Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem get big cheers at Heat end-of-camp scrimmage

Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dwyane Wade‘s first touch of the game was a lob to set up a dunk. His first shot was a corner 3-pointer. And his first trip into the lane resulted in getting his shot swatted away.

All three of those plays left him smiling.

Wade’s 16th and final season – his “last dance,” as he calls it – got off to an unofficial start Saturday, when the Miami Heat broke training camp at Florida Atlantic University with their annual scrimmage. His stats, as if they even mattered: eight points on 2 for 7 shooting, with three assists and a steal in 23 minutes.

“It was cool,” Wade said. “We’ve been working hard in practice, obviously. But to be out here today in front of some fans, getting to play in a different energy, you could see it in everybody. Guys were moving quicker. Guys were into it.”

Wade got the big cheer at the start, and his fellow 16-year veteran got the biggest cheer at the end: The final play of the scrimmage was Udonis Haslem hitting a game-winning jumper, one that gave his team a 15-13 win in the final 10-minute period.

“It’s always fun, man,” Haslem said after the final shot, a play drawn up by Justise Winslow in a time-out with about 3 seconds remaining. “It’s always enjoyable to win a game. I still take it seriously. I still play the game at a certain level and compete, so when you have an opportunity you want to make good.”

The “Red, White and Pink Game” is an annual Heat tribute to breast cancer survivors, two of whom were honored at Saturday’s game. Jeanine Werner is a fifth-grade teacher and a two-year survivor, and Michelle Rohloff is a former teacher and a three-year survivor – both having beaten triple negative breast cancer.

“It’s very close to us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We want all the survivors to know we’re right there with them on this fight and we’re going to continue to do more each year.”

There was a serious cause, even if the game wasn’t exactly played with playoff intensity.

There were plenty of moments of real up-and-down play and blowing off steam, with a four-minute span of Winslow’s third quarter perhaps the best illustration of both. He and Bam Adebayo took part in a midcourt dance-off during a time-out, and not long afterward Winslow got called for a technical after throwing the ball at a basket stanchion.

Scores were reset after every quarter, and players bounced between teams. Derrick Jones Jr. led all scorers with 21 points, Adebayo finished with 17 and Duncan Robinson scored 16.

“It’s great to be back,” Wade said.

The game ended five days of work by the Heat at FAU. Wayne Ellington didn’t play because of ankle soreness, Josh Richardson departed mid-game with what was described as a left thigh contusion. Dion Waiters (ankle) and James Johnson (sports hernia) remain sidelined to continue rehabbing injuries from last season.

Miami opens its preseason Sunday at San Antonio.

Three coaches on hot seat as we enter NBA season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
This is the latest of NBC’s NBA season preview stories, and we will post at least one a day on these pages until Oct. 16, when the NBA season kicks off. We will look at teams and topics around the NBA throughout the series, with today the focus on coaches who may be in danger of losing their jobs.

Last season was closer to the norm. Two seasons ago no coach got fired during the season or following summer, which was an anomaly and not some vision of the future where patience and smarter team building gave coaches more space to do their jobs well. Last season Earl Watson in Phoenix and David Fizdale in Memphis were let go during the season, and when the season ended there was a flurry of change. That is more like the NBA we know

There will be change in the coaching ranks again this season.

Here are three coaches to watch whose seats are, or may get, very hot.

1) Tom Thibodeau, Minnesota Timberwolves

Owner Glen Taylor gave serious thought to making a change last summer, moving aside Tom Thibodeau as coach/GM even though last season the Timberwolves had gotten 16 games better and made the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. The reasons why are now fully on display — the Timberwolves had the most dysfunctional locker room in all of the NBA, and Thibodeau was a key reason for it.

Now the entire situation has blown up, Jimmy Butler is demanding a trade, Thibodeau is dragging his feet (or, at least holding out for the deal he wants), and Minnesota feels like a team about to take a step back in a West where every other team got better (except maybe Houston, and they still could win 60 games). That’s why Thibodeau’s job is in danger — he took over a team building towards the future, traded a lot of young talent to get Butler, signed Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose, and made this a “win-now” team. He was a GM who thought like a coach, and Minnesota’s future is now not as bright because of it.

Or, look at it this way: Karl-Anthony Towns is about to sign a max five-year extension to his rookie deal and become the unquestioned face of the franchise. He is no fan of Thibodeau and his hard-driving, old-school style. When the team’s best player and the coach are in a power struggle in the NBA, who wins?

Don’t expect a mid-season firing here unless things get even uglier. However, good luck finding anyone around the league who thinks Thibodeau will be the coach and GM in Minnesota a year from now. The writing is on the wall, the question is when not if.

2) Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets

This is the season the Nuggets expect to make the leap and return to the playoffs. With good reason — they have a strong roster, they have been knocking on the door, and have improved each of the last three seasons under Malone (they won 46 games last season, that gets you in the dance most years). Denver likes its core. They have a top 20 NBA player in Nikola Jokic who is climbing that list fast, a point guard in Jamal Murray who found his way last season and is poised to break out in his third season, plus other players such as Gary Harris and Paul Millsap who are impressive and fill needed roles. This is a team poised to finally make some noise in the West.

