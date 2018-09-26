Questioned repeatedly, Michael Beasley hilariously refuses to set expectations for Lakers

Last month, Lakers forward Michael Beasley said: “I’m not going to put my foot in my mouth and say we’re going to win 25 championships or 75 games, no. But I’m confident that we got a group of guys that wants to play basketball the right way, wants to win and work hard. With that being said, I think we can be exactly where we want to be at the end of the year.”
Then, LeBron James emphasized how far the Lakers are from the championship-favorite Warriors.
So, Beasley got even more careful with his statements.
Beasley in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
- McMenamin: “With taking it a day at a time, where should this Lakers team end up by the end of the year?”
- Beasley: “Exactly where we want to.”
- McMenamin: “Which is?”
- Beasley: “Where we want to be.”
- McMenamin: “Where do you want to be?”
- Beasley: “Taking it a day at a time.”
- McMenamin: “But once you add up all those days, where can you end up?”
- Beasley: “The future.”
- McMenamin: “Fair. You’re going to move the calendar there. But the future, let’s say April through June? April through May? Where should the ceiling be for this group.”
- Beasley: “The ceiling? I don’t know. I’m not sure. That’s not up for me. I’m not an analysis. I’m not a stat-chaser or critic. So, like I said, we’re here to do one job, which is work, sacrifice and take it a day at a time.”
Beasley was trying so hard to avoid saying something noteworthy, he accidentally gave one of the media day’s most entertaining interviews. When too many clichés backfire.
The Cavaliers are set to fall off a cliff without LeBron James.
And they clearly know it.
Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:
“It’s not about wins and losses; it’s about wins and lessons.”
He also said the Cavs had no intention of “tanking” this season, and that “being a playoff team is our goal.”
It’s nice to pay lip service to the playoffs. The Cavaliers have a shot in a weak Eastern Conference.
But “wins and lessons”? Woof. That’s loser talk if I’ve ever heard it.
It also might be the right approach for the Cavs, though it’d be more encouraging if they were younger. Cleveland isn’t completely devoid of young talent, No. 8 pick Collin Sexton the main exception. But this is mostly still the remnants of a veteran team designed to win immediately with LeBron.
How many lessons do established players like J.R. Smith need anymore? Actually, never mind.
Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct. A common thread in the accounts of Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick: They say Kavanaugh was drunk at the time of the alleged incidents.
So, the extent of Kavanaugh’s drinking has become a point of contention. He denies ever drinking so much, he forgot events.
Chris Dudley – who played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns during a 16-year NBA career that ended in 2003 – attended Yale at the same as Kavanaugh and is sticking up for his former classmate.
Aaron C. Davis, Emma Brown and Joe Heim of The Washington Post:
Chris Dudley, who played basketball for Yale and later went on to a career in the NBA, said he considers Kavanaugh a great friend who is being unfairly maligned.
“I went out with him all the time. He never blacked out. Never even close to blacked out,” said Dudley, a 2010 Republican candidate for governor of Oregon. “There was drinking, and there was alcohol. Brett drank, and I drank. Did he get inebriated sometimes? Yes. Did I? Yes. Just like every other college kid in America.”
There are other people who say they witnessed Kavanaugh get extremely intoxicated at Yale. Kavanaugh not getting overly drunk with Dudley would mean only so much.
Really, this whole side track means only so much. Proving Kavanaugh drank too much would undermine his credibility, but the important questions shouldn’t get lost:
Did Kavanaugh commit, attempt to commit or aid the commission of sexual assault?
In 1979, the Lakers hired Jack McKinney for his first NBA head-coaching job. He made 6-foot-9 rookie Magic Johnson the point guard, shifted established point guard Norm Nixon to shooting guard and demanded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar adjust to an up-tempo style.
It was remarkable. Take it from the man who literally wrote the book on the Showtime Lakers.
Jeff Pearlman:
“People don’t really get now how crazy it all was and how crazy of an idea it was. We’re going to take this thing that worked pretty well and blow it up and make it something revolutionary. To me that’s the tragedy of Jack McKinney, he could have gone down, I think, as one of the great coaches in the history of the NBA and he’s really just forgotten.”
Unfortunately, Pearlman also has sad news:
McKinney was 83.
So, why wasn’t his NBA legacy more known? He suffered a serious head injury while riding his bike early in his first season. After guiding the Lakers to a 10-4 start, he never coached them again – giving him the best record in a season by a non-interim coach who didn’t finish the year until the Cavaliers fired David Blatt. Assistant coach Paul Westhead took over, guided the Lakers to the 1980 title then ceded the way to Pat Riley, who became the coach most synonymous with the Showtime Lakers.
McKinney went to the Pacers and won Coach of the Year in 1981. He spent a few more losing seasons in Indiana.
Then, he coached the Kansas City Kings – but his tenure was even shorter than with the Lakers. After 1-9 start to the 1984-85 season, a stressed-out McKinney resigned.
Maybe, without the bike accident, we’d recognize McKinney as one of the greatest coaches of all-time. He had a bold plan and plenty of talented players.
But we’ll also remember McKinney as the only coach with two appearances on the list of shortest coaching tenures.
The Heat and Jimmy Butler are hot on the trail for each other. Though far from a certainty, expectations are only growing the Timberwolves will trade Butler to Miami.
Which is why this 2013 Butler interview about fashion has reemerged.
Butler in Splash:
The one thing I’d never wear is … a Miami Heat jersey.
Butler wasn’t referring to the current Miami Heat. He was referring to the LeBron James–Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Miami Heat that had just eliminated Butler’s Bulls in the playoffs. A potential rivalry was brewing between and Chicago and Miami, the most-hated team at the time.
So, in context, this is worth nothing – except a chuckle.