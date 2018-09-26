Getty Images

Report: Miami now Jimmy Butler’s “preferred destination”

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
Jimmy Butler apparently wants to spend his winter in Miami.

When Butler first told coach/president Tom Thibodeau he wanted out and to trade him, he had a three-team list of where he wanted to go: The Clippers, Nets, or Knicks. Since then Miami has come harder for him than any team, and now Butler has made the Heat his priority, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Thibodeau and the Timberwolves are under no obligation to send Butler where he wants to go, they need to get the make the best trade for themselves. However, everyone I have spoken to around the league has said the same thing Stein noted here (and others have reported before): Minnesota is giving mixed messages to everyone, and it’s hard to gain any traction in that situation. Thibodeau would prefer not to trade Butler and is dragging his feet, while owner Glen Taylor wants the soap opera to go away (Butler is not participating in training camp) and wants to get a deal done fast, and GM Scott Layden answers to both of them, so good luck with that.

What would a Miami trade look like? Heat fans (and likely the front office) suggest something like Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow for Butler, but the Timberwolves aren’t going to want a 32-year-old point guard who can become a free agent next summer as the core part of the deal, even if Dragic is an All-Star level player. Minnesota is set at the point, they have Jeff Teague. (That deal also adds salary to the Heat, who are already over the tax line, Miami doesn’t want to up that burden.)

Minnesota is rumored to want Josh Richardson to be the key piece heading back (Miami is reluctant to throw him in a deal), Winslow probably is part of whatever gets done (I have heard Bam Adebayo is not someone the Heat want to give up), then it’s a matter of what other picks and players/salaries are needed to balance it out. Miami would throw in Dion Waiters, but teams knew he was available all summer and didn’t bite, Minnesota isn’t going to now. Also in this, the Timberwolves would love to dump the Gorgui Dieng contract so this could be a three-team deal with Sacramento taking on Dieng in exchange for some draft picks or young players to go with their rebuild.

However it gets structured, that deal is better than most of the offers the Timberwolves likely will see. (In theory, the Clippers could put together a more veteran-heavy offer if winning this season is what matters to Thibodeau.) Miami’s offer likely makes as much sense as the Timberwolves are going to find in a shotgun trade like this one.

The problem is pinning the Timberwolves down and actually getting the trade done.

The Raptors can keep Kawhi Leonard by pitching him as the new LeBron

By Dane DelgadoSep 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s damn near impossible to understand what Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard wants. Leonard, along with his personal management, bungled his exit from the best organization in the NBA this past season. Leonard is now a member of the Raptors, who took a huge gamble by trading for him in order to move up in the Eastern Conference in the absence of LeBron James.

Seemingly, the result of the trade has not been a settling for either team. The Spurs don’t know exactly what they have with DeMar DeRozan, the return for exchanging the former Finals MVP to Ontario. For Toronto, it’s unclear whether Leonard even desires to stay in Canada, no matter the outcome of the season.

The question for Masai Ujiri and the rest of the Raptors organization is this: What can we do to entice Leonard to stay?

Toronto is a world-class city, and even if American sports fans don’t think of it often, the reality is that it is a metro area the size of Chicago. It has an advantage in that there’s plenty to do after an NBA game, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when players are still awake thanks to their upside down sleeping schedule. (This, if you don’t know, is what separates the Houstons from the Portlands of the world.)

But Toronto also holds some drawbacks for many NBA players, including distance, “poor” weather, and high income taxes. Leonard, a California native, was rumored to have originally disliked Toronto as a destination because of the cold temperatures alone.

Ujiri & Co. also have a roadblock in front of them when it comes to winning. Yes, it is true that the Raptors — especially with Leonard on the roster — should be held as favorites to make the Eastern Conference Finals every season. They certainly will be in 2018-19. The Raptors are a perennial playoff team, and haven’t finished lower than sixth place since 2003.

The only problem with that? Leonard is already used to winning.

Leonard has never personally finished lower than third place, and even then that was only just last season when he didn’t see the floor but for nine games. And that was in the Western Conference, a decidedly better and more difficult place to play than out east.

Seemingly, there are only two factors that could play to Toronto’s advantage in keeping Leonard. The first is flipping his outlook on winning on its head.

Much like LeBron in Cleveland, the pitch for Leonard could be one that centers around the idea of having a team of his own that will always be vying for a spot in the Conference Finals. There is no end to the dominance of the West in sight, and that could be enticing for Leonard as he lives in a big city and cruises to 55-60 wins a season.

Ujiri could pitch Leonard as the new LeBron of the East, building a shining castle in Toronto. The new King in the North, for whom the road to playoff success is smooth and bereft of raiders, where veteran free agents come to try their shot at the NBA Finals. Ujiri could posit that each season would be a race for the others in the Eastern Conference to see who would meet the Raptors in the ECF, just as the Cavaliers had been penciled into that spot for a decade before.

