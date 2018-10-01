This will be the best thing involving the Kings and m(M)agic all season.
Watch Markelle Fultz drain his first three in NBA action
What matters about this shot — and a three he took and missed a couple of minutes before this — was that he didn’t hesitate. This was the relaxed shot of a confident shooter. If Fultz gets his confidence back we’ll find out if he can live up to the No. 1 pick expectations.
Here it is, Markelle Fultz‘s first three in NBA action, with the assist from Ben Simmons.
He had taken another in-rhythm jumper earlier.
The reaction among Sixers Twitter?
Kyrie Irving apologizes for saying earth is flat
Kyrie Irving is his own guy, not a follower. He’s curious about the world and wants to learn. All outstanding qualities, but mix in the unfiltered information of the Internet and he can end up going down some ridiculous rabbit holes.
Like saying that the earth is flat.
When he said that around All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in 2017 that suddenly became the topic of the weekend. While every rational and thinking person knows this is untrue, it became a thing with everyone from middle school children to Shaq agreeing with him. In a world where truth has been defined as relative by some, it was part of a disturbing trend. Irving tried to backtrack it saying he was just trolling, but anyone who heard him speak on it wasn’t buying that.
Monday, at a Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Irving said he regretted saying the earth was flat (hat tip Uproxx).
Irving said this happened during a time he was “really into conspiracy theories” and apologized more for the fallout that the belief itself.
“At the time, I was huge into conspiracies. Everybody’s been there. Everybody’s been there like, ‘Whoa! What’s going on with our world?!”
What Irving mostly talked about was not understanding the power of his voice.
“At the time, you’re like innocent in it, but you realize the effect of the power of voice. Even if you believe in that, just don’t come out and say that stuff – it’s for intimate conversations because perception while you’re received changes. I’m actually a smart-ass individual … At the time, I just didn’t realize the effect … I’m sorry about all that….
“So I’m sorry about all that: all the science teachers coming up to me going ‘You know I have to reteach my whole curriculum.’ I’m sorry! I apologize. I apologize.”
Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen announces his cancer is back
Hopefully, Portland Trail Blazer owner Paul Allen is able to beat cancer again.
Back in 2009 he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and on Monday he announced that it had returned.
He said he and his doctors are optimistic that the new treatments developed to fight the disease since 2009 will help him best the disease again.
Allen, also the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, said he will remain active in all his businesses through the treatment process.
Our thoughts are with him and we are all hoping for the best.
Steve Kerr on being coach and GM: ‘I would not be comfortable doing both jobs’
Steve Kerr has been an NBA general manager, he was the guy that brought Shaquille O’Neal into the seven-seconds-or-less Suns. He’d probably like to forget that. Obviously, Kerr also has sat in the head coaching chair in Golden State where he has won three of the last four titles.
Which made him the perfect person to comment on the challenges Tom Thibodeau faces in Minnesota, as the coach and president of a team where their star player, Jimmy Butler, has asked for a trade. While Kerr wasn’t about to comment on that specific situation, he did talk about how the two jobs are very different. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:
“One of the reasons I wanted to coach is because frankly it’s easier than being a GM and facing some of those choices,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “So I’m lucky, I’ve got a great GM, a great friend in Bob [Myers] and when we’ve been faced with difficult decisions the collaboration and the process that we’ve had has been really sound and I’ve learned a lot actually from being part of it.””
But can one person as the coach and GM work?
“I’m sure it can,” Kerr said, when asked if someone could still be successful in a dual coach/GM type role. “But it wouldn’t work for me. It depends on the circumstances, the situation. It depends on relationships within the organization. Everybody is going to be structured a little differently. But having sat in both chairs I would not be comfortable doing both jobs.”
It’s a tough line to walk. On the one hand, every team needs a like-minded philosophical agreement between the coach and GM — they have to be on the same page. Having one person do both jobs ensures that. However, a coach is thinking about the short-term, winning the next game and racking up victories. The GM has to think long-term, too — winning now but how to sustain that with younger players, plus keeping the roster within whatever the team’s budget is.
The dual role has failed a lot lately — Doc Rivers with the Clippers, Mike Budenholzer with the Hawks, Stan Van Gundy with the Pistons, now Thibodeau with the Timberwolves. The only place it has worked is San Antonio with Gregg Popovich, but that situation is unique because Popovich is unique (plus he has a Vulcan mind meld with R.C. Buford).
Eventually, some owner will give someone coach and GM power again, but it likely will be a while now. Teams like the checks and balances it creates. Minnesota is the latest example of why teams need that balance.