No chill: Markieff Morris ejected from Wizards’ first preseason game

Morris was lined up during a second-quarter free throw next to Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson and something the youngster did angered the veteran, and Morris let Robinson know about it. Morris didn’t let up when the play went to the other end, and the officials tossed him.
Pretty quick trigger on that, but Morris had no chill, preseason or not. Check out the entire situation.
Warriors’ Patrick McCaw reportedly to turn down contract offers, become restricted free agent
For a month or more now, the Golden State Warriors have had an offer on the table for Patrick McCaw, in the two-year, $5 million range (although the second year is not fully guaranteed). That’s a little bit more than his $1.7 million qualifying on the table from the team.
Reports are McCaw is turning all of it down.
Sources on @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: Restricted free agent Pat McCaw plans to decline his one-year, $1.7M qualifying offer with the Warriors, barring unforeseen change.
It would allow today's deadline to expire and keep him RFA.
Why turn down the money? My best guess: he believes if he can get out of Golden State and off one of the most stacked rosters in NBA history, he can get some minutes somewhere else and prove his value. He wants to get on the court and play more. While I appreciate that logic, the question is would he get that many minutes somewhere else?
McCaw will be a restricted free agent next summer when there will be a lot of money floating around — about 20 teams may have space for at least one max contract — but also about 200 players on the market as well (that’s not a typo, about half the league will be free agents). McCaw needs to play well in Golden State when he gets the chance this season to show teams he deserves a little of that cash, because right now he’s way down the pecking order.
Watch Markelle Fultz drain his first three in NBA action
What matters about this shot — and a three he took and missed a couple of minutes before this — was that he didn’t hesitate. This was the relaxed shot of a confident shooter. If Fultz gets his confidence back we’ll find out if he can live up to the No. 1 pick expectations.
Kyrie Irving is his own guy, not a follower. He’s curious about the world and wants to learn. All outstanding qualities, but mix in the unfiltered information of the Internet and he can end up going down some ridiculous rabbit holes.
When he said that around All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in 2017 that suddenly became the topic of the weekend. While every rational and thinking person knows this is untrue, it became a thing with everyone from middle school children to Shaq agreeing with him. In a world where truth has been defined as relative by some, it was part of a disturbing trend. Irving tried to backtrack it saying he was just trolling, but anyone who heard him speak on it wasn’t buying that.
Monday, at a Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Irving said he regretted saying the earth was flat (hat tip Uproxx).
Irving said this happened during a time he was “really into conspiracy theories” and apologized more for the fallout that the belief itself.
“At the time, I was huge into conspiracies. Everybody’s been there. Everybody’s been there like, ‘Whoa! What’s going on with our world?!”
What Irving mostly talked about was not understanding the power of his voice.
“At the time, you’re like innocent in it, but you realize the effect of the power of voice. Even if you believe in that, just don’t come out and say that stuff – it’s for intimate conversations because perception while you’re received changes. I’m actually a smart-ass individual … At the time, I just didn’t realize the effect … I’m sorry about all that….
“So I’m sorry about all that: all the science teachers coming up to me going ‘You know I have to reteach my whole curriculum.’ I’m sorry! I apologize. I apologize.”
Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen announces his cancer is back
Hopefully, Portland Trail Blazer owner Paul Allen is able to beat cancer again.
Back in 2009 he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and on Monday he announced that it had returned.
Some personal news: Recently, I learned the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma I battled in 2009 has returned. I’ve begun treatment & my doctors are optimistic that I will see a good result. Appreciate the support I’ve received & count on it as I fight this challenge. https://t.co/ZolxS8lni5