Check out Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz highlights from 76ers preseason opener

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
Philadelphia opened the preseason with a comfortable win over Melbourne United, 104-84… but it’s preseason, so who cares about the scores?

What matters is, how did the key players look?

Simmons was in playmaker mode against a team from his native country, dishing out 14 assists — preseason or not, the man is a fun-to-watch passing wizard. However, he had a couple of impressive buckets as well on his way to 8 points.

And even when things went wrong for him, he turned a blown self-alley-oop into a nice assist to Fultz.

Of course, what everyone wanted to see was how Fultz looked — and the early results were mixed, but it’s hard to take much away from this game. He had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with four assists and a couple of blocked shots. Not that we learned much, Melbourne’s defense was not what one would describe as stout, so almost all his shots came right at the rim, the longest shot he took all night was from the elbow (and he made it). The most concerning thing is Fultz had a couple of clean looks at a three and decided not to take them. Still, this is a nice confidence booster for Fultz.

In case you needed a reminder, Embiid is very good at basketball — he had 20 points and 10 boards in 23 minutes. Melbourne does not face anything like him down under.

Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving return to court, that’s enough of a win for Boston

Associated PressSep 29, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward finally returned to the court, and Kyrie Irving got to play at North Carolina.

Hayward scored 10 points in his first game in nearly a year for the Boston Celtics, who fell to the Charlotte Hornets 104-97 on Friday night – the opening night of the NBA preseason schedule.

“Been waiting a long time to lace back up and get out there with the guys,” Hayward said.

It was Hayward’s first time in a game since Oct. 17, when he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle about five minutes into the Celtics’ regular season opener at Cleveland. Irving played his lone college season at Duke in 2010-11, but was limited to 11 games that season by injury and never played against North Carolina – the Blue Devils’ biggest rival.

Hayward’s first points came when he grabbed an offensive rebound in transition early in the opening quarter and scored easily. He finished 2 for 7 from the field, playing about 23 minutes.

Irving played for the first time since March 11, when his 2017-18 season ended with a knee issue. He finished with nine points.

Charlotte outscored Boston 59-37 in the second half, giving new Hornets coach James Borrego a win in his exhibition debut.

Jeremy Lamb scored 15 for Charlotte, which finished with seven players in double figures. Jaylen Brown scored 14 points and Marcus Morris had 12 for the Celtics.

 

Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen out six-to-eight weeks with elbow sprain

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
The Bulls haven’t even tipped off a preseason game and they have faced a setback.

Second-year player Lauri Markkanen, who is expected to carry a healthy scoring load for the Bulls, is going to be out the rest of training camp and the first few weeks of the regular season with an elbow sprain, the team announced Friday.

The team’s announced timeline has Markkanen back somewhere in the second or third week of November. As Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes noted, this is much the same injury Nicolas Batum suffered last season and he was out six weeks (42 days exactly). However, with the Bulls not expecting to win this season, they may be cautious in bringing him back.

Markkanen averaged 15.2 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds plus he could stretch the floor from three.

Expect this to mean Jabari Parker is going to get a real shot to prove he deserves minutes in Chicago, and Bobby Portis will get some extra run, too.

Rockets hope Chris Paul can escape bad luck and help team to title

Associated PressSep 28, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said this week that his team was a “hamstring” away from the Western Conference title last season.

The hamstring he was referring to was Chris Paul‘s, with the injury the latest setback for the point guard whose illustrious career at times has seemed cursed.

After signing Paul to a four-year, $160 million extension in the offseason, the Rockets hope the bad luck ends this year and he’ll help them to their first title since 1995.

“Chris deserves a championship,” Fertitta said. “It is time. But luck is luck and it just takes a little luck in sports. You have to set yourself up to be one of the best and then you need a few things to fall into place.”

The Rockets led the Warriors 3-2 in the conference finals last season before Paul’s season ended with a hamstring injury in Game 5. Golden State won the next two games to advance to the Finals and go on to win the title.

Paul scoffed at the notion that his ill-timed hamstring injury was the worst thing that’s happened to him.

“If that’s the toughest thing, then I’m living a real good life,” he said. “But it’s definitely up there as far as basketball goes, as far as not being able to influence the outcome. If that doesn’t do something to you then you’re in the wrong profession.”

