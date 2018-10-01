Getty Images

Steve Kerr on being coach and GM: “I would not be comfortable doing both jobs”

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Steve Kerr has been an NBA general manager, he was the guy that brought Shaquille O’Neal into the seven-seconds-or-less Suns. He’d probably like to forget that. Obviously, Kerr also has sat in the head coaching chair in Golden State where he has won three of the last four titles.

Which made him the perfect person to comment on the challenges Tom Thibodeau faces in Minnesota, as the coach and president of a team where their star player, Jimmy Butler, has asked for a trade. While Kerr wasn’t about to comment on that specific situation, he did talk about how the two jobs are very different. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“One of the reasons I wanted to coach is because frankly it’s easier than being a GM and facing some of those choices,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “So I’m lucky, I’ve got a great GM, a great friend in Bob [Myers] and when we’ve been faced with difficult decisions the collaboration and the process that we’ve had has been really sound and I’ve learned a lot actually from being part of it.””

But can one person as the coach and GM work?

“I’m sure it can,” Kerr said, when asked if someone could still be successful in a dual coach/GM type role. “But it wouldn’t work for me. It depends on the circumstances, the situation. It depends on relationships within the organization. Everybody is going to be structured a little differently. But having sat in both chairs I would not be comfortable doing both jobs.”

It’s a tough line to walk. On the one hand, every team needs a like-minded philosophical agreement between the coach and GM — they have to be on the same page. Having one person do both jobs ensures that. However, a coach is thinking about the short-term, winning the next game and racking up victories. The GM has to think long-term, too — winning now but how to sustain that with younger players, plus keeping the roster within whatever the team’s budget is.

The dual role has failed a lot lately — Doc Rivers with the Clippers, Mike Budenholzer with the Hawks, Stan Van Gundy with the Pistons, now Thibodeau with the Timberwolves. The only place it has worked is San Antonio with Gregg Popovich, but that situation is unique because Popovich is unique (plus he has a Vulcan mind meld with R.C. Buford).

Eventually, some owner will give someone coach and GM power again, but it likely will be a while now. Teams like the checks and balances it creates. Minnesota is the latest example of why teams need that balance.

Dennis Smith Jr. says he won’t compete in dunk contest again: ‘I don’t think it’s for me’

By Dan FeldmanOct 1, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Dennis Smith Jr.‘s performance in last season’s dunk contest didn’t go according to plan.

The Mavericks guard won’t seek redemption this year.

Smith, via Akshay Mirchandani of The Dallas Morning News:

“I don’t think it’s for me,” Smith said. “The gimmicks and everything that comes with it. I’m not with it.”

This is fine. Smith has potential to be a good dunk-contest competitor, but it requires a certain type of creativity he might not have.

We’ll have to settle for watching just Smith’s fantastic in-game dunks.

Report: Timberwolves offered Jimmy Butler to Bucks for Khris Middleton

By Dan FeldmanOct 1, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
The Timberwolves asking for Ben Simmons in a Jimmy Butler trade is obviously absurd

But maybe Minnesota also has more realistic targets – like Khris Middleton.

Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports:

I know that the Wolves called the Bucks and asked for Khris Middleton, and that was rejected.

Middleton for Butler wouldn’t work straight up due to salary-cap rules. The Bucks would have to send out more salary, and maybe the additional players in Minnesota’s proposal would have swung the trade into clearly unfavorable for Milwaukee.

But a deal based on Middleton for Butler is interesting. Butler is better. Middleton is two years younger. Both can become unrestricted free agents next summer.

I bet the Bucks believe they’d have a much better chance of re-signing Middleton, and that’s obviously important. But so is Butler’s superior production. Giannis Antetokounmpo, with an upgrade on the wing from Middleton to Butler, might be ready to lead Milwaukee to incredible heights this season.

Generally, NBA teams are too risk-averse. The Bucks will be barely criticized, if at all, for not making this trade. But if they dealt for Butler and he left next summer, they’d faced immense criticism – even without us knowing whether Middleton would have re-signed. Doing nothing is safer perception-wise than doing something, and that often drives these types of decisions.

LeBron James posts video of helicopter ride to Los Angeles after Lakers play in San Diego

LeBron James
By Dan FeldmanOct 1, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
The Lakers bussed back to Los Angeles after their preseason loss to the Nuggets in Los Angeles last night.

On the other hand, LeBron James followed his preseason Lakers debut by taking a page from Kobe Bryant’s book and riding home in a helicopter.

LeBron posted to Instagram:

As LeBron clearly already knew, Southern California is a great place to be rich.