The caveat here, of course, is that the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have increased their own firepower over the past couple of seasons and, barring any injuries or natural disasters, they will remain in close competition with Toronto. Ujiri could pitch Leonard on being the new Cavaliers, but it wouldn’t make it true.

The other method of persuasion for Ujiri will be a sense of community and a primary focus on Leonard as a face of the franchise moving forward.

As much as Leonard was that in practice in San Antonio, it wasn’t a direct objective given that Gregg Popovich was always going to be the most important person in that building. While rumors of Leonard wanting to return to California have never wavered, neither have his apparent desire to be the solo star on a team (with supporting cast, of course).

As has been pointed out before, it’s possible that Ujiri has done damage to his reputation in the eyes of NBA players when it comes to keeping promises. Shipping DeRozan out of town could have an effect on Leonard, or it could not have. It might be exactly the opposite, signifying to Leonard that Ujiri is ready to do anything and everything to keep him happy, even if it’s drastic.

And yet, we still don’t know how Leonard feels about any of this or what his true motives are, and therein lies the problem.

Nobody outside of the Leonard camp has any concrete idea about what Kawhi wants to do at the end of this season when he can opt out of his current deal. It’s entirely possible that Kawhi doesn’t know. That pushes us back into the conversation about how poorly he has managed is exit from the Spurs, and what that means trying to predict his wishes moving forward.

Much like the Paul George situation with the Indiana Pacers, player wishes that are “set in stone” can gradually change over time. George could have easily made his way to Los Angeles, but instead decided to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who he felt more connected to after a year of excellent lobbying by Sam Presti and the organization (not to mention a perceived slight from the Lakers by Paul).

That roadmap will be the one to follow for Ujiri, who will need to crib from Presti’s game plan for keeping Paul. How to figure out how to apply what Presti did to Leonard will be Ujiri’s biggest test of the season.

In the end, Leonard is an enigma. What he wants is ultimately unknowable, and the nature of free agency in the NBA is too weird to make declarations with any kind of certainty. For now, all the Raptors can do is try to make Leonard feel wanted, healthy, and like a winner.

As we’ve seen with Leonard before, anything outside of that is a toss-up.

Report: Signs of Jimmy Butler’s serious discontent showed up after playoff loss

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Tom Thibodeau does not want to trade Jimmy Butler. He seems to hold out hope — no matter how long the odds — that professionalism will win out, that Butler and Karl-Antony Towns will put aside their differences and give it a chance, and the Timberwolves will make a playoff push again. It’s not going to happen. Butler will get traded (when is the unknown question).

For some fans, the Butler/Towns feud seemed to come up out of nowhere recently, but that’s not the case. The rumors around the league of the issues between them have grown stronger all summer, and the warning signs can be traced back to the end of last season, reports Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

While Thibodeau said on Monday that last week was the first time Butler made a trade request, the warning signs of discontent were there much earlier. After the Rockets eliminated the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs in May, Butler did not fly with the team back to Minnesota, sources said. He took a flight to Los Angeles shortly after the game was over and refused to do the standard medical exam all players go through as part of their exit interviews.

A few days later, he started conveying his concern for the franchise and casting doubts on his willingness to stay long-term. Butler can become a free agent after this season, and his representatives talked with Thibodeau in July about his unwillingness to re-sign in Minnesota, sources said. Butler conveyed the same message directly to Thibodeau in August when the coach came to California to visit him after he had hand surgery, sources said.

For his part, Towns was not going to sign his max contract extension until the Butler situation was resolved, and said he could not co-exist with the All-Star wing. It was only after the Butler trade process started that Towns agreed to sign his extension.

Big picture: In a brutally tight Western Conference, it’s getting tougher to picture Minnesota in the top eight and making the playoffs. Maybe they will, and maybe Andrew Wiggins will step up and look like a guy who loves to play basketball. But last season them making the playoffs came down to the final night of the regular season, and cloud of drama over the Timberwolves and the talent drop they will suffer — Minnesota will not get equal value back for Butler — will be tough to overcome in a conference where there is almost no margin for error already.

Warriors vow to live in the moment, chase another title

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) With unsettled contract situations making many of the players’ futures beyond this season uncertain, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is encouraging his team now more than ever to go with the flow, have fun and enjoy the moment.

No pressure, even if the end goal is a three-peat.

Two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant signed a one-plus-one contract that allows him to become a free agent again next summer, while fellow All-Stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could be up for extensions.

“Nothing lasts forever in this league, but we’ve always said we want to keep this going as long as we can, and we’re right in the thick of it,” two-time MVP Stephen Curry said.

After two straight titles and three in four seasons, all eyes are on the East Bay once more as training camps begin league-wide.

That’s why Kerr is stressing going for it in what might be the final hurrah for the superstar core of this team. Not that Durant, Green nor Thompson is talking about leaving town.

“We are playing with some house money. We won three of the last four championships. Our place in the history of the league is pretty secure,” Kerr said. “I don’t think our guys should feel a ton of pressure. I think they should feel the importance of trying to do it again, because this may be the last time we have this current iteration of the Warriors, just given all the free agents and the money crunch and everything else. So we don’t know what’s going to happen. So why not just go all out and enjoy every step of the way?”

