NBA will allow fans to buy stream of just fourth quarter for $1.99

You get home after a dinner and a couple of drinks with friends, plop down on your couch, pull out your phone and notice that Golden State is locked in a close game with Denver as they head to the fourth quarter. You keep thinking “I want to watch that,” but you don’t have NBA League Pass, so…
Starting this season, you can buy just the fourth quarter. For just $1.99.
Daren Rovell of ESPN broke the story and spoke to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about it.
Fans will be able to purchase the remainder of any out-of-market game on League Pass once the buzzer sounds to end the third quarter. The price initially will be $1.99 whether the fan buys it at the start of the quarter or to watch the last 30 seconds.
“It’s a big moment, but it’s also a small first step,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Thursday. “There are limitations in the technology right now, but we’re working as quickly as possible so that, at some point in the near future, fans can choose to buy any part of any game.”
Ultimately, the NBA wants to be able to sell watching the game in as little as 10-minute blocks on a stream, if you just want to see some segment of it.
This is the NBA pushing the technology envelope in ways other professional leagues could not or would not. The NBA’s younger fanbase (compared to other major American sports leagues) streams more and often prefers it to watching via traditional television, and the NBA caters to that crowd. The idea is to make the game as accessible as possible — if you restrict it, or try to get people to pay too much to see it, they will just walk away. The NBA wants its fans to access its content (which is why you can find any NBA highlight you want on YouTube, go and try that with the NFL).
It’s just smart business by the NBA.
As the Jimmy Butler soap opera drags on and shifting trade demands are as confusing as the rules/scoring system for cricket, fans of other teams are asking, “can we get in on the Butler sweepstakes?” That should be answered with another question, “What are you willing to give up?” Because right now the price is everything except a Space X flight around the moon.
Denver has not been seriously involved in the talks, in part because three key guys are untouchable in Denver, according to a report from T.J. McBride at Mile High Sports.
A league source has told Mile High Sports that the Nuggets young core of Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, and Nikola Jokic are all “untouchable” in trade talks. That young trio is looked at as the future of Nuggets basketball and they are being treated that way by the front office.
Jokic being on this list is a given — he is their franchise cornerstone, a likely future All-NBA center who this summer signed a five-year, $148 million extension with the Nuggets. The Nuggets are also very high on Jamal Murray, who started 80 games for them last season, averaged 16.7 points per game, shot 37.8 percent from three, but most importantly began to mature as a guy who knows how to run the team and has real chemistry with Jokic. Nuggets brass expect a big leap from Murray as he enters his third season, so it’s not a shock they don’t want to trade him anywhere.
Harris is more of a surprise. He’s just 24, entering his fifth NBA season, and has become a quality two-way wing player who came up with some clutch shots. He averaged 17.4 points per game (he’s kind of a sleeper that way), shot 39.4 percent from three, and he’s on a four-year contract locked in at a reasonable price considering his production ($16.5 million this season). He fits what they do.
But untouchable? Butler is better than Harris on both ends, and if the cost of getting in the conversation was Harris, that should not deter Denver. There are other factors here — would Butler re-sign in Denver, and do they really want to give Butler a max extension when he’s got Thibodeau miles on him and has shown some injury issues — but it’s worth considering. Harris is a quality wing, but untouchable should be reserved for a higher level of player.
Denver should take the step forward to being a playoff team this season, but they need this core to grow — and Isaiah Thomas to help boost their bench, when he gets healthy — to climb up that next rung on the ladder. And if a great trade falls into their lap… untouchable is a strong word.
The Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference this season. They made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and now have Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving healthy.
Toronto (if Kawhi Leonard is back to MVP level form) could challenge them. Philadelphia becomes a threat if Markelle Fultz becomes their third star player. Maybe Milwaukee, with Mike Budenholzer putting Giannis Antetokounmpo in better positions, can be a dark horse.
Don’t tell any of that to Tristan Thompson. He says the road to the Eastern Conference title still goes through Cleveland… LeBron who?
I guess that’s what you want a player to say, but, um… no. Cleveland likely still makes the playoffs in the East — providing Kevin Love stays healthy and Rodney Hood gives them something — but if LeBron James leaves the team it’s going to take a massive step back.
Boston’s Marcus Morris summed it up well.
What the hell is going on with the Jimmy Butler trade?
That’s been the big topic around the NBA for a week now, and it was the big topic when we asked you for questions to do a mailbag podcast. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports dive into the topic of Butler’s trade, where he lands, what teams should and will offer — will Miami put Josh Richardson in a deal? — and how nervous teams should be about that max contract Butler wants next summer.
The pair also delve into questions on Philadelphia, Orlando, and who will the three worst teams in the NBA be this season? Sorry Atlanta.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
New 76ers general manager Elton Brand said Philadelphia was still a piece away from contending for a championship – and expressed a desire to get that piece before 2019 free agency.
With Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler available, could Philadelphia land another star to join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?
Sam Amick of The Athletic:
Butler would have fit well in the 76ers. They have the young players and picks to present a compelling offer. Butler is a superb defender, and though not an ideal outside shooter, he would have added a perimeter player able to create his own shot.
Philadelphia’s best hope now: Markelle Fultz steps forward.
Minnesota’s best hope now: Someone meets their asking price for Butler.
It’s a lot of uncertainty ahead for both franchises.