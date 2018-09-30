It’s just preseason, but winning start for Kawhi Leonard with Raptors

Associated PressSep 30, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Vancouver (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is finally back on the court and the Toronto Raptors should be happy with the results.

Leonard scored 12 points in his first game with his new team and the Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-104 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the preseason opener for both teams.

Leonard played 19 minutes and didn’t shoot particularly well, missing all four 3-pointers and going just 6-of-11 from the free throw line. But he played aggressively and moved well after being limited to just nine games last season for San Antonio because of a thigh injury. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP hadn’t played in a game since January.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each played the first quarter for Portland. Lillard scored 12 points and McCollum had nine.

Danny Green, who came from San Antonio with Leonard, was 1 for 6 and finished with five points in Toronto’s first game under new coach Nick Nurse.

 

Meyers Leonard led Portland with 16 points. Longtime starting center Jonas Valanciunas came off the bench to lead Toronto with 17 points.

New Sixer Wilson Chander out 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
This is what every team hopes to avoid all preseason.

In the Sixers preseason opening win against Melbourne Friday night, veteran Wilson Chandler strained his hamstring and left the game. Saturday came word he will be out a few weeks, right up to the start of the season.

Anything longer than three weeks and we get into the start of the season.

Once healthy, Chandler will come off the bench in Philly behind Robert Covington and Dario Saric, the starting forwards. If he misses time during the regular season it will mean more Mike Muscala, and maybe even a little Furkan Korkmaz.

As the Lakers experiment with small ball, Kyle Kuzma is going to play some center

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Training camp is a time coaches can — and should — experiment. Try different player combinations, wild lineups, see what works and what doesn’t, and bottom line find things out now so it doesn’t cost games later to learn those lessons.

Coach Luke Walton looks at his Lakers rotations and thinks “JaVale McGee will start at center, play 20 minutes a night (max), and then… what?” Ivica Zubac is a questionable fit. Moritz Wagner can stretch the floor, but he is a rookie missing all of training camp with a bruised left knee, Walton doesn’t want to just throw him into the fire.

Meaning, expect a lot of small ball from the Lakers this season. They have been experimenting with 6’9″ Kyle Kuzma at center, and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN asked him about it.

“It’s going well, you know, picking it up,” Kuzma said after Lakers practice on Friday. “I have never really played the five before. And I think it will be good for us, having a small-ball unit, getting out and running and gunning.”

LeBron James isn’t thinking of it as small ball, he sees this more as the Lakers working towards the positionless NBA.

Kuzma as a backup five makes some sense, especially with Lonzo Ball coming off the bench. Ball’s passing picks up the pace and Kuzma is a fantastic finisher. Throw in guys like Josh Hart, Michael Beasley, the wild card that is Lance Stephenson, and Los Angeles has a deep and potentially dangerous bench.

Now is the time for Walton to play around with that, because once the season starts there is no mercy in the West — the Lakers first three games are Portland, Houston, San Antonio, all teams that will be in the playoff mix in the West.

John Wall: “If I don’t win a championship, I feel like my career was a failure”

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis set the bar high for the Wizards this season: Win 50 games and make the Eastern Conference Finals.

John Wall is doubling down on that.

Speaking to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, Wall set the bar for himself and the Wizards’ franchise even higher.

“I think for me to have a heck of a career – if I don’t win a championship, I feel like my career was a failure. So that’s my ultimate goal,” Wall said.

The “ringzzzz” argument is wildly overblown among NBA fans (specifically Kobe fans, but that’s another topic). However, postseason success does and should carry some weight. Wall and Washington have fallen short on that front, no doubt.

Wall has not led his Wizards past the second round of the playoffs yet, and last season he missed 41 games, was not his vintage self in the postseason, and Washington was bounced in the first round. That clearly has eaten at Wall.

“It’s always like everybody says you can get to the second round but you can’t get past it. I never want to be one of those guys who can’t get past the second round,” Wall said.

Wall is putting in the work to change that.

On paper, this Washington team looks dangerous… just like every year. The backcourt of Wall and Bradley Beal should be one of the best in the NBA, Dwight Howard should have better chemistry with Wall as the starting center plus he is still solid on defense and the glass, and there are quality players around them such as Otto Porter and Markeiff Morris, among others.

However, it’s hard to believe in this team — the Wizards have never added up to more than their parts. They have never lived up to all that potential on paper. Wall and Beal have never had great chemistry (and both have battled injury issues), and there always seems to be some simmering tension in the locker room (Dwight Howard is not going to change that). Washington has always felt like a “12 players, 12 cabs” team. Las Vegas set this season’s wins under/over for Washington at 44.5, which would be sixth in the East. Honestly, that sounds about right. Three of the past five seasons this team has won games in the mid-to-high 40s range, then reached the second round of the playoffs before bowing out. It’s hard to imagine them breaking out of those molds in the East this season.

Wall realizes his legacy will in part depend upon him being able to lead this team to more than that.

 

NBA tells J.R. Smith he must cover Supreme brand tattoo on leg; he’s pissed

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Cleveland’s J.R. Smith is a committed member or team Supreme, the New York-based clothing brand that started as a skateboarding shop with clothing and has expanded well beyond that market into popular culture.

How committed is Smith? This summer he got the brand’s logo tattooed down the back of his right calf.

It’s nice work. However, not everybody likes it — specifically, the suits in the NBA’s league office who are very particular about advertising and marketing with the league (and making sure the league gets its cut). A league spokesman told NBC Sports:

“NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair.”

The tattoo violates that policy.

Smith said the league has reached out to him and told him to cover it up. And he is pissed.

Smith just wanted some ink from a company he supports, but for the league this is a delicate business balance — Goodyear pays a lot of money to have their logo on the front of Smith’s Cavaliers’ jersey. Uber, Fresh Brewed Teas, BBVA, Beats by Dre and other companies pay a lot of money to partner with/sponsor the NBA as a whole and individual teams specifically. From the league’s perspective, now here’s a company getting nightly free publicity through a player. The league saw the potential problem, which is why the rule blocking it has long been in place.

The sides will reach some kind of deal/compromise, but you can bet Smith is not going to like it.