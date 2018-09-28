AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Report: Heat aggressively trying to trade Dion Waiters

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Dion Waiters is injured, probably behind on his conditioning, stubborn, not that good and due $36.3 million over the next three years.

The Heat are aware.

Miami factors prominently in the Jimmy Butler trade saga, and Waiters could be part of the deal. He’s a functional wing when healthy, and if they lose Butler, the Timberwolves would need one.

But Waiters has negative value overall. If the Heat really want to move him, they’d probably have to attach a sweetener.

Rich Paul: Anthony Davis hiring me doesn’t mean he wants to leave Pelicans

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
Anthony Davis hiring Rich Paul as his agent set off a firestorm of speculation about Davis leaving the Pelicans to join LeBron James on the Lakers.

Paul and Davis are trying squelch it.

A star player switching agents sometimes can create the implication that he wants to change teams. Paul, who represents more than 20 NBA players, told ESPN that is not the case and he plans to meet with Pelicans officials soon.

Davis said the move was aimed primarily at helping him become the “the most dominant player in the league.”

“It was just for where I am right now in my career — what I’m trying to do — I thought the change was necessary,” Davis said Monday, when the Pelicans held media day on the eve of training camp. “That’s all it was.”

Not that he can’t get better, but Davis already says he’s the NBA’s best player:

Davis:

In my eyes, I’m the best player in the game. And I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different.

This is all fairly unconvincing. LeBron is better than Davis. Davis disrupting the status quo – which included repeated declarations of his desire to win in New Orleans – with an agent change only adds more uncertainty.

Until Davis surpasses LeBron on the court and signs a super-max extension this summer, there will be major doubts about these claims.

As far as basketball performance, that’s earned. Davis must improve to surpass LeBron – and escape the Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook crowd (and hold off younger players like Giannis Antetokounmpo).

The speculation about Davis’ future isn’t always based on facts, but it’s also a reality of being a superstar in a small market. It’ll be hard for Davis and Paul to change the narrative until the super-max extension is in front of them.

Klay Thompson: Celtics, not Rockets, biggest threat to Warriors

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Since signing Kevin Durant, the Warriors have gone 4-3 against the Rockets and 28-3 against everyone else in the playoffs. Houston pushed Golden State so hard in last year’s Western Conference finals.

But the Rockets are no longer the biggest threat to the Warriors – at least according to Klay Thompson.

Thompson, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I like the team out East in Boston,” Klay told ESPN at Warriors Media Day. “They’ve got a very nice young team. One through five — they’ve got a team that kind of mirrors ours, as far as their length, guys who can shoot and play defense, and an unselfish way about things.

“So I think that they are going to be a team to reckon with.”

I agree with Thompson.

The Celtics are loaded, and their young players showed their readiness in the playoffs last season. There might be growing pains as Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward acclimate, but Boston is in great shape.

The Rockets, on the other hand, downgraded this offseason. And they too face chemistry concerns, adding Carmelo Anthony.

This isn’t to say Houston can’t beat Golden State. The Rockets still have a chance. But their window as biggest threat to the Warriors has probably closed.

We’ve been mispronouncing Kyle Lowry’s name

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
When I interviewed DeMar DeRozan for this story, he referred to someone whose name sounded like “Cal” but in context seemed to be Kyle Lowry. So, I asked someone who regularly covered the Raptors whom DeRozan was referring to and was told that’s just how he pronounces Kyle.

Turns out, because he’s pronouncing it correctly.

Noted.

By the way, we’re also mispronouncing Suns guard Isaiah Canaan‘s name. Canaan in an interview with Ashley Nevel:

Markieff Morris: Celtics have never been better than Wizards

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The Wizards’ results in their three seasons with Markieff Morris:

  • 41-41, missed playoffs
  • 49-33, lost second round (to the Celtics)
  • 43-39, lost first round

Boston’s results in the same span:

  • 48-34, lost first round
  • 53-29, lost conference finals
  • 55-27, lost conference finals

But Morris is staying right on brand.

Morris, via NBC Sports Washington:

Boston has never been better than us. The record shows, but internally, we don’t think they were better than us last year. But we’ve just got to play up to our ability, and we’re better than anybody in the East.

These types of (absurd) public proclamations could be motivating. If this helps the Wizards, more power to them.

But they keep saying things like this and fizzling on the court. It’s hard to believe this is working for them.