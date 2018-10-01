AP Photo/Nick Wass

Knicks Joakim Noah posts, deletes: ‘Let me go!!! What r u waiting for!!! U don’t want me there so let me go!!!’

By Dan FeldmanOct 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Knicks reportedly planned to trade or stretch Joakim Noah before training camp. Just before training camp, both sides were reportedly near an agreement for New York to stretch him.

But nearly a week into training camp, Noah remains on the roster.

And he seems frustrated by that.

I have the same question: What are the Knicks waiting for?

They’re clearly ready to move on. This has been decided for several weeks (even if it’s a foolish plan). They can’t sign someone to take Noah’s roster spot until he’s officially gone.

Are they haggling over a buyout amount? Are they holding out hope Noah’s contract can be traded? Even Tom Thibodeau probably looks at that deal as holding significant negative value, so I wouldn’t get any Jimmy Butler hopes up, New York.

It’s always possible a trade emerges (which is part of the reason I wouldn’t stretch Noah before the season). But if the Knicks are going to stretch him before the season, the odds of a trade emerging in the next few days are extremely low.

That said, the Knicks are well within their rights to keep Noah. That’s part of what they get for agreeing to pay him (incidentally, quite handsomely) over four years.

I just don’t understand the delay at this point.

Five players most likely to be traded this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 1, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

Even with all the reported issues in negotiation between Minnesota and other teams, Butler must make this list. He wants out, and Tom Thibodeau at least said he’d honor Butler’s trade request. It’s unclear precisely what Thibodeau means by that, but Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor could always get involved, and he’s more likely to deal Butler.

In the interest of variety, the rest of this list will ignore players with heightened trade alerts simply due to Butler’s availability. Minnesota could use this as a method to unload Gorgui Dieng. The Timberwolves could get another point guard then deal Jeff Teague or Tyus Jones. The Heat are reportedly talking about trading Justise Winslow, Goran Dragic and/or Josh Richardson for Butler.

Kyle Korver, Cavaliers

Even after losing LeBron James, Cleveland is trying to maintain perception of legitimacy. That could mean trading the 37-year-old Korver to a winner. He’s still a dangerous 3-point shooter, and his contract – $7.56 million salary this season, $3.44 million of $7.5 million guaranteed next season – is quite manageable. The Cavs could see trading Korver to a contender as doing right by him, a move that would be respected around the league. And they’d get positive assets for a player extremely unlikely to contribute to their next winning team.

Marquese Chriss, Rockets

Chriss just got traded from the Suns to Houston, but don’t assume he’ll stick there all season. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey loves to wheel and deal and is especially willing to shuffle players during the season. There’s probably a place for Chriss to develop his tools in the NBA, but it might not be on a championship contender. The 21-year-old has looked so far from understanding the game well enough to help at the highest levels. If he shines with the Rockets early, they could trade him for someone more experienced and dependable. If he doesn’t play well (or maybe even if he does), Houston might just want to unload his $3,206,160 salary considering his the luxury-tax hit.

Courtney Lee, Knicks

Lee denies he wants to be traded, but he can still see the writing on the wall: He no longer fits in New York. The Knicks are rebuilding and eying 2019 free agency. Lee is 32 and due $12,759,670 in 2019-20. That salary might make Lee difficult to move, but he can still play. Plenty of teams can use another 3-and-D wing.

Dewayne Dedmon, Hawks

Dedmon is a helpful player on an expiring ($7.2 million ) contract who’s stuck on a bad team – usually a set of factors that lead to a trade. But few good teams need a center, so his market is more limited. Dedmon’s combination of production and salary give him an edge in trade likelihood over other centers on expiring contracts on bad teams: Magic’s Nikola Vucevic, Bulls’ Robin Lopez, Kings’ Kosta Koufos. Atlanta also already has John Collins, Omari Spellman and Alex Len. The Hawks should want to get what they can for Dedmon then give more playing time to those younger bigs.

DeMar DeRozan makes his debuts as a Spur

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
A new era of San Antonio basketball has begun, with DeMar DeRozan in the lineup and some longtime legends elsewhere.

With an offseason of change behind them, the Spurs opened exhibition play Sunday with a 104-100 victory over the Miami Heat. DeRozan started and scored seven points in 18 minutes of his first game since the Spurs acquired him from Toronto in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

It was a good start for the new pieces. Jakob Poeltl, who came with DeRozan from the Raptors, had six points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gay led San Antonio with 13 points, making all three 3-pointers and 5-of-6 shots in 14 minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge added 10 points.

Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat.

 

No real change in Butler trade situation: Both Butler, other teams frustrated

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
When last we left the Jimmy Butler trade demand, he was sitting out training camp while teams called Tom Thibodeau/Scott Layden (team president and GM, respectively), but teams feel the asking price for a potential Butler rental is too high and Butler is frustrated with that. (It is likely the offers are lowball and Thibodeau is holding out for the player he wants.)

After the weekend, little has changed.

From Sam Amick of The Athletic.

According to league sources, Butler and his representatives are increasingly frustrated with Minnesota’s handling of trade talks and seriously question whether the Timberwolves – from longtime owner Glen Taylor on down — are truly trying to find a deal. All across the NBA, with more than half the league having shown varying levels of interest in landing the four-time All-Star, the feedback coming Butler’s way remains the same: Minnesota’s asking price is far too high, inter-team communication is sometimes an exercise in futility, and the counter-offers that the Timberwolves have provided are, as Butler’s side sees it, downright delusional….

There’s a strong sense from those inside the organization that they are the victims here, that they were blindsided by it all and are now being strong-armed into doing a subpar deal.

That has been the status quo for a little while now.

Things are not black-and-white here. Of course Butler wants this to just get done so he can settle into the season with his new team. Of course the Timberwolves are asking for a lot to start, with their price coming down some over time (that’s how negotiations work). Of course other teams are looking to steal Butler and not making their best offers on the first call. Of course Thibodeau would rather have Butler in camp and back on the team, but he seems to realize that’s not happening.

However, as Amick notes, if this drags out much longer expect owner Glen Taylor to get more personally involved. That could end up being what ultimately gets some kind of deal done.

Check out highlights from LeBron James’ first game in a Lakers’ uniform

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2018, 2:08 AM EDT
LeBron James looked like a boxer in the first round, throwing a few jabs but mostly just trying to get a feel for the flow of things. The Los Angeles Lakers looked like a team that had been largely thrown together this summer and were trying to figure out the dance steps with a new partner. There were good moments, and there were sloppy ones, particularly on defense.

Which is bad news against a Denver team that has a lot of continuity and makes even the good teams look bad sometimes with their elite offense.

The result was LeBron having 9 points on 2-of-6 shooting, plus three assists and rebounds each, and the Lakers falling to Denver in their preseason opener, 124-107. Above you can catch highlights of LeBron’s work for the night, but it did all seem a bit surreal. Including the chalk toss (or, at least a version of it).

You know it’s the preseason when JaVale McGee led the Lakers in scoring with 17 points (although he’s going to have a nice season just finishing around the rim with all the attention the other Lakers will get). Brandon Ingram looked good with 16 points.

Juancho Hernangomez led the Nuggets with 19 points off the bench, while Jamal Murray had 18.