Oh, you can bet these Warriors won’t be satisfied with anything short of another championship – especially as they play their final season in Oakland before moving into the snazzy new Chase Center next year in San Francisco.

“I mean, I definitely don’t approach it like we’re playing with house money. We do have three championships. They’re all in the past,” Green said. “It’s about approaching each year with that same goal and that same mentality. And the point you get to the point where, `Oh, man, we’re just playing house money, we already got it,’ you’re done.

“None of us are ready for this run to come to an end. So we’ve got to continue to approach it like we’ve got zero. And that’s cliche and impossible to do, but you want to try to get as close to that as you possibly can. And that’s my mindset always entering the season.”

A chuckling Curry stood between Green and Thompson during Monday’s media day clearly enjoying himself and all this team has accomplished. The Warriors posed with their three title trophies from the past four seasons.

And why not?

They all know how hard it is to maintain such dominance year after year.

“We have a lot to celebrate. Three titles in the last four years. A chance to add another one in our final season at Oracle. A bunch of free agents next summer,” Kerr said. “A lot could change. We don’t know. Obviously we want to keep this thing going, but at some point you just have to enjoy the moment, enjoy the now because there’s going to be so much speculation as to what’s ahead. Nobody knows what’s ahead.”

While Green understands the business side of basketball and the challenges that come with it, he would like to be in the Bay Area for years to come. The next step is hardly weighing heavily on his mind as practice gets underway.

“I’m confident that I’ll be here for a very long time, so it’s not something I’m going into the season thinking about. Like all that stuff will be taken care of when it’s best for me, when it’s best for the team,” Green said. “I’m not looking at this one-sided like, `Oh man, I’ve, got to do what’s right for Draymond.’ It’s a partnership. And it’s a family. And doing the right thing for everyone involved is important.”

Kerr knows his players realize how special a time this is for them and the franchise.

“They really enjoy being around each other. They really enjoy the process,” Kerr said. “And having won several championships, I think they feel like, `All right … we’ve done some damage and let’s keep it rolling,”‘

Lakers loving LeBron’s leadership in first practice together

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 12:09 AM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) Although the Lakers’ first official practice of the LeBron James era was focused on defense and learning new terminology, they ended it with a good old-fashioned 3-point shooting contest.

The Lakers’ new superstar was just another teammate during the spirited back-and-forth competition Tuesday. When James wasn’t draining his own 3s, he marveled along with everybody else at the surprising perimeter prowess shown by JaVale McGee, the 7-foot veteran with exactly one 3-pointer during a game in his 10-year NBA career.

The Lakers have many weeks of work ahead to become a cohesive team assembled around James, but he can already sense they’re heading down the right path. They’re planning to have plenty of fun along the way, too.

“I’m not a very patient guy, but I understand that I have to be patient right now,” James said. “I’ve got to be patient with myself, too, because this is a new start for me. It’s my first year in a new system. I know how to play the game of basketball, but this is all new to me, too. So I have to be patient with myself, not only with my teammates.”

James was both upbeat and businesslike after his first workout under coach Luke Walton, who entered the NBA in the same draft class as James in 2003. The Lakers will hold double practices and a scrimmage on the first two days of camp leading toward their preseason debut in San Diego on Sunday night.

James intends to enjoy the process in his new city.

“We’re here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to someday hoist the trophy,” James said. “Obviously that’s the end of the road, but you have to have those types of championship habits every day, not only on the floor, but off the floor as well. … Everyone is excited to get back to work. That’s a good thing. No one is coming in today and wishing it was still summer. It’s the best time of the year. Basketball season is back up, baseball season is on its way to the playoffs, and the NFL is in Week 4. So what could you ask for as a sports fan?”

James naturally becomes the center of attention on any team, and he quickly assumed a leadership role for the Lakers. He’s also eager to see his veteran teammates assert themselves to help the Lakers’ young returning core, whether it’s Rajon Rondo instructing his fellow guards on assignments, or Lance Stephenson vocally calling out defensive instructions in half-court work.

“He’s LeBron. He’s one name,” Rondo said. “It speaks for itself. He’s been a leader and a mentor in this league for a long time, on and off the court. He has a blueprint off the court as well. So he embraces his role. He embraces all the pressure that he’s ever dealt with in his career, and he’s always risen above the occasion.”

Although Walton and James are just getting to know each other, the coach is grateful that his new star is leading by example from the opening practice.

The Lakers have lacked this level of respected on-court leadership in the two seasons since Kobe Bryant’s retirement, but LeBron and his fellow new veterans have strong ideas about how an NBA team must approach its work to be a winner.

“I could see it yesterday,” Walton said. “The way he’s approaching (practice) has changed from the pickup we were playing in the summer. It definitely set the tone. We’re on a journey that started today, and we’re very serious about the business that we got done today.”

