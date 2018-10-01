DeMar DeRozan makes his debuts as a Spur

A new era of San Antonio basketball has begun, with DeMar DeRozan in the lineup and some longtime legends elsewhere.
With an offseason of change behind them, the Spurs opened exhibition play Sunday with a 104-100 victory over the Miami Heat. DeRozan started and scored seven points in 18 minutes of his first game since the Spurs acquired him from Toronto in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.
It was a good start for the new pieces. Jakob Poeltl, who came with DeRozan from the Raptors, had six points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gay led San Antonio with 13 points, making all three 3-pointers and 5-of-6 shots in 14 minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge added 10 points.
According to league sources, Butler and his representatives are increasingly frustrated with Minnesota’s handling of trade talks and seriously question whether the Timberwolves – from longtime owner Glen Taylor on down — are truly trying to find a deal. All across the NBA, with more than half the league having shown varying levels of interest in landing the four-time All-Star, the feedback coming Butler’s way remains the same: Minnesota’s asking price is far too high, inter-team communication is sometimes an exercise in futility, and the counter-offers that the Timberwolves have provided are, as Butler’s side sees it, downright delusional….
There’s a strong sense from those inside the organization that they are the victims here, that they were blindsided by it all and are now being strong-armed into doing a subpar deal.
That has been the status quo for a little while now.
Things are not black-and-white here. Of course Butler wants this to just get done so he can settle into the season with his new team. Of course the Timberwolves are asking for a lot to start, with their price coming down some over time (that’s how negotiations work). Of course other teams are looking to steal Butler and not making their best offers on the first call. Of course Thibodeau would rather have Butler in camp and back on the team, but he seems to realize that’s not happening.
However, as Amick notes, if this drags out much longer expect owner Glen Taylor to get more personally involved. That could end up being what ultimately gets some kind of deal done.
LeBron James looked like a boxer in the first round, throwing a few jabs but mostly just trying to get a feel for the flow of things. The Los Angeles Lakers looked like a team that had been largely thrown together this summer and were trying to figure out the dance steps with a new partner. There were good moments, and there were sloppy ones, particularly on defense.
Which is bad news against a Denver team that has a lot of continuity and makes even the good teams look bad sometimes with their elite offense.
The result was LeBron having 9 points on 2-of-6 shooting, plus three assists and rebounds each, and the Lakers falling to Denver in their preseason opener, 124-107. Above you can catch highlights of LeBron’s work for the night, but it did all seem a bit surreal. Including the chalk toss (or, at least a version of it).
You know it’s the preseason when JaVale McGee led the Lakers in scoring with 17 points (although he’s going to have a nice season just finishing around the rim with all the attention the other Lakers will get). Brandon Ingram looked good with 16 points.
Juancho Hernangomez led the Nuggets with 19 points off the bench, while Jamal Murray had 18.
This is the opposite of how Jahlil Okafor wanted to start his Pelicans career.
He had 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting on the night, then with just seconds left in the Pelicans’ first preseason game, Okafor went down with what looked to be a sprained ankle after tripping over the foot of a Bulls’ player in transition.
With only 18 seconds left in game, Jahlil Okafor appeared to have sprained an ankle and fell to floor. He was taken to locker room, walking on his own power but a bit gingerly
New Orleans is Okafor’s chance to prove he still has a role in the NBA. The former No. 3 pick out of Duke has battled injuries throughout his career but also has watched the game quickly evolve away from his old-school style of play. Throw in his poor defense and it’s been hard for him to find a spot, but the Pelicans gave a chance to be the fourth man in a rotation with Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle.
This injury is a setback in that goal. Hopefully, he will not be out long.
It was the Celtics’ second preseason game, their first at home, and Irving looked comfortable scoring 20 points on 14 shots. He was finding a little space coming off picks and was pulling up, was dishing to the open man, and just looking like he was in midseason form.
Gordon Hayward was back in the lineup and had four points but struggled with his shot, going 1-of-7 from the floor. He looks rusty these first two games, which is understandable after missing last season.
Meanwhile, rookie Miles Bridges of the Hornets dropped 23 in the game and looked good.