But that disappointing end to Paul’s first season in Houston was far from the first time things have gone awry at the worst times for the nine-time All-Star. He was dogged for years about his inability to escape the second round of the playoffs after making nine trips to the postseason without ever reaching the conference finals before finally breaking through with the Rockets last season.

Paul looked sure to advance in 2015 when he and the Clippers were up 3-1 over the Rockets in the conference semifinals. But they were routed in Game 5 before squandering a 19-point second-half lead in a loss at home in Game 6 and being eliminated in Houston in Game 7.

No one with the Rockets would go as far as to say that Paul might be cursed, but everyone agreed that he’s had more than his share of bad luck. Coach Mike D’Antoni feels for Paul. But this isn’t the first time he’s worked with a superstar point guard with problems such as these.

D’Antoni coached Steve Nash for four seasons on those great teams in Phoenix that were never able to win a title. Nash was named MVP twice, but finished an 18-year career without a ring.

“(Paul’s) had a remarkable career, so I don’t know how bad of luck it is,” D’Antoni said. “Just sometimes at the end of a season it doesn’t quite work out. Steve Nash was that way where he had just weird stuff happen. It happens.”

“But you keep knocking on the door and eventually it will (open),” D’Antoni continued.

So, does Paul spend a lot of time sitting around thinking about what might have been if he’d been healthy for those last two games last season?

“It sounds crazy but unfortunately I’ve had a lot of different adversities and challenges and whatnot,” he said. “And I know it sounds cliche, but it only made me stronger mentally and everything like that. So for me … I don’t even think about it now.”

As the owner of Golden Nugget casinos across the country, Fertitta knows a thing or two about luck. He also knows about heartbreak as a sports fan after cheering on the Houston Oilers for years only to see them fall short of winning a title again and again before leaving for Tennessee.

“The Oilers kept trying to kick the door down and it never happened,” he said wistfully.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t optimistic that it’s time for the tide to turn for Paul, who is entering his 14th NBA season. But Paul doesn’t think of it that way. Of course, his goal is to win a title and put his years of coming up short behind him. He just doesn’t see it as him being due for some good fortune.

“Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen and if that’s the bad luck that I’ve had there’s some people who have had a lot worse luck than I’ve had,” he said. “So, for me … whatever happens you move on and you go to the next thing.”

 

Rockets reportedly offered Eric Gordon contract extension, he’s not interested

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
We’ve seen this with a lot of players: Kyrie Irving rejected one by Boston, it keeps coming up with Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler rejected one in Minnesota but hinted he might sign one elsewhere, Tobias Harris turned down the Clippers, and there are others.

NBA players are turning down contract extensions with their current teams.

And most should for financial reasons. With an extension, the most a team is allowed to offer is 120 percent of what the player currently makes, but for guys who should be at or near the max, or guys below market value on their current contract, they would be leaving a lot of money on the table. In Thompson’s case, the difference between an extension and him opting out and re-signing a max deal with the Warriors could be as much as $86 million over five years.

The latest guy to turn down an extension this summer, Eric Gordon of the Rockets, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Gordon is under contract for this season and next, the extension would have been for a couple of seasons after that.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon said the Rockets did approach his representatives in the offseason about a contract extension beyond the two seasons remaining on his contract, but that while hoping to remain with the Rockets long-term he does not expect to extend his current deal.

Gordon is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract. Because the Rockets are over the salary cap they would be limited to the amount they can offer in an extension. They can offer a raise worth as much as 120 percent of his $14 million salary in the 2019-20 season with as much as eight percent raises in each of the next three seasons.

That sort of contract extension would begin at $16.8 million, though Gordon could potentially attract larger offers from the Rockets or other teams as a free agent.

It’s not about wanting to leave, Gordon most likely will get the best offer from the Rockets (and he likes playing there), it’s about the money. Plus, the next couple of seasons the salary cap is expected to climb quickly. Gordon is keeping his options open, as he should.

Before that, the Rockets have some decisions to make this coming summer — Carmelo Anthony, James Ennis, Gerald Green. However, their core guys are locked up for at least a couple of seasons as they make their runs at Golden State. It’s just a question of when does owner Tilman Fertitta balk at writing the checks?