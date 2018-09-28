We’ve been mispronouncing Kyle Lowry’s name

When I interviewed DeMar DeRozan for this story, he referred to someone whose name sounded like “Cal” but in context seemed to be Kyle Lowry. So, I asked someone who regularly covered the Raptors whom DeRozan was referring to and was told that’s just how he pronounces Kyle.
Boston has never been better than us. The record shows, but internally, we don’t think they were better than us last year. But we’ve just got to play up to our ability, and we’re better than anybody in the East.
These types of (absurd) public proclamations could be motivating. If this helps the Wizards, more power to them.
But they keep saying things like this and fizzling on the court. It’s hard to believe this is working for them.
Trail Blazers gambling that youth (and shooting) can keep them afloat
On paper, and from a distance, it doesn’t appear that the Portland Trail Blazers have become much better over the summer. The largest contract for a new player that general manager Neil Olshey handed out was to Seth Curry for $2.8 million. Hoping to find a veteran either by trade or with the mid-level exception, the Blazers instead will move forward with young, cheap talent to bolster a roster built around a core that looks awfully familiar.
So the question both in the Pacific Northwest and around the league is this: What is Portland’s plan, exactly?
Coach Terry Stotts saw his team ranked sixth or higher in terms of of 3-point attempts every season under his reign until 2016-17. The past two seasons, Portland has dipped to 10th and then finally 19th this last year. Olshey tried to remedy this shooting issue — caused in part by teams keying on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum but also thanks to inconsistent play by Blazers wings — by bringing in veteran talent.
Olshey has said that he was unable to secure shooting on the wing either via the TPE from the Allen Crabbe trade with his mid-level exception, having targeted six players but being outbid for all of them.
Having struck out, Olshey quickly moved to plan B: duck the tax, and try to get less experienced shooting on the cheap.
Putting this roster into play assumes a couple of things. First and foremost is that Portland will be able to enact an offensive scheme that allows some of their more limited players to thrive with purpose.
There should be some cause for hope in Rip City given how good Stotts is at doing this sort of thing. Stotts turned Mason Plumlee into a high-post passing genius in 2016, and made Allen Crabbe a valuable shooter despite holes in his developing game.
Let’s also set aside health in this conversation about Portland. I’ve heard a lot about how the Blazers have been the recipients of good health over the past couple of years, but that overlooks significant and untimely injuries to players like Harkless, Nurkic, Lillard, and Turner that have reduced the team’s effectiveness. There is this murmur out west that the Blazers are due for an injury and teams like the Denver Nuggets are finally going to be healthy, and I just don’t buy it.
Portland’s injury concerns are thus: Curry didn’t play all of last season with a leg injury, and Harkless is still recovering from last spring’s knee surgery. Anything outside of that is just anxiety.
The real pitfall for Portland is the idea of having to integrate new, young players to a scheme that desperately needs to breathe in order to maximize its star players. Collins is set for a big new role with Ed Davis gone, and we don’t know if he’s up for the challenge given how well he played with the veteran, particularly on defense. It’s likely that Stotts will need to play Trent and probably Meyers Leonard as shooters within his scheme, and that opens up the possibility for further defensive inequities.
“75% of practice was focused on defense.” -Zach Collins #RipCity
The Blazers were a good defensive team last season, ranking 8th in defensive rating and notching the second-best mark in that statistic during Stotts’ career in Portland. The Blazers know this, too. Apparently, they spent much of the first practice during Tuesday — up to 75% of it, according to Collins — working on defense.
The reality of the season in Portland is not held in the hands of the rest of the Western Conference getting better. Golden State was always going to top things out, and the Rockets are the most likely pick to finish second. Everything below that is up to chance, health, and chemistry. The Trail Blazers have the benefit of bringing back very good players, and the continued success of the team will rest in the gamble that Olshey has made in moving toward youth while trying to save cap space.
LeBron James responds dryly to reporter asking him about wearing No. 6 (VIDEO)
LeBron James has worn No. 6 in practice for years. Heck, when he decamped the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, he wore it on his actual jersey. Like, in games and stuff.
The reasons for the number are well-known at this point, and easily Googleable. I’ll sum them up for you, so you don’t have to. When James was asked about his switch in 2010, he said it was because it was the same number that Julius Erving wore (Dr. J wore #6 with the Philadelphia 76ers from 1977-87). He also said it was because LeBron James Jr. was born October 6, and Bryce Maximus James was born in June, the sixth month of the year.
It shouldn’t be a story, at this point.
Cue the video:
Reporter: “Is there any reason why you’re wearing No. 6?” Lakers’ LeBron James: “I’ve worn 6 in practice for a long time. I’m starting to figure out a lot of you guys just not recognizing who I am, huh?” pic.twitter.com/QEy5FokdIf
I can see perhaps someone wanting James to reiterate his reasons for wearing No. 6, in case they’d changed over the past decade or so, but you’ve got to phrase it that way if that’s where you’re going. Otherwise it’s just being uninformed.
James will wear No. 23 on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Report: Rockets still making push for Jimmy Butler trade
Houston GM Daryl Morey realizes the Rockets title window is open right now but will not stay that way for long… and that team from Golden State is blocking their path through that window.
Morey is all in on a title and will do whatever it takes to get the talent on the roster he needs (well, as long as owner Tilman Fertitta keeps footing the bill without complaining), and that means if a player such as Jimmy Butler comes available, Morey will at least test the waters. Which he is still doing, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston.
NBA sources confirm the #Rockets are making a strong effort to land Jimmy Butler in a trade with Minnesota.
The problem is there are not many deals for Houston to strike. They could make a trade of Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker for Butler, and maybe throw in their first-round pick (which will be 25 or later), but that doesn’t give Minnesota the quality young player that it wants, nor does it give the Timberwolves any salary relief (a third team could be brought in to take on Gorgui Dieng, but that means more Houston assets out the door as sweeteners to make it work). This is probably where the “creative” part of the first report came in, Morey is looking at some out-of-the-box three-team (or more) trades. Those are very hard to put together.