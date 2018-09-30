Getty Images

Denver coach Mike Malone said he did not feel his job is in danger last season

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone was on our list of three coaches on the hot seat this season.

Although his mention on that list came with a caveat — if Denver got off to a slow start, if they seemed like a team not bound for the playoffs again, his hold on his job would start to weaken (he is now in the last year of his contract). That scenario probably never plays out. This is a Denver team poised to make a leap into the postseason, a team that should improve off a 46-win season where they were without Paul Millsap much of the time, and still missed out on the playoffs only in overtime on the final night of the season in Minnesota.

There were rumblings about Malone’s job being in danger a season ago, but he said he never felt it, speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“It never even crossed my mind, just because in any of the conversations that I had with Tim (Connley, GM) and Josh (Kroenke, team president) during the season, and in the last few weeks, and in the last game, there was never any (sign of trouble),” Malone said. “You can get a sense of the room sometimes, like, ‘Oh, shit, fellas. It’s not looking good.’ But honest to God, Sam, there was not one time that I thought my job was in jeopardy.”

“The reason I feel that was that, No. 1, I’m confident in the job that I’ve done, to take a team that when I took over (in 2015) had won 30 games, and took them from 30 to 46 in three years with young players. It’s tough to win and develop talent at the same time. So we’ve been able to win, develop all our young players, create an identity, create a culture, create excitement. We had 14 sellouts (last season). I think behind Philly, we were No. 2 in the NBA in new season tickets sales. So across the board, it’s check-check. All positives.”

Malone should not have been fired, he’s done an excellent job building Denver to this point and they were a quality team last season that just missed out on the playoffs. Not that it would have been the first time Malone was let go for no good reason. (Remember Sacramento, where DeMarcus Cousins got sick, the team went 2-7 without him, and Malone was pushed aside for the George Karl era? Among the Kings’ many mistakes over the years, that was near the top.)

However, Malone has to get this team to take the next step to keep his job. The Nuggets 26th-ranked defense has to improve. More than that, he has creative offensive players in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and Malone needs to let them play a little more and not micromanage the game as much.

Most observers — this one included — expect the Nuggets to leap into the postseason this year. With that should come the contract extension Malone deserves in Denver. If not… well, Malone has been down that road before.

Watch Luka Doncic drop 16 points, 2 assists in preseason debut

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

It was not the toughest test he will face — Luka Doncic made his preseason debut against the Beijing Ducks (the team Stephon Marbury led to titles in China back in the day, but is now led by Justin Hamilton).

But it was the first time we got to see Luka Doncic in a Mavericks uniform — and he looked good. He finished with 16 points including going 3-of-4 from three, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists. He showed good handles (most of the time) and defensive instincts.

The big takeaway from this is… not much. It’s a preseason game against a Chinese team. But for Dallas fans building up hope around Doncic and what he can mean for the future, plays like this help lay in a foundation.

It’s just preseason, but winning start for Kawhi Leonard with Raptors

Associated PressSep 30, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Vancouver (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is finally back on the court and the Toronto Raptors should be happy with the results.

Leonard scored 12 points in his first game with his new team and the Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-104 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the preseason opener for both teams.

Leonard played 19 minutes and didn’t shoot particularly well, missing all four 3-pointers and going just 6-of-11 from the free throw line. But he played aggressively and moved well after being limited to just nine games last season for San Antonio because of a thigh injury. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP hadn’t played in a game since January.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each played the first quarter for Portland. Lillard scored 12 points and McCollum had nine.

Danny Green, who came from San Antonio with Leonard, was 1 for 6 and finished with five points in Toronto’s first game under new coach Nick Nurse.

 

Meyers Leonard led Portland with 16 points. Longtime starting center Jonas Valanciunas came off the bench to lead Toronto with 17 points.

New Sixer Wilson Chander out 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

This is what every team hopes to avoid all preseason.

In the Sixers preseason opening win against Melbourne Friday night, veteran Wilson Chandler strained his hamstring and left the game. Saturday came word he will be out a few weeks, right up to the start of the season.

Anything longer than three weeks and we get into the start of the season.

Once healthy, Chandler will come off the bench in Philly behind Robert Covington and Dario Saric, the starting forwards. If he misses time during the regular season it will mean more Mike Muscala, and maybe even a little Furkan Korkmaz.

As the Lakers experiment with small ball, Kyle Kuzma is going to play some center

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Training camp is a time coaches can — and should — experiment. Try different player combinations, wild lineups, see what works and what doesn’t, and bottom line find things out now so it doesn’t cost games later to learn those lessons.

Coach Luke Walton looks at his Lakers rotations and thinks “JaVale McGee will start at center, play 20 minutes a night (max), and then… what?” Ivica Zubac is a questionable fit. Moritz Wagner can stretch the floor, but he is a rookie missing all of training camp with a bruised left knee, Walton doesn’t want to just throw him into the fire.

Meaning, expect a lot of small ball from the Lakers this season. They have been experimenting with 6’9″ Kyle Kuzma at center, and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN asked him about it.

“It’s going well, you know, picking it up,” Kuzma said after Lakers practice on Friday. “I have never really played the five before. And I think it will be good for us, having a small-ball unit, getting out and running and gunning.”

LeBron James isn’t thinking of it as small ball, he sees this more as the Lakers working towards the positionless NBA.

Kuzma as a backup five makes some sense, especially with Lonzo Ball coming off the bench. Ball’s passing picks up the pace and Kuzma is a fantastic finisher. Throw in guys like Josh Hart, Michael Beasley, the wild card that is Lance Stephenson, and Los Angeles has a deep and potentially dangerous bench.

Now is the time for Walton to play around with that, because once the season starts there is no mercy in the West — the Lakers first three games are Portland, Houston, San Antonio, all teams that will be in the playoff mix in the West.