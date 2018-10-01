Check out highlights from LeBron James’ first game in a Lakers’ uniform

LeBron James looked like a boxer in the first round, throwing a few jabs but mostly just trying to get a feel for the flow of things. The Los Angeles Lakers looked like a team that had been largely thrown together this summer and were trying to figure out the dance steps with a new partner. There were good moments, and there were sloppy ones, particularly on defense.
Which is bad news against a Denver team that has a lot of continuity and makes even the good teams look bad sometimes with their elite offense.
The result was LeBron having 9 points on 2-of-6 shooting, plus three assists and rebounds each, and the Lakers falling to Denver in their preseason opener, 124-107. Above you can catch highlights of LeBron’s work for the night, but it did all seem a bit surreal. Including the chalk toss (or, at least a version of it).
You know it’s the preseason when JaVale McGee led the Lakers in scoring with 17 points (although he’s going to have a nice season just finishing around the rim with all the attention the other Lakers will get). Brandon Ingram looked good with 16 points.
Juancho Hernangomez led the Nuggets with 19 points off the bench, while Jamal Murray had 18.
Jahlil Okafor leaves game with ankle injury, on crutches after game, will get MRI
This is the opposite of how Jahlil Okafor wanted to start his Pelicans career.
He had 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting on the night, then with just seconds left in the Pelicans’ first preseason game, Okafor went down with what looked to be a sprained ankle after tripping over the foot of a Bulls’ player in transition.
With only 18 seconds left in game, Jahlil Okafor appeared to have sprained an ankle and fell to floor. He was taken to locker room, walking on his own power but a bit gingerly
New Orleans is Okafor’s chance to prove he still has a role in the NBA. The former No. 3 pick out of Duke has battled injuries throughout his career but also has watched the game quickly evolve away from his old-school style of play. Throw in his poor defense and it’s been hard for him to find a spot, but the Pelicans gave a chance to be the fourth man in a rotation with Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle.
This injury is a setback in that goal. Hopefully, he will not be out long.
Check out Kyrie Irving dropping 20 in preseason home opener
It was the Celtics’ second preseason game, their first at home, and Irving looked comfortable scoring 20 points on 14 shots. He was finding a little space coming off picks and was pulling up, was dishing to the open man, and just looking like he was in midseason form.
Gordon Hayward was back in the lineup and had four points but struggled with his shot, going 1-of-7 from the floor. He looks rusty these first two games, which is understandable after missing last season.
Meanwhile, rookie Miles Bridges of the Hornets dropped 23 in the game and looked good.
Watch Boston’s Jayson Tatum throw down monster alley-oop
A few days before I started at The Athletic, I reported for Cleveland.com that Hood would start at shooting guard and Cedi Osman was penciled in as the starting 3. Everything the Cavs have shown on social media (Twitter pics, Instagram) gives the appearance of Osman working with the first team. Love, a five-time All-Star, will start at power forward, and we know either Thompson or Nance will start at center. All indications are George Hill is the Cavs’ starting point guard, at least for now. So we have a pretty good lock on the Cavs’ top six players.
What will be interesting to see is how the Cavaliers’ starting lineups evolve as the season goes on. If the team struggles early will Sexton get to start? Will we see more Larry Nance Jr. at the five (he will start against smaller lineups)? They have liked Dekker in camp, will his minutes go up? And, how will trades impact all of it?