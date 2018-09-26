Getty Images

Raptors can keep Kawhi Leonard by pitching him as new LeBron James

By Dane DelgadoSep 26, 2018
It’s damn near impossible to understand what Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard wants. Leonard, along with his personal management, bungled his exit from the best organization in the NBA this past season. Leonard is now a member of the Raptors, who took a huge gamble by trading for him in order to move up in the Eastern Conference in the absence of LeBron James.

Seemingly, the result of the trade has not been a settling for either team. The Spurs don’t know exactly what they have with DeMar DeRozan, the return for exchanging the former Finals MVP to Ontario. For Toronto, it’s unclear whether Leonard even desires to stay in Canada, no matter the outcome of the season.

The question for Masai Ujiri and the rest of the Raptors organization is this: What can we do to entice Leonard to stay?

Toronto is a world-class city, and even if American sports fans don’t think of it often, the reality is that it is a metro area the size of Chicago. It has an advantage in that there’s plenty to do after an NBA game, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when players are still awake thanks to their upside down sleeping schedule. (This, if you don’t know, is what separates the Houstons from the Portlands of the world.)

But Toronto also holds some drawbacks for many NBA players, including distance, “poor” weather, and high income taxes. Leonard, a California native, was rumored to have originally disliked Toronto as a destination because of the cold temperatures alone.

Ujiri & Co. also have a roadblock in front of them when it comes to winning. Yes, it is true that the Raptors — especially with Leonard on the roster — should be held as favorites to make the Eastern Conference Finals every season. They certainly will be in 2018-19. The Raptors are a perennial playoff team, and haven’t finished lower than sixth place since 2003.

The only problem with that? Leonard is already used to winning.

Leonard has never personally finished lower than third place, and even then that was only just last season when he didn’t see the floor but for nine games. And that was in the Western Conference, a decidedly better and more difficult place to play than out east.

Seemingly, there are only two factors that could play to Toronto’s advantage in keeping Leonard. The first is flipping his outlook on winning on its head.

Much like LeBron in Cleveland, the pitch for Leonard could be one that centers around the idea of having a team of his own that will always be vying for a spot in the Conference Finals. There is no end to the dominance of the West in sight, and that could be enticing for Leonard as he lives in a big city and cruises to 55-60 wins a season.

Ujiri could pitch Leonard as the new LeBron of the East, building a shining castle in Toronto. The new King in the North, for whom the road to playoff success is smooth and bereft of raiders, where veteran free agents come to try their shot at the NBA Finals. Ujiri could posit that each season would be a race for the others in the Eastern Conference to see who would meet the Raptors in the ECF, just as the Cavaliers had been penciled into that spot for a decade before.

The caveat here, of course, is that the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have increased their own firepower over the past couple of seasons and, barring any injuries or natural disasters, they will remain in close competition with Toronto. Ujiri could pitch Leonard on being the new Cavaliers, but it wouldn’t make it true.

The other method of persuasion for Ujiri will be a sense of community and a primary focus on Leonard as a face of the franchise moving forward.

As much as Leonard was that in practice in San Antonio, it wasn’t a direct objective given that Gregg Popovich was always going to be the most important person in that building. While rumors of Leonard wanting to return to California have never wavered, neither have his apparent desire to be the solo star on a team (with supporting cast, of course).

As has been pointed out before, it’s possible that Ujiri has done damage to his reputation in the eyes of NBA players when it comes to keeping promises. Shipping DeRozan out of town could have an effect on Leonard, or it could not have. It might be exactly the opposite, signifying to Leonard that Ujiri is ready to do anything and everything to keep him happy, even if it’s drastic.

And yet, we still don’t know how Leonard feels about any of this or what his true motives are, and therein lies the problem.

Nobody outside of the Leonard camp has any concrete idea about what Kawhi wants to do at the end of this season when he can opt out of his current deal. It’s entirely possible that Kawhi doesn’t know. That pushes us back into the conversation about how poorly he has managed is exit from the Spurs, and what that means trying to predict his wishes moving forward.

Much like the Paul George situation with the Indiana Pacers, player wishes that are “set in stone” can gradually change over time. George could have easily made his way to Los Angeles, but instead decided to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who he felt more connected to after a year of excellent lobbying by Sam Presti and the organization (not to mention a perceived slight from the Lakers by Paul).

That roadmap will be the one to follow for Ujiri, who will need to crib from Presti’s game plan for keeping Paul. How to figure out how to apply what Presti did to Leonard will be Ujiri’s biggest test of the season.

In the end, Leonard is an enigma. What he wants is ultimately unknowable, and the nature of free agency in the NBA is too weird to make declarations with any kind of certainty. For now, all the Raptors can do is try to make Leonard feel wanted, healthy, and like a winner.

As we’ve seen with Leonard before, anything outside of that is a toss-up.

