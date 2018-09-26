Getty Images

Mike D’Antoni reportedly wants to bring Carmelo Anthony off bench, start Eric Gordon

Sep 26, 2018
The question was never “do the Rockets’ rotations make more sense with Carmelo Anthony coming off the bench?” They do. The question was “Will ‘Melo accept this role? Really?”

Unsurprisingly, and as had been reported before, Mike D’Antoni is leaning toward starting Eric Gordon next to Chris Paul and James Harden, with Anthony anchoring the second unit, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

All very logical in terms of on-the-court basketball decisions. The concern was Anthony’s rant at the end of last season when asked if he would come off the bench (for the Thunder) and he said “I’m not sacrificing no bench role. So that’s out of the question.”

In Houston — maybe due to the strong presence of CP3 in the locker room, one of Anthony’s good friends — ‘Melo has been more receptive to the idea.

It’s training camp and everyone is saying the right things. Just consider this a situation to watch as the season goes on.

Houston needs Anthony to accept his role and thrive in it. The Rockets, along with the Celtics, may be the only teams with a legitimate shot to dethrone the Warriors (assuming Golden State is anywhere near healthy, and if they are it may not matter), However, with Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute gone the Rockets’ margin for error got smaller. Everything needs to work for them, and that includes Anthony.

Steve Kerr says not to compare these Warriors to 1998 ‘last dance’ Bulls

Sep 26, 2018
It’s been a while since we’ve seen an NBA champion three-peat. There was the Shaq/Kobe Lakers from 2000-2002, and before that the Michael Jordan Bulls from 1996-98.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was a member of that 1998 “last dance” Bulls team — but he doesn’t want to compare the two. In part because Kerr knows the expectations are high enough for this team without adding Jordan comparisons to the mix, but also because that was a very different situation. When a reporter suggested it Kerr shot it down, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Last dance?” Kerr said with a smile after his team’s first practice Tuesday. “I hope not. I hope we keep dancing.”

“I think the difference is with Phil [Jackson] in ’98 we all were free agents and we all knew we were all going to be gone, including Phil,” Kerr said. “But we’re not in that same position. We do have plenty of free agents, but we’re not looking at this as the final dance. Like I said, we want to have some fun and enjoy what we have this year and move on from there.”

Kerr’s right, these Warriors are not breaking up — Golden state moves into a new arena next season, you think ownership is going to cheap out now and not pay to keep this thing together as the team moves into a money-making machine of a building?

Klay Thompson is a free agent this summer, but nobody around the league thinks he is going anywhere (in fact, he’s likely to take a discount to stay). Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are still under contract for (Green for two more seasons). Kevin Durant can opt out, and might, and other teams are hoping to try to lure him away with the promise of “his own team.” What happens this season and in the playoffs will undoubtedly impact Durant’s decision, they could win again and he could sign up to stick around. However, even if he left, the Warriors won their first title of this era without him and would still be contenders. Golden State would still be dancing.

Father time, money to pay all these stars, there are factors that will eventually break up this Warriors’ dynasty. Eventually. But that time is not now, and will not be next season, either. Kerr, having been through all this before, is the perfect coach to guide this team now, and keep them focused on finding joy in the game and savoring the moment. He gets it. The Warriors seem to, too.

 

 

Report: Suns interested in being third team in Jimmy Butler trade if they can get point guard

Sep 26, 2018
Miami has come hard for Jimmy Butler since he demanded a trade — and Butler wants to go there.

That doesn’t make getting a deal done any easier. Minnesota is rumored to want Josh Richardson to be the key piece coming to them, but Miami is reluctant to throw him in a deal (same with Bam Adebayo, however, expect Justise Winslow to be part of any trade).

Miami might be willing to send Goran Dragic and Winslow to Minnesota, however, do the Timberwolves want a 32-year-old point guard who can become a free agent next summer (even if Dragic is an All-Star)? Plus Minnesota already has Jeff Teague at the point.

Enter the Phoenix Suns, who like Sacramento would love to be the third team to help facilitate a trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If Thibodeau tries to give up Tyus Jones in this trade owner Glen Taylor should block it.

There’s a lot of moving parts here — what else would Minnesota get back for sending Teague to Phoenix? — and the bigger problem, according to sources on other teams, is that the message from Minnesota is muddled and inconsistent. Which is what you get when the owner says “get the trade done” but the president of basketball operations (Tom Thibodeau) doesn’t really want to make a trade. Maybe everyone in Minnesota is getting on the same page, but we need to see evidence of that.

Still, there seems to be some level of progress moving towards a deal. It’s just hard to tell how much.

Spurs looking forward to new faces, new season after turmoil

Sep 26, 2018
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan‘s first month with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been serene, though the All-Star guard acquired in the offseason from Toronto has been warned about provoking “angry Pop.”

“That hurts me,” Popovich said playfully. “I just, just… it hurts me. Our relationship is not starting off well, I guess. I guess I have more work to do than I thought.”

Welcome to the kinder, gentler Spurs?

Hardly.

Popovich is still going to scream at his players on the court and will always be mischievous off it. More specifically, the franchise he built is still going to rely heavily on ball movement and defense, albeit with a whole lot of new faces.

