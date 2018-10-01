Kyrie Irving is his own guy, not a follower. He’s curious about the world and wants to learn. All outstanding qualities, but mix in the unfiltered information of the Internet and he can end up going down some ridiculous rabbit holes.

Like saying that the earth is flat.

When he said that around All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in 2017 that suddenly became the topic of the weekend. While every rational and thinking person knows this is untrue, it became a thing with everyone from middle school children to Shaq agreeing with him. In a world where truth has been defined as relative by some, it was part of a disturbing trend. Irving tried to backtrack it saying he was just trolling, but anyone who heard him speak on it wasn’t buying that.

Monday, at a Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Irving said he regretted saying the earth was flat (hat tip Uproxx).

Kyrie apologizes for saying the world is flat.

Irving said this happened during a time he was “really into conspiracy theories” and apologized more for the fallout that the belief itself.

“At the time, I was huge into conspiracies. Everybody’s been there. Everybody’s been there like, ‘Whoa! What’s going on with our world?!”

What Irving mostly talked about was not understanding the power of his voice.

“At the time, you’re like innocent in it, but you realize the effect of the power of voice. Even if you believe in that, just don’t come out and say that stuff – it’s for intimate conversations because perception while you’re received changes. I’m actually a smart-ass individual … At the time, I just didn’t realize the effect … I’m sorry about all that….

“So I’m sorry about all that: all the science teachers coming up to me going ‘You know I have to reteach my whole curriculum.’ I’m sorry! I apologize. I apologize.”