr. Kavanaugh did not want “to say if he threw the ice or not,” the police report said.
It’s important to remember Kavanaugh wasn’t arrested, and Dudley denies the accusation.
But fighting someone because he’s not the lead singer of UB40? That doesn’t exactly show good judgement.