Report: Jimmy Butler wants to sit out until Timberwolves trade him

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he expected Jimmy Butler to report if not traded within a week of training camp opening. For now, Butler is on an excused absence, supposedly to recover from his hand injury but more likely because of his trade request.

But it seems at least plausible Butler won’t be traded that soon.

Then what?

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Throughout trade talks, Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau has continued to try and recruit Butler to ease off his trade demand and return to practice with the team, league sources said. Butler has yet to attend a Timberwolves workout and wants to sit out until the franchises executes a trade for him.

I still think the Timberwolves will trade Butler before this escalates further, but there’s plenty of confusion about Minnesota’s intentions. I can’t rule out anything.

If the Timberwolves require Butler to report, he could simply show up. Or it could get far more complex. As I previously explained:

If he withholds playing services for 30 days after training camp begins, he won’t accrue a year of service and can’t become a free agent next offseason. He couldn’t sign with another professional basketball team unless Minnesota agreed.

But Butler would have options, too. He could – a la Mo Williams with the Cavaliers – undergo surgery and claim he’s not healthy enough to report. Players, especially ones as damaged as Butler, often have medical issues to clean up. That could mean embellishing the effect of the hand surgery or undergoing a new surgery altogether. An elective surgery could legitimately sideline Butler. Claiming Butler is actually healthy enough to report when he says he isn’t could get quite messy if the team objects.

Again, I doubt it gets that far. But, the more time that passes without evident and significant progress on a trade, the more likely we must take the possibility of an escalated standoff.

Gordon Hayward: ‘Now the Jazz might be LeBron’s little B-word’

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Gordon Hayward left the Jazz on bad terms.

His latest comments certainly won’t endear him in Utah.

When Hayward left for the Celtics, Jazz fans burned his jersey. One jersey-burning fan pointed out the problems he’d face joining LeBron James in the Eastern Conference:

Goodbye, Gordon. Thanks for betraying us. Have fun being LeBron’s little B-word.

After LeBron James signed with the Lakers, joining the Jazz in the Western Conference, Hayward responded to that fan on Pardon My Take:

Hayward:

Now the Jazz might be LeBron’s little B-word.

As Jazz fans love to point out, LeBron has lost seven straight games in Utah.

Another Jazz talking point: three-hour practices. Former Utah forward Trey Lyles criticized Quin Snyder’s three-hour practices. That specific length has taken on a greater meaning in Utah and become a point of pride.

Did Hayward realize that when explaining why he likes Celtics coach Brad Stevens?

Hayward:

Just his personality. He wasn’t going to scream at you or yell at you. He seemed pretty logical with how he did things, as far as practices were concerned. We’re not going to run you into the ground for three hours, because you have to play this weekend, and then I also want you to be good in March, too, which I thought was pretty cool.

Maybe people are reading to much into that comment, but someone who covered Hayward with the Jazz doesn’t believe so. Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Time heals most wounds, and eventually, there won’t be as much animosity for Hayward in Utah.

In the meantime, Hayward is just creating new wounds, whether they’re real or merely perceived.

Report: Skepticism about Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau’s desire to trade Jimmy Butler

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Jimmy Butler‘s trade request despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. Honoring the trade request means at least exploring offers in good faith, though I’d say it means actually trading Butler.

Some say Thibodeau isn’t meeting even that minimum standard.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Some of this is self-evident. If Minnesota’s asking price for Butler weren’t higher than teams are willing to pay, he’d be traded already. I’m more interested in Thibodeau’s intentions.

Call me skeptical about the skepticism. The threat of Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor stepping in and trading Butler himself looms over this whole process. Wouldn’t other teams rather deal with Taylor, a businessman who got wealthy outside basketball and seems to want to just move on from this drama, than Thibodeau, a basketball expert hellbent on winning? A way to bring Taylor to the forefront is convincing him Thibodeau isn’t following the owner’s directive to trade Butler.

Maybe Thibodeau really is denying great offers. He could be that stubborn. But I wouldn’t blindly trust this anonymously sourced report.

Butler has tremendous value. Minnesota should get a lot for him. Alone, Thibodeau seeking a strong return shouldn’t be seen as a problem.

Why Kevin Durant’s free agency is more about those who come after him

By Dane DelgadoSep 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Kevin Durant is set to begin his season-long game of chicken, one in which those outside of his camp — including NBA general managers — try to ascertain what the two-time Finals MVP wants come the summer of 2019.

