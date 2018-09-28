LeBron James responds dryly to reporter asking him about wearing No. 6

LeBron James has worn No. 6 in practice for years. Heck, when he decamped the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, he wore it on his actual jersey. Like, in games and stuff.

The reasons for the number are well-known at this point, and easily Googleable. I’ll sum them up for you, so you don’t have to. When James was asked about his switch in 2010, he said it was because it was the same number that Julius Erving wore (Dr. J wore #6 with the Philadelphia 76ers from 1977-87). He also said it was because LeBron James Jr. was born October 6, and Bryce Maximus James was born in June, the sixth month of the year.

It shouldn’t be a story, at this point.

Cue the video:

Reporter: “Is there any reason why you’re wearing No. 6?”

Lakers’ LeBron James: “I’ve worn 6 in practice for a long time. I’m starting to figure out a lot of you guys just not recognizing who I am, huh?” pic.twitter.com/QEy5FokdIf — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 27, 2018

Oof.

I can see perhaps someone wanting James to reiterate his reasons for wearing No. 6, in case they’d changed over the past decade or so, but you’ve got to phrase it that way if that’s where you’re going. Otherwise it’s just being uninformed.

James will wear No. 23 on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.