The era of the Big Three is officially over for San Antonio with Tony Parker leaving in free agency and Manu Ginobili joining Tim Duncan in retirement this summer. DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, Lonnie Walker, Dante Cunningham, Quincy Pondexter and Chimezie Metu and a host of others were invited to training camp, which starts Tuesday.

“I still don’t know all the names,” Popovich said Monday during media day.

The biggest missing name is that of Kawhi Leonard, who was traded to Toronto in the offseason in an awkward, uncharacteristic move for a franchise known for stability. Leonard missed all but nine games last season due to a right quadriceps injury that initially flared up last summer and never healed to his satisfaction. The All-Star forward demanded a trade this offseason and the Spurs relented, trading Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors for DeRozan and Poeltl in July.

As the Spurs were chatting with reporters, Leonard told reporters in Toronto he was ready to play.

“We’re happy to turn the page,” San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge said. “DeMar’s here and he’s happy and he’s motivated. He’s going to make us better. You’ve got to look forward.”

After needing two weeks to get over the initial shock of being traded, DeRozan is also happily looking forward after seeing what San Antonio accomplished last season.

The Spurs were a top three seed in the Western Conference for much of the season before dropping to seventh in the final month following various injuries to Leonard, Green, Parker, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol.

“You seen what they did last year being down one of their best player and what they were able to accomplish,” DeRozan said. “The fight that they had with the young guys.”

Still, the Spurs nearly missed the playoffs last season and the loss of Leonard along with the departures of Green, Ginobili, Parker and Anderson places San Antonio’s streak of 21 straight postseason appearances in danger.

“In one way it’s a little bit melancholy (being without the Big Three),” Popovich said. “Because I’ve been with them for so long and at the same time it’s a great opportunity for a new challenge and new energy, a different route, a different perspective and seeing all the new faces we have to try to put together will make it a really interesting and challenging year, but in a good way.”

Many see this as a rebuilding season, especially with so many new faces, but the Spurs insist they have already been there and done that.

San Antonio spent last season transitioning fully from a team that relied heavily on the Big Three to one that evolved from its shadow. The period to that evolution was Dejounte Murray replacing Parker in the starting lineup and helping guide the team to the postseason despite not having Leonard.

“I think last year was kind of our rebuilding year,” Aldridge said. “Kind of a transitional year as far as putting DJ at point and getting his first year at point and growing with him.”

Murry spent the offseason working with San Antonio shooting guru Chip Engelland, who helped reshape the shooting strokes of Leonard and Parker amongst others. Entering his third season, Murray’s confidence has grown to the point he wants to be a vocal leader, too, if Popovich asks that of him.

“We’re going to build a brotherhood off the court and then it’s going to carry on to the court,” Murray said.

Report: Miami now Jimmy Butler’s ‘preferred destination’

Getty Images
Sep 26, 2018
Jimmy Butler apparently wants to spend his winter in Miami.

When Butler first told coach/president Tom Thibodeau he wanted out and to trade him, he had a three-team list of where he wanted to go: The Clippers, Nets, or Knicks. Since then Miami has come harder for him than any team, and now Butler has made the Heat his priority, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Thibodeau and the Timberwolves are under no obligation to send Butler where he wants to go, they need to get the make the best trade for themselves. However, everyone I have spoken to around the league has said the same thing Stein noted here (and others have reported before): Minnesota is giving mixed messages to everyone, and it’s hard to gain any traction in that situation. Thibodeau would prefer not to trade Butler and is dragging his feet, while owner Glen Taylor wants the soap opera to go away (Butler is not participating in training camp) and wants to get a deal done fast, and GM Scott Layden answers to both of them, so good luck with that.

Miami is the kind of culture — big focus on conditioning, rests players — that should be a personality fit for Butler. Should be. Remember he will become a free agent this summer and if the team that trades for him doesn’t woo and then re-sign him, it will be a big blow.

What would a Miami trade look like? Heat fans (and likely the front office) suggest something like Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow for Butler, but the Timberwolves don’t necessarily want a 32-year-old point guard who can become a free agent next summer as the core part of the deal, even if Dragic is an All-Star level player. Minnesota already has Jeff Teague at the point (unless the third team in the deal is Phoenix, which could take Teague on and get a needed point guard out of this). Also something to watch, Miami doesn’t want to add salary in this trade, they are already into the luxury tax.

Minnesota is rumored to want Josh Richardson to be the key piece heading back (Miami is reluctant to throw him in a deal), Winslow probably is part of whatever gets done (I have heard Bam Adebayo is not someone the Heat want to give up), then it’s a matter of what other picks and players/salaries are needed to balance it out. Miami would throw in Dion Waiters, but teams knew he was available all summer and didn’t bite, Minnesota isn’t going to now. Also in this, the Timberwolves would love to dump the Gorgui Dieng contract so this could be a three-team deal with Sacramento taking on Dieng in exchange for some draft picks or young players to go with their rebuild.

However it gets structured, that deal is better than most of the offers the Timberwolves likely will see. (In theory, the Clippers could put together a more veteran-heavy offer if winning this season is what matters to Thibodeau.) Miami’s offer likely makes as much sense as the Timberwolves are going to find in a shotgun trade like this one.

The problem is pinning the Timberwolves down and actually getting the trade done.