His situation mirrors that of seemingly every megastar about to enter free agency. That is, there are rumors abound of What Kevin Durant Really Wants, none of the verifiable. The same goes for his contemporaries: Jimmy Butler wants to be in Los Angeles or New York, but as the number one option; Kawhi Leonard wants to be in Los Angeles, but also perhaps he wants to stay in Toronto; Kyrie Irving wants to team up with Butler; DeMarcus Cousins a big bag of money from just about everyone (this one is probably the closest to accurate).

The story around Durant is that he could want to break out on his own, grab a long-term deal, and once again the certified top option on his own franchise. A three-time champion after another trophy with the Golden State Warriors this season, Durant would re-shape his narrative as The Number One Guy with a new team.

Whether any of this is actually true is, truly, unknowable.

We have entered into a version of the NBA in which players are trying to both commodify their talents best they can while obtaining increasing agency over their own careers. It has helped that salaries in the NBA have risen such that top players don’t need to barter with franchises to ensure their financial security. Those days are over. If they could, all 30 NBA teams would offer a max contract to Durant on 12:01 AM. He’s going to get paid, no matter what.

To that end, players get to make choices based on exceedingly private factors that aren’t always known — even with continuing rumors floating heavy — as agents and handlers try to retain leverage for future bargaining.

These factors, by the way, reported early in the season have the distinct disadvantage of time working against them. Remember when Paul George was headed for the Los Angeles Lakers and nowhere else last season? It doesn’t matter whether the reports were untrue or if George simply changed his mind. The result is that he remains an Oklahoma City Thunder.

So now for the rumors about Durant.

Potential landing spots for Durant include the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and even the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant will no doubt be looking to sign a five-year max deal which probably puts him out of reach for the Warriors, lest they decide to drastically change the plan for their core moving forward. Klay Thompson needs a new deal, and the contracts of Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston will need tending to the season following.

I tell you all that to tell you this: there is zero sense debating where Durant will land come July 1, 2019. The “facts” are already well-known. They could also all be complete bullshit.

The teams who have the most open cap space are easy to Google. With a little research, it’s also pretty easy to understand which of those teams can do a little financial footwork to get in a better standing come summer. As of writing, the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls all lead the way in potential open cap space, along with the previously aforementioned Nets, Clippers, Lakers, and Knicks.

Chop out the teams that couldn’t sign Durant to save their lives, and you end up with a short list. Chicago, New York, the Clippers, the Lakers, and Brooklyn seem most suited for his rumored wishlist.

While it would be better content from me to tell you with great certainty which team leads the way in the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes, I cannot. It would be disingenuous. Instead, what’s most interesting when it comes to Durant is the sociological experiment that has become NBA free agency in 2019.

That is to say that money has become so great in this league that after a certain threshold it just doesn’t matter how much it is anymore. It has been posited before that as salaries have risen in the NBA, the ability for players to realistically value dollar numbers of contracts has started to decline. It’s hard to wrap your brain around a contract that’s a quarter of a billion dollars. What’s $50 million here or there when you have the ability to choose with complete impunity?

The summer of 2016 was a boom for a few players, but not for the NBA employment pool at-large. Nevertheless, salaries continue to rise and the cap is projected to go up yet again as we move year-to-year. Along with player agency, the idea that max salaries matter more to players is starting to fade. Leonard certainly didn’t think so when he decided to eject himself from San Antonio, giving up the vaunted Super Max contract in the process. With a max deal guaranteed for Durant should he want it, the same could be assumed heading into his free agency period.

The summer of 2019 could be the start of an era in the NBA in which players decide to sign with new teams based off of minutiae unknowable to the public, away from “basketball reasons” and in Durant’s case, even championships. Yes, the Chicagos, New Yorks, and Los Angeleses will dominate destinations for big-time free agents. But it might no longer matter that a teams in those locations don’t hold any advantages, basketball-wise, over their rivals.

It’s a brave new world in the NBA, and the league’s superstar-centric marketing combined with ever-rising popularity and TV revenue have led us to this logical nexus between player, cash, and choice. No doubt whatever Durant does, it will be most telling about what we’ll see from the signings of max-level players who come after him, in 2019 and beyond.

NBA rolling out plan to get more women into leadership roles

Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA has told teams that it will have several events in the coming months designed to help improve workplace cultures, as well as find more ways to have women in leadership roles around the league.

The NBA’s memo, sent Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, revealed plans to hold workshops in Atlanta and Los Angeles in mid-November on diversity and inclusion efforts. An event is also planned in Charlotte, North Carolina over the All-Star break to expand “the pipeline of female talent in basketball operations roles.”

In a separate memo last week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told teams that he wants to see more women hired around the league – particularly leadership and supervisory positions. And earlier this week, the league hosted its inaugural Women’s Leadership Forum.