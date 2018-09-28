Getty

LeBron James responds dryly to reporter asking him about wearing No. 6

By Dane DelgadoSep 28, 2018
LeBron James has worn No. 6 in practice for years. Heck, when he decamped the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, he wore it on his actual jersey. Like, in games and stuff.

The reasons for the number are well-known at this point, and easily Googleable. I’ll sum them up for you, so you don’t have to. When James was asked about his switch in 2010, he said it was because it was the same number that Julius Erving wore (Dr. J wore #6 with the Philadelphia 76ers from 1977-87). He also said it was because LeBron James Jr. was born October 6, and Bryce Maximus James was born in June, the sixth month of the year.

It shouldn’t be a story, at this point.

Oof.

I can see perhaps someone wanting James to reiterate his reasons for wearing No. 6, in case they’d changed over the past decade or so, but you’ve got to phrase it that way if that’s where you’re going. Otherwise it’s just being uninformed.

James will wear No. 23 on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal to sit out UCLA season due to major heart surgery

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2018
Shareef O’Neal is Shaquille O’Neal’s son, but he’s earned a strong basketball reputation outside of just his last name. He one of the stars of the UCLA recruiting class (after decommitting from Arizona in the wake of the FBI investigation), an athletic power forward who, if his rather raw game comes together (according to scouts), could have a role as a modern NBA big man who fits with the way the game is evolving.

However, it’s going to be a season before Bruins fans or anyone gets to see him — O’Neal will have to have heart surgery to fix a potentially life-threatening defect, the young player told TMZ.

Shareef didn’t specify the exact problem — but said the issue is severe enough that he’ll be having heart surgery in the near future.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” O’Neal tells us.

Shareef says he’s been talking with his dad and mom Shaunie O’Neal about how best to handle the situation — and will NOT withdraw from school while recovering.

While no heart surgery qualifies as minor, it’s better to be preventative than reactionary with heart issues. O’Neal is right, he is fortunate the doctors caught it when he did.

Basketball will take a back seat for a season, O’Neal will be a UCLA student, rehab, and be back with the Bruins for the 2019-20 season. Maybe that “gap year” will help provide time for his body to mature a little and it will make him a better player. More importantly, he will be a healthier player and someone who can live a longer life, basketball or not.

Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein: ‘I’m ready to get paid’

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018
Larry Bird told Willie Cauley-Stein, before the Kings drafted the center, Cauley-Stein would be worth $100 million.

After an uneven few years in Sacramento, Cauley-Stein still wants to cash in.

Cauley-Stein, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“I’m ready to get paid,” Cauley-Stein told NBC Sports California. “This is what we’ve got to do, that’s what type of focus I’m on.

“I’m ready for it. I’ve seen everybody else — all my peers. All right, I’m ready for that. What do I got to do to do that? That’s what they’re doing? All right, I’m going to go ahead and do this now. I was doing it this way, obviously it wasn’t working, so now let’s do it this way.”

“Consistency, that’s the word of the decade for me,” Cauley-Stein said. “Consistency. That’s what’s going to get you paid. So I’m going to say it until it happens. That’s how it works these days. Just keep on talking about it, eventually it’s just going to happen.”

Cauley-Stein later clarified those remarks. Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

Cauley-Stein:

I think that got put out of context a little bit. It made it look like I was just worried about this money. But I meant that in the sense of, what do I need to do to get that? Not that, oh I deserve to get this, I’ve done this, this and that. No. What do you want me to do? Tell me what you want me to do to get that, and I’m going to go get it done. And that’s what I meant by that.

That follow-up didn’t change how I viewed the initial quote. If money motivates Cauley-Stein to play better, that’s great for him and the Kings. A lucrative contract can be a great carrot. If this quote also makes him sound delusional… well, he hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.

Cauley-Stein is eligible for a rookie-scale extension before the season. I doubt he signs one. His ceiling is far above his prior performance. He’ll probably use the upcoming season to prove himself then hit restricted free agency.

He is a versatile defender with the size and hops to protect the rim and the mobility to guard on the perimeter. His offensive game has expanded. But doesn’t also play with the focus, force and awareness necessary to make an impact.

There’s potential for Cauley-Stein to earn a major payday. But he must put everything together in ways he hasn’t yet.

Rich Paul: Anthony Davis hiring me doesn’t mean he wants to leave Pelicans

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018
Anthony Davis hiring Rich Paul as his agent set off a firestorm of speculation about Davis leaving the Pelicans to join LeBron James on the Lakers.

Paul and Davis are trying squelch it.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

A star player switching agents sometimes can create the implication that he wants to change teams. Paul, who represents more than 20 NBA players, told ESPN that is not the case and he plans to meet with Pelicans officials soon.

Brett Martel of the Associated Press:

Davis said the move was aimed primarily at helping him become the “the most dominant player in the league.”

“It was just for where I am right now in my career — what I’m trying to do — I thought the change was necessary,” Davis said Monday, when the Pelicans held media day on the eve of training camp. “That’s all it was.”

Not that he can’t get better, but Davis already says he’s the NBA’s best player:

Davis:

In my eyes, I’m the best player in the game. And I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different.

This is all fairly unconvincing. LeBron is better than Davis. Davis disrupting the status quo – which included repeated declarations of his desire to win in New Orleans – with an agent change only adds more uncertainty.

Until Davis surpasses LeBron on the court and signs a super-max extension this summer, there will be major doubts about these claims.

As far as basketball performance, that’s earned. Davis must improve to surpass LeBron – and escape the Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook crowd (and hold off younger players like Giannis Antetokounmpo).

The speculation about Davis’ future isn’t always based on facts, but it’s also a reality of being a superstar in a small market. It’ll be hard for Davis and Paul to change the narrative until the super-max extension is in front of them.

Klay Thompson: Celtics, not Rockets, biggest threat to Warriors

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2018
Since signing Kevin Durant, the Warriors have gone 4-3 against the Rockets and 28-3 against everyone else in the playoffs. Houston pushed Golden State so hard in last year’s Western Conference finals.

But the Rockets are no longer the biggest threat to the Warriors – at least according to Klay Thompson.

Thompson, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I like the team out East in Boston,” Klay told ESPN at Warriors Media Day. “They’ve got a very nice young team. One through five — they’ve got a team that kind of mirrors ours, as far as their length, guys who can shoot and play defense, and an unselfish way about things.

“So I think that they are going to be a team to reckon with.”

I agree with Thompson.

The Celtics are loaded, and their young players showed their readiness in the playoffs last season. There might be growing pains as Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward acclimate, but Boston is in great shape.

The Rockets, on the other hand, downgraded this offseason. And they too face chemistry concerns, adding Carmelo Anthony.

This isn’t to say Houston can’t beat Golden State. The Rockets still have a chance. But their window as biggest threat to the Warriors has probably closed.