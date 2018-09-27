Dwight Howard: Shaq shows insecurity by taking shots at someone so much younger than him

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard told Shaquille O’Neal to get on with his life.

In 2012.

But Shaq is still taking up the feud, which involves each player’s claim to Superman. Shaq roasted Dwight Howard online a few days ago.

Howard, via NBC Sports Washington:

“I think it’s a little insecurity on his part because people call him ‘Superman’ and they call me ‘Superman.’ But if I’m an older guy and it’s younger players that are being compared to me and they have that same nickname, I want to feel good about it.”

“I just think it comes off to me as a little bit insecure when you’re taking shots at somebody that’s 10, 12 years younger than you.”

For what it’s worth, Howard is nearly 14 years younger than Shaq.

Shaq definitely came across as insecure earlier in this beef, when it seemed Howard could threaten Shaq’s popularity. But now that Howard’s career has leveled off at a sub-Shaq level, Shaq seems more like a bully than insecure (not that those are mutually exclusive).

Anyway, Howard calling Shaq insecure is at least somewhat valid… and also probably at least somewhat projection.