DeMar DeRozan makes his debuts as a Spur

When last we left the Jimmy Butler trade demand, he was sitting out training camp while teams called Tom Thibodeau/Scott Layden (team president and GM, respectively), but teams feel the asking price for a potential Butler rental is too high and Butler is frustrated with that. (It is likely the offers are lowball and Thibodeau is holding out for the player he wants.)

After the weekend, little has changed.

From Sam Amick of The Athletic.

According to league sources, Butler and his representatives are increasingly frustrated with Minnesota’s handling of trade talks and seriously question whether the Timberwolves – from longtime owner Glen Taylor on down — are truly trying to find a deal. All across the NBA, with more than half the league having shown varying levels of interest in landing the four-time All-Star, the feedback coming Butler’s way remains the same: Minnesota’s asking price is far too high, inter-team communication is sometimes an exercise in futility, and the counter-offers that the Timberwolves have provided are, as Butler’s side sees it, downright delusional…. There’s a strong sense from those inside the organization that they are the victims here, that they were blindsided by it all and are now being strong-armed into doing a subpar deal.

That has been the status quo for a little while now.

Things are not black-and-white here. Of course Butler wants this to just get done so he can settle into the season with his new team. Of course the Timberwolves are asking for a lot to start, with their price coming down some over time (that’s how negotiations work). Of course other teams are looking to steal Butler and not making their best offers on the first call. Of course Thibodeau would rather have Butler in camp and back on the team, but he seems to realize that’s not happening.

However, as Amick notes, if this drags out much longer expect owner Glen Taylor to get more personally involved. That could end up being what ultimately gets some kind of deal done.