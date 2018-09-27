Associated Press

PBT Podcast: Mailbag questions, with a lot of Jimmy Butler talk

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
What the hell is going on with the Jimmy Butler trade?

That’s been the big topic around the NBA for a week now, and it was the big topic when we asked you for questions to do a mailbag podcast. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports dive into the topic of Butler’s trade, where he lands, what teams should and will offer — will Miami put Josh Richardson in a deal? — and how nervous teams should be about that max contract Butler wants next summer.

The pair also delve into questions on Philadelphia, Orlando, and who will the three worst teams in the NBA be this season? Sorry Atlanta.

Report: 76ers out of Jimmy Butler trade race

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
New 76ers general manager Elton Brand said Philadelphia was still a piece away from contending for a championship – and expressed a desire to get that piece before 2019 free agency.

With Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler available, could Philadelphia land another star to join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Butler would have fit well in the 76ers. They have the young players and picks to present a compelling offer. Butler is a superb defender, and though not an ideal outside shooter, he would have added a perimeter player able to create his own shot.

Philadelphia’s best hope now: Markelle Fultz steps forward.

Minnesota’s best hope now: Someone meets their asking price for Butler.

It’s a lot of uncertainty ahead for both franchises.

Kevin Durant says he doesn’t get fair treatment for awards: ‘It’s just pure hate for me’

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Many players throughout the NBA believe they would have won some award or received some honor if they played on a better team with more exposure.

And then there’s Kevin Durant, who plays for the Warriors, the NBA’s best and maybe most popular team.

Durant on Defensive Player of the Year, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“You know they’re not gonna give me anything,” Durant said Monday on 95.7 The Game. “Even if it’s on the fence, I have to be clear-cut better than everybody for me to even get a look.

“It’s just pure hate for me, obviously, and no appreciation for my real skill for the game. But I get it. I understand where we coming from. I understand what we have here in this building that scares everybody.

“But for me, I was just proud of the growth that I had in that area. I just wanted to be able to be relied on to guard anybody — whether it was helping guys at the rim, switching out onto point guards — so I just tried to do everything. I feel like I grew so much on the defensive side of the ball last year.

“I feel like my whole game is unlocked now, when I was able to see the things I can do on that side of the basketball. … I’m never gonna get a look when it comes to that, especially playing here for the Warriors.”

That’s a whole lot of persecution complex. And it’s only fueled by his teammates.

Draymond Green said last December Durant was running away with Defensive Player of the Year. Ultimately, Durant finished ninth in voting for the award, which Jazz center Rudy Gobert won.

But Durant didn’t deserve Defensive Player of the Year. Durant expanded his defensive abilities, improving as a rim-protector – commendable, but not as valuable considering slippage elsewhere. He wasn’t as sharp overall as a defensive rebounder and perimeter defender, even though he put those previously existing skills to use at times.

There’s no wider agenda here. In two seasons since joining Golden State, Durant has won two NBA Finals MVPs (which he acknowledged). He has made the All-NBA first team and All-NBA second team. And he has finished seventh and ninth in MVP voting.

Durant gets a lot of credit, because he deserves a lot of credit. He just didn’t come close to deserving Defensive Player of the Year.

Report: Jimmy Butler ‘extremely frustrated’ with Timberwolves’ high asking price in trade

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
The Timberwolves haven’t received a trade offer for Jimmy Butler they deem acceptable.

That ruffles rival teams.

And apparently Butler, too.

Stefano Fusaro of ESPN:

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Butler’s trade request. I guess that isn’t enough for Butler.

Don’t lose sight of Butler’s agenda. He wants to leave Minnesota, so of course he wants a deal done quickly. And he’d probably prefer his new team retain as many assets as possible. It’s in his self-interest to pressure the Timberwolves into a quick, lopsided deal.

Similarly, other teams could try to paint Thibodeau as unreasonable in order to hasten a trade, perhaps one negotiated by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

Butler could have accelerated this process by requesting a trade sooner. He expressed discontent earlier in the summer, but seemingly wasn’t this direct until shortly before training camp. It takes time to garner and assess offers.

Other teams can make a trade happen by making an offer that satisfies Thibodeau. They’re not helpless in this.

I’m not convinced Thibodeau is handling this well. That he let Minnesota’s internal strife reach this point does not reflect favorably on him. But let’s not turn seeking major return for a valuable player into a failing.

Dwight Howard: Shaq shows insecurity by taking shots at someone so much younger than him

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Dwight Howard told Shaquille O’Neal to get on with his life.

In 2012.

But Shaq is still taking up the feud, which involves each player’s claim to Superman. Shaq roasted Dwight Howard online a few days ago.

Howard, via NBC Sports Washington:

“I think it’s a little insecurity on his part because people call him ‘Superman’ and they call me ‘Superman.’ But if I’m an older guy and it’s younger players that are being compared to me and they have that same nickname, I want to feel good about it.”

“I just think it comes off to me as a little bit insecure when you’re taking shots at somebody that’s 10, 12 years younger than you.”

For what it’s worth, Howard is nearly 14 years younger than Shaq.

Shaq definitely came across as insecure earlier in this beef, when it seemed Howard could threaten Shaq’s popularity. But now that Howard’s career has leveled off at a sub-Shaq level, Shaq seems more like a bully than insecure (not that those are mutually exclusive).

Anyway, Howard calling Shaq insecure is at least somewhat valid… and also probably at least somewhat projection.