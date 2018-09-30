Getty Images

Jahlil Okafor leaves game with ankle injury, on crutches after game, will get MRI

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 11:52 PM EDT
This is the opposite of how Jahlil Okafor wanted to start his Pelicans career.

He had 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting on the night, then with just seconds left in the Pelicans’ first preseason game, Okafor went down with what looked to be a sprained ankle.

New Orleans is Okafor’s chance to prove he still has a role in the NBA. The former No. 3 pick out of Duke has battled injuries throughout his career but also has watched the game quickly evolve away from his old-school style of play. Throw in his poor defense and it’s been hard for him to find a spot, but the Pelicans gave a chance to be the fourth man in a rotation with Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle.

This injury is a setback in that goal. Hopefully, he will not be out long.

Check out Kyrie Irving dropping 20 in preseason home opener

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 9:52 PM EDT
Back in Boston, Kyrie Irving looked at home.

It was the Celtics’ second preseason game, their first at home, and Irving looked comfortable scoring 20 points on 14 shots. He was finding a little space coming off picks and was pulling up, was dishing to the open man, and just looking like he was in midseason form.

Gordon Hayward was back in the lineup and had four points but struggled with his shot, going 1-of-7 from the floor. He looks rusty these first two games, which is understandable after missing last season.

Meanwhile, rookie Miles Bridges of the Hornets dropped 23 in the game and looked good.

 

Watch Boston's Jayson Tatum throw down monster alley-oop

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
The NBA is back!

And Jayson Tatum is back — right where he left off last playoffs. In the first half against Charlotte Sunday, that included a monster alley-oop finish.

Boston is very good at basketball. And this season, they are also going to be so much fun to watch.

Report: Cavaliers will start George Hill, veterans, but youth

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Cleveland made it clear they had no plans to tank this season and just play their young talent when they gave Kevin Love a massive new contract extension.

So it makes sense that the starting lineup is going to have George Hill, Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson and a lot of veterans. That according to Joe Varden of the Athletic.

A few days before I started at The Athletic, I reported for Cleveland.com that Hood would start at shooting guard and Cedi Osman was penciled in as the starting 3. Everything the Cavs have shown on social media (Twitter pics, Instagram) gives the appearance of Osman working with the first team. Love, a five-time All-Star, will start at power forward, and we know either Thompson or Nance will start at center. All indications are George Hill is the Cavs’ starting point guard, at least for now. So we have a pretty good lock on the Cavs’ top six players.

Rookie Collin Sexton is going to play. Jordan Clarkson is second in the NBA the past two seasons in bench scoring. He’ll be out there. Sources say all three guards have looked strong in camp. Kyle Korver was sixth in the league in 3-point percentage last season (.436), so, he’s going to be playing. That’s nine guys, already, with no mention of Smith, Sam Dekker, Ante Zizic, Channing Frye or David Nwaba.

What will be interesting to see is how the Cavaliers’ starting lineups evolve as the season goes on. If the team struggles early will Sexton get to start? Will we see more Larry Nance Jr. at the five (he will start against smaller lineups)? They have liked Dekker in camp, will his minutes go up? And, how will trades impact all of it?

Taj Gibson on Jimmy Butler trade request: "It was like a right hook. I didn't see it coming."

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler‘s frustration with Minnesota had been growing since last season — his frustration with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and their passion/work ethic in particular. With Towns the dislike was mutual, and when the young center was offered a max contract extension he did not want to sign it until the situation with Butler was resolved. All of it kept getting hotter and hotter for Butler until he boiled over and asked for a trade right before training camp.

For teammate Taj Gibson, Butler’s request came out of the blue.

He told ESPN’s Nick Friedell he did not expect this and talked about how the team is dealing with this.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to look at it from a player’s standpoint and a business standpoint,” Gibson told ESPN after Friday’s practice. “He’s trying to do what he got to do, but everybody’s calling him. It’s more of a [situation where] I’ve got to go see him kind of thing. But I worked out with him all summer, so when I said what I meant, it was like a right hook. I didn’t see it coming. I didn’t know. I thought — it looked like from everything things were going good. But sometimes it’s a money aspect, and fans and different players got to understand that. I understand that with being in the league for so many years, but got to try to just see what we can do.

“… One thing about everybody who’s here, from the coaching staff, players, everybody’s familiar with each other, we’ve been through a lot together, so we just got to keep trying.”

In a Western Conference with no margin for error — Minnesota won 47 games and didn’t qualify for the playoffs until the last night of the regular season last time around, oh, and the Lakers and Nuggets will be better this season — no Butler is a huge blow. The Timberwolves were 12.8 points per 100 possessions better last season when Butler was on the court, and the improvement was on both ends. Minnesota was 8-9 when Butler was out for a key stretch the second half of last season, and 10-13 in the games he missed overall.

For the Timberwolves players, there is little they can do but try to make the best of it and hope whatever players come back in a Butler trade (whenever it happens) will be a boost. No Butler puts a lot more pressure on Andrew Wiggins to start to live up to his max contract — and do so every night, not once every couple of weeks. Other players such as Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie, James Nunnally, and Thibs favorite (so you know he’ll get a long look) Luol Deng.