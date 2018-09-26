Former NBA player Chris Dudley says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh never blacked out drinking

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct. A common thread in the accounts of Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick: They say Kavanaugh was drunk at the time of the alleged incidents.

So, the extent of Kavanaugh’s drinking has become a point of contention. He denies ever drinking so much, he forgot events.

Chris Dudley – who played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns during a 16-year NBA career that ended in 2003 – attended Yale at the same as Kavanaugh and is sticking up for his former classmate.

Aaron C. Davis, Emma Brown and Joe Heim of The Washington Post:

Chris Dudley, who played basketball for Yale and later went on to a career in the NBA, said he considers Kavanaugh a great friend who is being unfairly maligned. “I went out with him all the time. He never blacked out. Never even close to blacked out,” said Dudley, a 2010 Republican candidate for governor of Oregon. “There was drinking, and there was alcohol. Brett drank, and I drank. Did he get inebriated sometimes? Yes. Did I? Yes. Just like every other college kid in America.”

There are other people who say they witnessed Kavanaugh get extremely intoxicated at Yale. Kavanaugh not getting overly drunk with Dudley would mean only so much.

Really, this whole side track means only so much. Proving Kavanaugh drank too much would undermine his credibility, but the important questions shouldn’t get lost:

Did Kavanaugh commit, attempt to commit or aid the commission of sexual assault?