Jimmy Butler once said he’d never wear a Miami Heat jersey

By Dan FeldmanSep 26, 2018
The Heat and Jimmy Butler are hot on the trail for each other. Though far from a certainty, expectations are only growing the Timberwolves will trade Butler to Miami.

Which is why this 2013 Butler interview about fashion has reemerged.

Butler in Splash:

The one thing I’d never wear is … a Miami Heat jersey.

Butler wasn’t referring to the current Miami Heat. He was referring to the LeBron JamesDwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Miami Heat that had just eliminated Butler’s Bulls in the playoffs. A potential rivalry was brewing between and Chicago and Miami, the most-hated team at the time.

So, in context, this is worth nothing – except a chuckle.

Kyrie Irving on free agency: ‘Why would I want to leave (Boston)?’

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018
All season long, Kyrie Irving‘s free agency future next summer will be a source of speculation. It’s the way of today’s NBA, rumors of player movement — legitimate or not — draw far, far more interest than the games themselves. Irving is a top 15 NBA player (and that might be too low, his health holds him back a little) who could help a lot of teams — we know the Knicks want to target him — meaning his agent is going to get a lot of teams reaching out.

But the sense around the league is unless things really go sideways in Boston this season — which is unlikely — Irving will stay put. And he pretty much said the same thing a lot the last few days. For example, on the Toucher and Rich Show on The Sports Hub 98.5 in Boston.

Irving had similar sentiments when sitting down with NBC Sports Boston on media day Monday.

“It’s like, man, if you only knew how special this organization was, and how special these guys are in this locker room… even if I had the inclination to test free agency, Boston’s gonna be like, ‘No, you’re coming back’. And I’m fine with that”

Never say never with the NBA, and remember this is the same Kyrie Irving who demanded a trade to get away from LeBron James. Unpredictable, wild player movement is the norm lately with the league (and that draws fans). However, right now, Boston seems comfortably ahead in the Irving free agency chase, and if this team plays and wins like it’s expected too, it’s hard to imagine any team catching them.

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau says he’ll honor Jimmy Butler’s trade request

By Dan FeldmanSep 26, 2018
There has been signal after signal after signal after signal after signal after signal Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau is reluctant to trade Jimmy Butler, who requested to be dealt.

However…

Thibodeau, via Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports:

“Our reality is that he has requested a trade, so we’ll honor that,” Thibodeau told me. “But we’re not just going to make any deal. … Our conversations (between Butler and Thibodeau) will remain private. He requested a trade and we’re going to honor his request. But we’re not going to do anything that’s bad for the Timberwolves. We’re going to do what’s good for the Timberwolves. We have to prioritize that. That’s what our job is.”

It’s unclear whether Thibodeau views honoring Butler’s trade request as trying to find a trade or absolutely trading the star. There’s obviously a huge difference. Most of Thibodeau’s comments, including this one, indicate the latter.

Either way, I still expect Minnesota to trade Butler soon. This is just another indicator of that.

Steve Kerr says not to compare these Warriors to 1998 ‘last dance’ Bulls

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018
It’s been a while since we’ve seen an NBA champion three-peat. There was the Shaq/Kobe Lakers from 2000-2002, and before that the Michael Jordan Bulls from 1996-98.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was a member of that 1998 “last dance” Bulls team — but he doesn’t want to compare the two. In part because Kerr knows the expectations are high enough for this team without adding Jordan comparisons to the mix, but also because that was a very different situation. When a reporter suggested it Kerr shot it down, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Last dance?” Kerr said with a smile after his team’s first practice Tuesday. “I hope not. I hope we keep dancing.”

“I think the difference is with Phil [Jackson] in ’98 we all were free agents and we all knew we were all going to be gone, including Phil,” Kerr said. “But we’re not in that same position. We do have plenty of free agents, but we’re not looking at this as the final dance. Like I said, we want to have some fun and enjoy what we have this year and move on from there.”

Kerr’s right, these Warriors are not breaking up — Golden state moves into a new arena next season, you think ownership is going to cheap out now and not pay to keep this thing together as the team moves into a money-making machine of a building?

Klay Thompson is a free agent this summer, but nobody around the league thinks he is going anywhere (in fact, he’s likely to take a discount to stay). Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are still under contract for (Green for two more seasons). Kevin Durant can opt out, and might, and other teams are hoping to try to lure him away with the promise of “his own team.” What happens this season and in the playoffs will undoubtedly impact Durant’s decision, they could win again and he could sign up to stick around. However, even if he left, the Warriors won their first title of this era without him and would still be contenders. Golden State would still be dancing.

Father time, money to pay all these stars, there are factors that will eventually break up this Warriors’ dynasty. Eventually. But that time is not now, and will not be next season, either. Kerr, having been through all this before, is the perfect coach to guide this team now, and keep them focused on finding joy in the game and savoring the moment. He gets it. The Warriors seem to, too.

 

 