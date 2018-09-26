Questioned repeatedly, Michael Beasley hilariously refuses to set expectations for Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last month, Lakers forward Michael Beasley said: “I’m not going to put my foot in my mouth and say we’re going to win 25 championships or 75 games, no. But I’m confident that we got a group of guys that wants to play basketball the right way, wants to win and work hard. With that being said, I think we can be exactly where we want to be at the end of the year.”

Then, LeBron James emphasized how far the Lakers are from the championship-favorite Warriors.

So, Beasley got even more careful with his statements.

Beasley in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Michael Beasley has all the answers for @mcten. pic.twitter.com/b9GttlG4sx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 25, 2018

McMenamin: “With taking it a day at a time, where should this Lakers team end up by the end of the year?”

“Exactly where we want to.” McMenamin: “Which is?”

“Where we want to be.” McMenamin: “Where do you want to be?”

“Taking it a day at a time.” McMenamin: “But once you add up all those days, where can you end up?”

“The future.” McMenamin: “Fair. You’re going to move the calendar there. But the future, let’s say April through June? April through May? Where should the ceiling be for this group.”

Beasley was trying so hard to avoid saying something noteworthy, he accidentally gave one of the media day’s most entertaining interviews. When too many clichés backfire.