Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Report: Jimmy Butler ‘extremely frustrated’ with Timberwolves’ high asking price in trade

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Timberwolves haven’t received a trade offer for Jimmy Butler they deem acceptable.

That ruffles rival teams.

And apparently Butler, too.

Stefano Fusaro of ESPN:

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Butler’s trade request. I guess that isn’t enough for Butler.

Don’t lose sight of Butler’s agenda. He wants to leave Minnesota, so of course he wants a deal done quickly. And he’d probably prefer his new team retain as many assets as possible. It’s in his self-interest to pressure the Timberwolves into a quick, lopsided deal.

Similarly, other teams could try to paint Thibodeau as unreasonable in order to hasten a trade, perhaps one negotiated by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

Butler could have accelerated this process by requesting a trade sooner. He expressed discontent earlier in the summer, but seemingly wasn’t this direct until shortly before training camp. It takes time to garner and assess offers.

Other teams can make a trade happen by making an offer that satisfies Thibodeau. They’re not helpless in this.

I’m not convinced Thibodeau is handling this well. That he let Minnesota’s internal strife reach this point does not reflect favorably on him. But let’s not turn seeking major return for a valuable player into a failing.

Dwight Howard: Shaq shows insecurity by taking shots at someone so much younger than him

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dwight Howard told Shaquille O’Neal to get on with his life.

In 2012.

But Shaq is still taking up the feud, which involves each player’s claim to Superman. Shaq roasted Dwight Howard online a few days ago.

Howard, via NBC Sports Washington:

“I think it’s a little insecurity on his part because people call him ‘Superman’ and they call me ‘Superman.’ But if I’m an older guy and it’s younger players that are being compared to me and they have that same nickname, I want to feel good about it.”

“I just think it comes off to me as a little bit insecure when you’re taking shots at somebody that’s 10, 12 years younger than you.”

For what it’s worth, Howard is nearly 14 years younger than Shaq.

Shaq definitely came across as insecure earlier in this beef, when it seemed Howard could threaten Shaq’s popularity. But now that Howard’s career has leveled off at a sub-Shaq level, Shaq seems more like a bully than insecure (not that those are mutually exclusive).

Anyway, Howard calling Shaq insecure is at least somewhat valid… and also probably at least somewhat projection.

Report: Jimmy Butler wants to sit out until Timberwolves trade him

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he expected Jimmy Butler to report if not traded within a week of training camp opening. For now, Butler is on an excused absence, supposedly to recover from his hand injury but more likely because of his trade request.

But it seems at least plausible Butler won’t be traded that soon.

Then what?

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Throughout trade talks, Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau has continued to try and recruit Butler to ease off his trade demand and return to practice with the team, league sources said. Butler has yet to attend a Timberwolves workout and wants to sit out until the franchises executes a trade for him.

I still think the Timberwolves will trade Butler before this escalates further, but there’s plenty of confusion about Minnesota’s intentions. I can’t rule out anything.

If the Timberwolves require Butler to report, he could simply show up. Or it could get far more complex. As I previously explained:

If he withholds playing services for 30 days after training camp begins, he won’t accrue a year of service and can’t become a free agent next offseason. He couldn’t sign with another professional basketball team unless Minnesota agreed.

But Butler would have options, too. He could – a la Mo Williams with the Cavaliers – undergo surgery and claim he’s not healthy enough to report. Players, especially ones as damaged as Butler, often have medical issues to clean up. That could mean embellishing the effect of the hand surgery or undergoing a new surgery altogether. An elective surgery could legitimately sideline Butler. Claiming Butler is actually healthy enough to report when he says he isn’t could get quite messy if the team objects.

Again, I doubt it gets that far. But, the more time that passes without evident and significant progress on a trade, the more likely we must take the possibility of an escalated standoff.

Gordon Hayward: ‘Now the Jazz might be LeBron’s little B-word’

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gordon Hayward left the Jazz on bad terms.

His latest comments certainly won’t endear him in Utah.

When Hayward left for the Celtics, Jazz fans burned his jersey. One jersey-burning fan pointed out the problems he’d face joining LeBron James in the Eastern Conference:

Goodbye, Gordon. Thanks for betraying us. Have fun being LeBron’s little B-word.

After LeBron James signed with the Lakers, joining the Jazz in the Western Conference, Hayward responded to that fan on Pardon My Take:

Hayward:

Now the Jazz might be LeBron’s little B-word.

As Jazz fans love to point out, LeBron has lost seven straight games in Utah.

Another Jazz talking point: three-hour practices. Former Utah forward Trey Lyles criticized Quin Snyder’s three-hour practices. That specific length has taken on a greater meaning in Utah and become a point of pride.

Did Hayward realize that when explaining why he likes Celtics coach Brad Stevens?

Hayward:

Just his personality. He wasn’t going to scream at you or yell at you. He seemed pretty logical with how he did things, as far as practices were concerned. We’re not going to run you into the ground for three hours, because you have to play this weekend, and then I also want you to be good in March, too, which I thought was pretty cool.

Maybe people are reading to much into that comment, but someone who covered Hayward with the Jazz doesn’t believe so. Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Time heals most wounds, and eventually, there won’t be as much animosity for Hayward in Utah.

In the meantime, Hayward is just creating new wounds, whether they’re real or merely perceived.

Report: Skepticism about Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau’s desire to trade Jimmy Butler

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Jimmy Butler‘s trade request despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. Honoring the trade request means at least exploring offers in good faith, though I’d say it means actually trading Butler.

Some say Thibodeau isn’t meeting even that minimum standard.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Some of this is self-evident. If Minnesota’s asking price for Butler weren’t higher than teams are willing to pay, he’d be traded already. I’m more interested in Thibodeau’s intentions.

Call me skeptical about the skepticism. The threat of Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor stepping in and trading Butler himself looms over this whole process. Wouldn’t other teams rather deal with Taylor, a businessman who got wealthy outside basketball and seems to want to just move on from this drama, than Thibodeau, a basketball expert hellbent on winning? A way to bring Taylor to the forefront is convincing him Thibodeau isn’t following the owner’s directive to trade Butler.

Maybe Thibodeau really is denying great offers. He could be that stubborn. But I wouldn’t blindly trust this anonymously sourced report.

Butler has tremendous value. Minnesota should get a lot for him. Alone, Thibodeau seeking a strong return shouldn’t be seen as a problem.