Knicks Joakim Noah posts, deletes: ‘Let me go!!! What r u waiting for!!! U don’t want me there so let me go!!!’

The Knicks reportedly planned to trade or stretch Joakim Noah before training camp. Just before training camp, both sides were reportedly near an agreement for New York to stretch him.

But nearly a week into training camp, Noah remains on the roster.

And he seems frustrated by that.

Yahoo Sports:

Joakim deleted this real quick 😳 pic.twitter.com/1GxSZ1UO6R — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 28, 2018

I have the same question: What are the Knicks waiting for?

They’re clearly ready to move on. This has been decided for several weeks (even if it’s a foolish plan). They can’t sign someone to take Noah’s roster spot until he’s officially gone.

Are they haggling over a buyout amount? Are they holding out hope Noah’s contract can be traded? Even Tom Thibodeau probably looks at that deal as holding significant negative value, so I wouldn’t get any Jimmy Butler hopes up, New York.

It’s always possible a trade emerges (which is part of the reason I wouldn’t stretch Noah before the season). But if the Knicks are going to stretch him before the season, the odds of a trade emerging in the next few days are extremely low.

That said, the Knicks are well within their rights to keep Noah. That’s part of what they get for agreeing to pay him (incidentally, quite handsomely) over four years.

I just don’t understand the delay at this point.