If they don’t, then Malone’s seat is going to get very warm very quickly. A key sign in the lack of faith: Malone is in the final year of his contract, he did not get an extension from management (GM Tim Connelly says Malone shouldn’t worry, but actions speak louder than words). He’s a lame duck trying to prove he is the man who can lead this team up the ladder in the West.

Malone has talented and creative players on this roster, he has to loosen the reins and not micromanage the joy and flow out of their game. If Malone also can improve the defense (26th last season) and the team can stay healthy, Malone may well be coaching in Denver next season. However, there is no margin for error in the West, and if things don’t go their way in a “playoffs or bust” season the players are not taking the blame in Denver.

3) Fred Hoiberg, Chicago Bulls.

In some ways it’s not fair for him to be on this list. While he has coached the Bulls for three seasons, those first two shouldn’t count against him because the problems were Gar/Pax’s fault — “hey, let’s get a modern pace-and-space coach and give him Derrick Rose and Pau Gasol one season, then Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo the next, with the temperamental Jimmy Butler tying it all together. That will be great theater.”

Last season, the Bulls had a young team better built to play Hoiberg’s style, he seemed more comfortable, and while the team won just 27 games they were young and improving. Now even more quality young pieces are there: Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine (on a $78 million contract and coming off an ACL injury), Jabari Parker (at $20 million a year), Kris Dunn, and the just drafted Wendell Carter Jr.

With that comes pressure. This is the kind of roster Hoiberg was hired to coach, and while they’re not going to be a threat to Boston/Philly/Toronto yet there needs to be signs of a real connection, real growth, proof that Hoiberg is the guy who can maximize that potential or his seat will get warm. Another 3-20 start like last season and things could turn for Hoiberg fast, his hand-picked status from Gar/Pax will not save him any longer.

Check out Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz highlights from 76ers preseason opener

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
Philadelphia opened the preseason with a comfortable win over Melbourne United, 104-84… but it’s preseason, so who cares about the scores?

What matters is, how did the key players look?

Simmons was in playmaker mode against a team from his native country, dishing out 14 assists — preseason or not, the man is a fun-to-watch passing wizard. However, he had a couple of impressive buckets as well on his way to 8 points.

And even when things went wrong for him, he turned a blown self-alley-oop into a nice assist to Fultz.

Of course, what everyone wanted to see was how Fultz looked — and the early results were mixed, but it’s hard to take much away from this game. He had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with four assists and a couple of blocked shots. Not that we learned much, Melbourne’s defense was not what one would describe as stout, so almost all his shots came right at the rim, the longest shot he took all night was from the elbow (and he made it). The most concerning thing is Fultz had a couple of clean looks at a three and decided not to take them. Still, this is a nice confidence booster for Fultz.

In case you needed a reminder, Embiid is very good at basketball — he had 20 points and 10 boards in 23 minutes. Melbourne does not face anything like him down under.

Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving return to court, that’s enough of a win for Boston

Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward finally returned to the court, and Kyrie Irving got to play at North Carolina.

Hayward scored 10 points in his first game in nearly a year for the Boston Celtics, who fell to the Charlotte Hornets 104-97 on Friday night – the opening night of the NBA preseason schedule.

“Been waiting a long time to lace back up and get out there with the guys,” Hayward said.

It was Hayward’s first time in a game since Oct. 17, when he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle about five minutes into the Celtics’ regular season opener at Cleveland. Irving played his lone college season at Duke in 2010-11, but was limited to 11 games that season by injury and never played against North Carolina – the Blue Devils’ biggest rival.

Hayward’s first points came when he grabbed an offensive rebound in transition early in the opening quarter and scored easily. He finished 2 for 7 from the field, playing about 23 minutes.

Irving played for the first time since March 11, when his 2017-18 season ended with a knee issue. He finished with nine points.

Charlotte outscored Boston 59-37 in the second half, giving new Hornets coach James Borrego a win in his exhibition debut.

Jeremy Lamb scored 15 for Charlotte, which finished with seven players in double figures. Jaylen Brown scored 14 points and Marcus Morris had 12 for the Celtics.

 

Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen out six-to-eight weeks with elbow sprain

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
The Bulls haven’t even tipped off a preseason game and they have faced a setback.

Second-year player Lauri Markkanen, who is expected to carry a healthy scoring load for the Bulls, is going to be out the rest of training camp and the first few weeks of the regular season with an elbow sprain, the team announced Friday.

The team’s announced timeline has Markkanen back somewhere in the second or third week of November. As Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes noted, this is much the same injury Nicolas Batum suffered last season and he was out six weeks (42 days exactly). However, with the Bulls not expecting to win this season, they may be cautious in bringing him back.

Markkanen averaged 15.2 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds plus he could stretch the floor from three.

Expect this to mean Jabari Parker is going to get a real shot to prove he deserves minutes in Chicago, and Bobby Portis will get some extra run, too.