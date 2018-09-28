Getty Images

What NBA officials will focus on this season: Off-ball clutching/grabbing, traveling, respect for game

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Every season, NBA officials are given Points of Emphasis Education (they changed the name a few years back), things for the officials to focus on calling more closely. Things the league thinks are needed to help the game, open it up, and allow it to be more entertaining.

The officials tend to hit this hard in the preseason and the first weeks of the regular season, but it fades (in varying degrees, as the season wears on. By the playoffs, there is usually some kind of balance struck.

What will the focus be on this season? First, clutching and grabbing off the ball, or as the referees call it, freedom of movement.

This is a good move — how every team has dealt with players moving off picks, especially off-ball, is exactly what you see in the video: clutching, grabbing, holding, and anything that slows a player down. Last season, it only got called when it was blatant. Now, it should be called more often, which should open up offenses and passing lanes, and expose teams that don’t move their feet on defense. I like this move.

Next up, traveling and respect for the game.

This is not the non-traveling calls as the old-timers hate — players still get a gather and two steps on a drive. What this is about is something we see all the time, guys getting the ball in the post or facing up on the perimeter, then switching pivot feet/taking a step before dribbling. That’s going to get called, it’s a good thing, and it’s going to piss some players off.

Which brings us to the trickiest one, respect for the game.

Referee and player relations are strained and at near an all-time low, and this is part of it. Players are frustrated they can’t express themselves to officials, but a lot of times what they have tried to do is demonstrably show up officials to express their frustration. Referees have felt the league has let this go too far without fines or consequences for the players, which in turn has led to more of it — and they are right. The players need to do a better job respecting the officials. We watch some players throw up their arms and complain about every call, and it is way over the top and just a bad look.

The other side of that is the referees need to do a better job having a conversation with and engaging the players. There needs to be dialogue, referees cannot just put up the hand. If the tone is respectful, officials need to be open to talking to the players, hearing them out, even if they disagree. That’s how adults deal with things (we should not use Washington D.C. as an example of adult behavior, for the record).

Also, the referees need to think about the situation. If a player storms up to a referee yelling about a second-quarter jump-shot foul, that’s the player showing the referee up. If that same player gets angry at a close call in the final minute of a two-point game, he’s got to be allowed to vent his emotions to some degree. The league should not want to legislate the emotion out of the game. Again, it’s about compromise and being thoughtful by both sides. We’ll see if they can get anywhere near that.

 

Rockets reportedly offered Eric Gordon contract extension, he’s not interested

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
We’ve seen this with a lot of players: Kyrie Irving rejected one by Boston, it keeps coming up with Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler rejected one in Minnesota but hinted he might sign one elsewhere, Tobias Harris turned down the Clippers, and there are others.

NBA players are turning down contract extensions with their current teams.

And most should for financial reasons. With an extension, the most a team is allowed to offer is 120 percent of what the player currently makes, but for guys who should be at or near the max, or guys below market value on their current contract, they would be leaving a lot of money on the table. In Thompson’s case, the difference between an extension and him opting out and re-signing a max deal with the Warriors could be as much as $86 million over five years.

The latest guy to turn down an extension this summer, Eric Gordon of the Rockets, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Gordon is under contract for this season and next, the extension would have been for a couple of seasons after that.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon said the Rockets did approach his representatives in the offseason about a contract extension beyond the two seasons remaining on his contract, but that while hoping to remain with the Rockets long-term he does not expect to extend his current deal.

Gordon is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract. Because the Rockets are over the salary cap they would be limited to the amount they can offer in an extension. They can offer a raise worth as much as 120 percent of his $14 million salary in the 2019-20 season with as much as eight percent raises in each of the next three seasons.

That sort of contract extension would begin at $16.8 million, though Gordon could potentially attract larger offers from the Rockets or other teams as a free agent.

It’s not about wanting to leave, Gordon most likely will get the best offer from the Rockets (and he likes playing there), it’s about the money. Plus, the next couple of seasons the salary cap is expected to climb quickly. Gordon is keeping his options open, as he should.

