Watch magician blow Kings’ minds (video)

This will be the best thing involving the Kings and m(M)agic all season.
Report: Timberwolves offered Jimmy Butler to Bucks for Khris Middleton
The Timberwolves asking for Ben Simmons in a Jimmy Butler trade is obviously absurd
But maybe Minnesota also has more realistic targets – like Khris Middleton.
Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports:
I know that the Wolves called the Bucks and asked for Khris Middleton, and that was rejected.
Middleton for Butler wouldn’t work straight up due to salary-cap rules. The Bucks would have to send out more salary, and maybe the additional players in Minnesota’s proposal would have swung the trade into clearly unfavorable for Milwaukee.
But a deal based on Middleton for Butler is interesting. Butler is better. Middleton is two years younger. Both can become unrestricted free agents next summer.
I bet the Bucks believe they’d have a much better chance of re-signing Middleton, and that’s obviously important. But so is Butler’s superior production. Giannis Antetokounmpo, with an upgrade on the wing from Middleton to Butler, might be ready to lead Milwaukee to incredible heights this season.
Generally, NBA teams are too risk-averse. The Bucks will be barely criticized, if at all, for not making this trade. But if they dealt for Butler and he left next summer, they’d faced immense criticism – even without us knowing whether Middleton would have re-signed. Doing nothing is safer perception-wise than doing something, and that often drives these types of decisions.
LeBron James posts video of helicopter ride to Los Angeles after Lakers play in San Diego
The Lakers bussed back to Los Angeles after their preseason loss to the Nuggets in Los Angeles last night.
On the other hand, LeBron James followed his preseason Lakers debut by taking a page from Kobe Bryant’s book and riding home in a helicopter.
LeBron posted to Instagram:
As LeBron clearly already knew, Southern California is a great place to be rich.
Did Jimmy Butler request a trade from Timberwolves in August?
Why did Jimmy Butler wait until just before training camp to request a trade?
That question has loomed over this entire saga. Butler is reportedly frustrated the Timberwolves have yet to trade him, but if he wanted to begin the upcoming season elsewhere, he could have given them more warning. It’s difficult to complete a deal of this magnitude so quickly.
But Butler reportedly told Tom Thibodeau in August he wouldn’t re-sign with Minnesota in 2019 free agency. And maybe Butler went even further than that.
According to a source, the two men who spent four seasons together in Chicago had breakfast in Los Angeles shortly after Butler underwent a minor surgery on his right shooting hand in early August. Yet after the meeting, the source said, their recollections about what had been said couldn’t have been more different.
Butler, who takes great pride in his willingness to be brutally honest even when the truth might hurt, believed he had made it clear that he wanted out. But Thibodeau, whose stubbornness is nothing short of legendary, swears he didn’t see it that way and continued hoping that the situation could be rectified.
Using Paul George as the model, George said he would have played out the final year of his contract with the Pacers if they wanted. He just informed them he’d leave afterward, so they traded him first. He obviously knew a trade was the likely outcome of telling Indiana his plan.
So, Butler telling Thibodeau he wouldn’t re-sign is not the same as a trade request, even if that was the implicit hope behind the message. Thibodeau should have solicited trade offers at that point, but if none were satisfactory, keeping Butler and getting another season of production from him while hoping to change his mind wasn’t necessarily the wrong course.
That said, we don’t know precisely what Butler said. Maybe he directly requested a trade.
Mostly, this is just another indicator of the Timberwolves’ poor communication and connectivity under Thibodeau. These conversations shouldn’t leave each side with opposite conclusions of what was said.
It’s hard enough to determine how to proceed when everyone knows where everyone stands. Progressing when everyone is on different pages about about how everyone feels is far more difficult.
Five players most likely to be traded this season
Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves
Even with all the reported issues in negotiation between Minnesota and other teams, Butler must make this list. He wants out, and Tom Thibodeau at least said he’d honor Butler’s trade request. It’s unclear precisely what Thibodeau means by that, but Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor could always get involved, and he’s more likely to deal Butler.
In the interest of variety, the rest of this list will ignore players with heightened trade alerts simply due to Butler’s availability. Minnesota could use this as a method to unload Gorgui Dieng. The Timberwolves could get another point guard then deal Jeff Teague or Tyus Jones. The Heat are reportedly talking about trading Justise Winslow, Goran Dragic and/or Josh Richardson for Butler.
Kyle Korver, Cavaliers
Even after losing LeBron James, Cleveland is trying to maintain perception of legitimacy. That could mean trading the 37-year-old Korver to a winner. He’s still a dangerous 3-point shooter, and his contract – $7.56 million salary this season, $3.44 million of $7.5 million guaranteed next season – is quite manageable. The Cavs could see trading Korver to a contender as doing right by him, a move that would be respected around the league. And they’d get positive assets for a player extremely unlikely to contribute to their next winning team.
Marquese Chriss, Rockets
Chriss just got traded from the Suns to Houston, but don’t assume he’ll stick there all season. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey loves to wheel and deal and is especially willing to shuffle players during the season. There’s probably a place for Chriss to develop his tools in the NBA, but it might not be on a championship contender. The 21-year-old has looked so far from understanding the game well enough to help at the highest levels. If he shines with the Rockets early, they could trade him for someone more experienced and dependable. If he doesn’t play well (or maybe even if he does), Houston might just want to unload his $3,206,160 salary considering his the luxury-tax hit.
Courtney Lee, Knicks
Lee denies he wants to be traded, but he can still see the writing on the wall: He no longer fits in New York. The Knicks are rebuilding and eying 2019 free agency. Lee is 32 and due $12,759,670 in 2019-20. That salary might make Lee difficult to move, but he can still play. Plenty of teams can use another 3-and-D wing.
Dewayne Dedmon, Hawks
Dedmon is a helpful player on an expiring ($7.2 million ) contract who’s stuck on a bad team – usually a set of factors that lead to a trade. But few good teams need a center, so his market is more limited. Dedmon’s combination of production and salary give him an edge in trade likelihood over other centers on expiring contracts on bad teams: Magic’s Nikola Vucevic, Bulls’ Robin Lopez, Kings’ Kosta Koufos. Atlanta also already has John Collins, Omari Spellman and Alex Len. The Hawks should want to get what they can for Dedmon then give more playing time to those younger bigs.