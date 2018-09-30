Getty Images

Watch Boston’s Jayson Tatum throw down monster alley-oop

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is back!

And Jayson Tatum is back — right where he left off last playoffs. In the first half against Charlotte Sunday, that included a monster alley-oop finish.

Boston is very good at basketball. And this season, they are also going to be so much fun to watch.

Report: Cavaliers will start George Hill, veterans, but youth

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Cleveland made it clear they had no plans to tank this season and just play their young talent when they gave Kevin Love a massive new contract extension.

So it makes sense that the starting lineup is going to have George Hill, Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson and a lot of veterans. That according to Joe Varden of the Athletic.

A few days before I started at The Athletic, I reported for Cleveland.com that Hood would start at shooting guard and Cedi Osman was penciled in as the starting 3. Everything the Cavs have shown on social media (Twitter pics, Instagram) gives the appearance of Osman working with the first team. Love, a five-time All-Star, will start at power forward, and we know either Thompson or Nance will start at center. All indications are George Hill is the Cavs’ starting point guard, at least for now. So we have a pretty good lock on the Cavs’ top six players.

Rookie Collin Sexton is going to play. Jordan Clarkson is second in the NBA the past two seasons in bench scoring. He’ll be out there. Sources say all three guards have looked strong in camp. Kyle Korver was sixth in the league in 3-point percentage last season (.436), so, he’s going to be playing. That’s nine guys, already, with no mention of Smith, Sam Dekker, Ante Zizic, Channing Frye or David Nwaba.

What will be interesting to see is how the Cavaliers’ starting lineups evolve as the season goes on. If the team struggles early will Sexton get to start? Will we see more Larry Nance Jr. at the five (he will start against smaller lineups)? They have liked Dekker in camp, will his minutes go up? And, how will trades impact all of it?

Taj Gibson on Jimmy Butler trade request: “It was like a right hook. I didn’t see it coming.”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jimmy Butler‘s frustration with Minnesota had been growing since last season — his frustration with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and their passion/work ethic in particular. With Towns the dislike was mutual, and when the young center was offered a max contract extension he did not want to sign it until the situation with Butler was resolved. All of it kept getting hotter and hotter for Butler until he boiled over and asked for a trade right before training camp.

For teammate Taj Gibson, Butler’s request came out of the blue.

He told ESPN’s Nick Friedell he did not expect this and talked about how the team is dealing with this.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to look at it from a player’s standpoint and a business standpoint,” Gibson told ESPN after Friday’s practice. “He’s trying to do what he got to do, but everybody’s calling him. It’s more of a [situation where] I’ve got to go see him kind of thing. But I worked out with him all summer, so when I said what I meant, it was like a right hook. I didn’t see it coming. I didn’t know. I thought — it looked like from everything things were going good. But sometimes it’s a money aspect, and fans and different players got to understand that. I understand that with being in the league for so many years, but got to try to just see what we can do.

“… One thing about everybody who’s here, from the coaching staff, players, everybody’s familiar with each other, we’ve been through a lot together, so we just got to keep trying.”

In a Western Conference with no margin for error — Minnesota won 47 games and didn’t qualify for the playoffs until the last night of the regular season last time around, oh, and the Lakers and Nuggets will be better this season — no Butler is a huge blow. The Timberwolves were 12.8 points per 100 possessions better last season when Butler was on the court, and the improvement was on both ends. Minnesota was 8-9 when Butler was out for a key stretch the second half of last season, and 10-13 in the games he missed overall.

For the Timberwolves players, there is little they can do but try to make the best of it and hope whatever players come back in a Butler trade (whenever it happens) will be a boost. No Butler puts a lot more pressure on Andrew Wiggins to start to live up to his max contract — and do so every night, not once every couple of weeks. Other players such as Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie, James Nunnally, and Thibs favorite (so you know he’ll get a long look) Luol Deng.

Denver coach Mike Malone said he did not feel his job is in danger last season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone was on our list of three coaches on the hot seat this season.

Although his mention on that list came with a caveat — if Denver got off to a slow start, if they seemed like a team not bound for the playoffs again, his hold on his job would start to weaken (he is now in the last year of his contract). That scenario probably never plays out. This is a Denver team poised to make a leap into the postseason, a team that should improve off a 46-win season where they were without Paul Millsap much of the time, and still missed out on the playoffs only in overtime on the final night of the season in Minnesota.

There were rumblings about Malone’s job being in danger a season ago, but he said he never felt it, speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“It never even crossed my mind, just because in any of the conversations that I had with Tim (Connley, GM) and Josh (Kroenke, team president) during the season, and in the last few weeks, and in the last game, there was never any (sign of trouble),” Malone said. “You can get a sense of the room sometimes, like, ‘Oh, shit, fellas. It’s not looking good.’ But honest to God, Sam, there was not one time that I thought my job was in jeopardy.”

“The reason I feel that was that, No. 1, I’m confident in the job that I’ve done, to take a team that when I took over (in 2015) had won 30 games, and took them from 30 to 46 in three years with young players. It’s tough to win and develop talent at the same time. So we’ve been able to win, develop all our young players, create an identity, create a culture, create excitement. We had 14 sellouts (last season). I think behind Philly, we were No. 2 in the NBA in new season tickets sales. So across the board, it’s check-check. All positives.”

Malone should not have been fired, he’s done an excellent job building Denver to this point and they were a quality team last season that just missed out on the playoffs. Not that it would have been the first time Malone was let go for no good reason. (Remember Sacramento, where DeMarcus Cousins got sick, the team went 2-7 without him, and Malone was pushed aside for the George Karl era? Among the Kings’ many mistakes over the years, that was near the top.)

However, Malone has to get this team to take the next step to keep his job. The Nuggets 26th-ranked defense has to improve. More than that, he has creative offensive players in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and Malone needs to let them play a little more and not micromanage the game as much.

Most observers — this one included — expect the Nuggets to leap into the postseason this year. With that should come the contract extension Malone deserves in Denver. If not… well, Malone has been down that road before.

Watch Luka Doncic drop 16 points, 2 assists in preseason debut

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

It was not the toughest test he will face — Luka Doncic made his preseason debut against the Beijing Ducks (the team Stephon Marbury led to titles in China back in the day, but is now led by Justin Hamilton).

But it was the first time we got to see Luka Doncic in a Mavericks uniform — and he looked good. He finished with 16 points including going 3-of-4 from three, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists. He showed good handles (most of the time) and defensive instincts.

The big takeaway from this is… not much. It’s a preseason game against a Chinese team. But for Dallas fans building up hope around Doncic and what he can mean for the future, plays like this help lay in a foundation.