Before that, the Rockets have some decisions to make this coming summer — Carmelo Anthony, James Ennis, Gerald Green. However, their core guys are locked up for at least a couple of seasons as they make their runs at Golden State. It’s just a question of when does owner Tilman Fertitta balk at writing the checks?

Lakers hire Kurt Rambis as ‘Senior Basketball Advisor’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
Kurt Rambis is back with the Lakers.

The Showtime era fan favorite with the Clark Kent glasses has spent 16 seasons with the Lakers after his playing days, either as a coach or working in the front office, although not since the Mike D’Antoni coaching era. He’s back now as a “senior basketball advisor.” What does that mean? Well, officially he will “report to Magic Johnson and support the basketball operations and coaching staffs in their day-to-day functions.” My guess is his role will be more defined as the season moves along.

“As a member of the Showtime Lakers, Kurt is a champion and knows how to win,” said Johnson in a statement. “He has been an integral part of the Lakers organization winning four NBA championships as a player and an additional four as a part of the staff. His insights and wide range of experiences will be a huge benefit to our operations.”

“I’m happy to welcome Kurt back to the organization,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said. “Kurt’s vast NBA experience and knowledge of the game will be a great asset to the team and I look forward to working with him again.”

Rambis has always remained close to the team, his wife Linda works in the Lakers’ front office and is one of owner Jeanie Buss’ closest friends.

Is Josh Richardson the reason a Jimmy Butler to Miami trade hasn’t happened?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
This much we know: The Miami Heat have been the most aggressive team in the pursuit of a Jimmy Butler trade so far. Also, Miami is now Butler’s “preferred destination.”

After that this is all speculation, but this is what a lot of people around the league are suggesting is the hold up in getting a Butler to Miami trade done:

Josh Richardson.

Maybe Thibodeau wants the 25-year-old wing who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, is versatile, plays with a high motor, can defend, is improving fast, and is locked up through the summer of 2021 on a team-friendly contract to come to Minnesota as the core of a deal. We know Miami doesn’t want to put him in the trade, something reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Heat has been reluctant to include Josh Richardson, preferring instead to have a Butler/Richardson tandem that would be among the league’s best for a small forward/shooting guard pairing.

Miami has made Goran Dragic available, and he with Justise Winslow would work financially as a trade. However, a third team would need to be involved to get the Gorgui Dieng contract off the Timberwolves books, plus it would leave Minnesota with two quality point guards because they already have Jeff Teague, so this is at least a three-team trade, maybe more.

Thibodeau’s reluctance to make a trade is being painted by some as him clinging to hope he can get Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns on the same page again. Maybe that’s overstated (by teams trying to force a quick trade), Thibs has said consistently he just wants a good deal, and he has sat down with Butler to try to change his mind and failed. No doubt the first offers were lowball ones, maybe he is holding out for better. It’s a complex scenario with a lot of moving parts, but if you ask me what makes the most sense it’s this:

Thibodeau is waiting for a good Josh Richardson offer.

 

Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal to sit out UCLA season due to major heart surgery

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
Shareef O’Neal is Shaquille O’Neal’s son, but he’s earned a strong basketball reputation outside of just his last name. He one of the stars of the UCLA recruiting class (after decommitting from Arizona in the wake of the FBI investigation), an athletic power forward who, if his rather raw game comes together (according to scouts), could have a role as a modern NBA big man who fits with the way the game is evolving.

However, it’s going to be a season before Bruins fans or anyone gets to see him — O’Neal will have to have heart surgery to fix a potentially life-threatening defect, the young player told TMZ.

Shareef didn’t specify the exact problem — but said the issue is severe enough that he’ll be having heart surgery in the near future.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal tells us.

Shareef says he’s been talking with his dad and mom Shaunie O’Neal about how best to handle the situation — and will NOT withdraw from school while recovering.

While no heart surgery qualifies as minor, it’s better to be preventative than reactionary with heart issues. O’Neal is right, he is fortunate the doctors caught it when he did.

Basketball will take a back seat for a season, O’Neal will be a UCLA student, rehab, and be back with the Bruins for the 2019-20 season. Maybe that “gap year” will help provide time for his body to mature a little and it will make him a better player. More importantly, he will be a healthier player and someone who can live a longer life, basketball or not.