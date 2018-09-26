Getty Images

Kyrie Irving on free agency: ‘Why would I want to leave (Boston)?’

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
All season long, Kyrie Irving‘s free agency future next summer will be a source of speculation. It’s the way of today’s NBA, rumors of player movement — legitimate or not — draw far, far more interest than the games themselves. Irving is a top 15 NBA player (and that might be too low, his health holds him back a little) who could help a lot of teams — we know the Knicks want to target him — meaning his agent is going to get a lot of teams reaching out.

But the sense around the league is unless things really go sideways in Boston this season — which is unlikely — Irving will stay put. And he pretty much said the same thing a lot the last few days. For example, on the Toucher and Rich Show on The Sports Hub 98.5 in Boston.

Irving had similar sentiments when sitting down with NBC Sports Boston on media day Monday.

“It’s like, man, if you only knew how special this organization was, and how special these guys are in this locker room… even if I had the inclination to test free agency, Boston’s gonna be like, ‘No, you’re coming back’. And I’m fine with that”

Never say never with the NBA, and remember this is the same Kyrie Irving who demanded a trade to get away from LeBron James. Unpredictable, wild player movement is the norm lately with the league (and that draws fans). However, right now, Boston seems comfortably ahead in the Irving free agency chase, and if this team plays and wins like it’s expected too, it’s hard to imagine any team catching them.

Jimmy Butler once said he’d never wear a Miami Heat jersey

By Dan FeldmanSep 26, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The Heat and Jimmy Butler are hot on the trail for each other. Though far from a certainty, expectations are only growing the Timberwolves will trade Butler to Miami.

Which is why this 2013 Butler interview about fashion has reemerged.

Butler in Splash:

The one thing I’d never wear is … a Miami Heat jersey.

Butler wasn’t referring to the current Miami Heat. He was referring to the LeBron JamesDwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Miami Heat that had just eliminated Butler’s Bulls in the playoffs. A potential rivalry was brewing between and Chicago and Miami, the most-hated team at the time.

So, in context, this is worth nothing – except a chuckle.

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau says he’ll honor Jimmy Butler’s trade request

By Dan FeldmanSep 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
There has been signal after signal after signal after signal after signal after signal Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau is reluctant to trade Jimmy Butler, who requested to be dealt.

However…

Thibodeau, via Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports:

“Our reality is that he has requested a trade, so we’ll honor that,” Thibodeau told me. “But we’re not just going to make any deal. … Our conversations (between Butler and Thibodeau) will remain private. He requested a trade and we’re going to honor his request. But we’re not going to do anything that’s bad for the Timberwolves. We’re going to do what’s good for the Timberwolves. We have to prioritize that. That’s what our job is.”

It’s unclear whether Thibodeau views honoring Butler’s trade request as trying to find a trade or absolutely trading the star. There’s obviously a huge difference. Most of Thibodeau’s comments, including this one, indicate the latter.

Either way, I still expect Minnesota to trade Butler soon. This is just another indicator of that.

Steve Kerr says not to compare these Warriors to 1998 ‘last dance’ Bulls

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
It’s been a while since we’ve seen an NBA champion three-peat. There was the Shaq/Kobe Lakers from 2000-2002, and before that the Michael Jordan Bulls from 1996-98.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was a member of that 1998 “last dance” Bulls team — but he doesn’t want to compare the two. In part because Kerr knows the expectations are high enough for this team without adding Jordan comparisons to the mix, but also because that was a very different situation. When a reporter suggested it Kerr shot it down, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Last dance?” Kerr said with a smile after his team’s first practice Tuesday. “I hope not. I hope we keep dancing.”

“I think the difference is with Phil [Jackson] in ’98 we all were free agents and we all knew we were all going to be gone, including Phil,” Kerr said. “But we’re not in that same position. We do have plenty of free agents, but we’re not looking at this as the final dance. Like I said, we want to have some fun and enjoy what we have this year and move on from there.”

Kerr’s right, these Warriors are not breaking up — Golden state moves into a new arena next season, you think ownership is going to cheap out now and not pay to keep this thing together as the team moves into a money-making machine of a building?

Klay Thompson is a free agent this summer, but nobody around the league thinks he is going anywhere (in fact, he’s likely to take a discount to stay). Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are still under contract for (Green for two more seasons). Kevin Durant can opt out, and might, and other teams are hoping to try to lure him away with the promise of “his own team.” What happens this season and in the playoffs will undoubtedly impact Durant’s decision, they could win again and he could sign up to stick around. However, even if he left, the Warriors won their first title of this era without him and would still be contenders. Golden State would still be dancing.

Father time, money to pay all these stars, there are factors that will eventually break up this Warriors’ dynasty. Eventually. But that time is not now, and will not be next season, either. Kerr, having been through all this before, is the perfect coach to guide this team now, and keep them focused on finding joy in the game and savoring the moment. He gets it. The Warriors seem to, too.

 

 

Report: Suns interested in being third team in Jimmy Butler trade if they can get point guard

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
Miami has come hard for Jimmy Butler since he demanded a trade — and Butler wants to go there.

That doesn’t make getting a deal done any easier. Minnesota is rumored to want Josh Richardson to be the key piece coming to them, but Miami is reluctant to throw him in a deal (same with Bam Adebayo, however, expect Justise Winslow to be part of any trade).

Miami might be willing to send Goran Dragic and Winslow to Minnesota, however, do the Timberwolves want a 32-year-old point guard who can become a free agent next summer (even if Dragic is an All-Star)? Plus Minnesota already has Jeff Teague at the point.

Enter the Phoenix Suns, who like Sacramento would love to be the third team to help facilitate a trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If Thibodeau tries to give up Tyus Jones in this trade owner Glen Taylor should block it.

There’s a lot of moving parts here — what else would Minnesota get back for sending Teague to Phoenix? — and the bigger problem, according to sources on other teams, is that the message from Minnesota is muddled and inconsistent. Which is what you get when the owner says “get the trade done” but the president of basketball operations (Tom Thibodeau) doesn’t really want to make a trade. Maybe everyone in Minnesota is getting on the same page, but we need to see evidence of that.

Still, there seems to be some level of progress moving towards a deal. It’s just hard to tell how much.