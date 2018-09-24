Getty Images

Once again, Klay Thompson makes it sound like he’s staying put as free agent

Klay Thompson will be a free agent next summer, and that leads to a lot of teams drooling — the Lakers reportedly love his potential fit with LeBron James/Brandon Ingram/Lonzo Ball — and lots of fans thinking “he’ll want a bigger role on his own team” (or, a role on whatever team said fan roots for).

Good luck finding any executives around the NBA who think he’s leaving the Warriors. In part because Thompson has said he wants to stay countless times and even adding might take a discount. At Warriors media day Monday the topic came up again and Thompson was clear, once again.

Thompson is staying, the only question is the price tag. There have been rumors about Thompson signing an extension with the Warriors, but while he may want to give the team a discount that would be a RIDICULOUS discount: His max extension will be $102 million over five years, if he becomes a free agent and re-signs he can get as much as $188 million over five years. You think he’s leaving $86 million on the table?

Of course, a reporter brought up the extension idea at Thompson’s press conference, and he played it off saying that’s up to his agent (it starts around the one minute mark of the video below).

Just because there is no extension does not mean Thompson is going to leave via free agency. There is far more of a sense around the league Kevin Durant will be the first of their big players out the door, but even that may not be likely if they win it all again this year.

 

Kristaps Porzingis rehabbing conservatively, unsure when he’ll return

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis is a one-of-a-kind player, a 7-foot-3 package strong enough to pound in the paint but with plenty of speed and shooting to play on the perimeter.

That’s ideal for the basketball court.

Not so much for rehabbing a serious knee injury.

Porzingis said Monday his size has necessitated a slow recovery from a torn left ACL and prevents him or the New York Knicks from establishing a timetable for his return to action.

“We’ve done things differently because there is no protocol for a 7-3 guy,” Porzingis said. “There is no timetable for my type of body, my size and all that. So we’ve done things differently. We’ve been really conservative and at the same time I’ve been killing myself working, so we’re just going to have to keep moving forward and keep progressing and then see when is the right time for me to be back.”

Porzingis was injured after a dunk in a Feb. 6 loss to Milwaukee, just before he was set to play in his first All-Star Game. He is doing light running and shooting but is not cleared to do anything serious enough to make an early season return likely.

“It’s already been 7+ months so obviously I’m getting itchy and want to be back on the court as soon as possible, but it won’t happen until I am 110 percent and I’m medically cleared,” Porzingis said.

There is no reason to rush. The Knicks are a young team unlikely to challenge for a playoff spot, so they can prioritize their franchise player’s health even if it means sitting Porzingis for most or all of the season.

He didn’t rule that out, though he wants to play, and it would certainly help the Knicks attract free agents next summer if Porzingis can get back on the floor and show his array of skills that led Kevin Durant – potentially one of those free agents – to nickname him a unicorn.

Porzingis spent most of his summer in Europe so he could be near his home in Latvia, where he was visited by new Knicks coach David Fizdale. Porzingis, who played professionally in Spain before the Knicks drafted him with the No. 4 pick in 2015, did his rehabilitation with Real Madrid, saying those were the best facilities available. He said he’s pleased with where he’s at in his recovery – even though doctors who have worked on similar injuries can’t say where exactly that is.

“Yeah, but they haven’t done it on a 7-3 guy,” said Porzingis, whose weight is listed at 240 pounds. “So I think it’s something new for everybody and as I said we’re trying to just be conservative and doing the right thing without pushing it too much.”

He said all his energy is on his recovery, so he hasn’t thought much about the contract extension he is eligible to sign before the season. It’s unclear if the Knicks even intend to offer one, with both sides possibly feeling it’s better to wait until next summer.

In the meantime, he intends to be around his Knicks teammates as much as possible, though he doesn’t know if he will travel with them. But whenever he is around will be a benefit.

“We know he’s not going to play beginning of the season, but at the same time we know that he’s still going to be out there, giving us his insight, giving us his ideas of what he sees out there on the floor that can help the team throughout the way,” swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. said. “So until he gets back we’re going to hold down the fort.”

 

Clippers use ridiculously steep arc to fit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last name on jersey (photo)

In NBA history, there have been eight players with at least a 15-character last name (including spaces):

They’re no match for Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has an 18-character last name.

The Clippers had to go to extreme angles to get Gilgeous-Alexander’s name onto the back of his jersey. We already saw this humorous setup when Gilgeous-Alexander held up a jersey in his post-draft press conference (see above), but the jersey looks even more absurd on his back.

Darren Rovell of ESPN:

It doesn’t help that Gilgeous-Alexander is so lanky. As he bulks up, maybe this won’t stand out quite so much.

Evan Fournier takes shot at LeBron’s hairline with Tweet of media day photo

Just because LeBron James is in the Western Conference doesn’t mean you want to give him fuel for motivation when he does see your team.

Orlando’s Evan Fournier decided to have a little fun at the expense of LeBron’s hairline when Tweeting out his media day photos.

LeBron may have a whole show based in a barber shop, but he did have a little more forehead going today.

Still, Evan, is that really where you wanted to go?

Dwight Howard could miss start of Wizards camp with bad back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight Howard joked Monday about the sore back that’s expected to keep him out for the start of training camp with the Washington Wizards.

Coach Scott Brooks downplayed the significance of the injury, too. Still, it’s not ideal that the team needs to put off incorporating its one offseason addition to the starting lineup.

“I’ve been having to do a lot of traveling with shoe companies and stuff like that in China. So just from training, traveling – and airplanes weren’t made for tall people. … It kind of sucks to fly 15 hours curled up in the fetal position,” said Howard, a 6-foot-11 center entering his 15th NBA season.

“So just a minor setback. It shouldn’t take that long for me to get back on the court,” he added. “I’ve been feeling great all summer. Just something that we’ll have to deal with, and it shouldn’t keep me out too long.”

The Wizards traded away starting center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers and added Howard, who’ll turn 33 in December, on a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option. He averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds last season for a Charlotte Hornets team that missed the playoffs and now is with his fourth team in four years.

That means adjusting yet again – to new teammates, to a new coach, to a new system.

In Washington, everything revolves around the backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Last season, when Wall appeared in only 41 of 82 games, the Wizards went 43-39 and were eighth in the Eastern Conference, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Toronto Raptors.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star, said that he has not had a chance to get on a court with Wall and Beal to start getting a feel for one another.

“But one thing that I have done is I’ve watched a lot of film to really learn the tendencies of my teammates. Where they like the ball. Where they like to get screened at. Just things that will really help them get to their sweet spots,” Howard said. “A lot of times, the best way to really understand your teammate is by watching film.”

Brooks, Beal and others said all the right things at Monday’s media day about Howard.

“He’s going to make my job a lot easier. He’s going to make everybody’s job a lot easier on both ends of the floor, because you still have to respect his ability at the rim. He averaged 16 and 13 last year. Those are great numbers, you know? In our system, those can increase, easily,” said Beal, who led Washington in scoring by averaging 22.6 points and was an All-Star for the first time.

“Watching him, if you don’t hit him, it’s over. He’s going to dunk on you. And I love it. Because I think that’s going to get me hyped – just being able to have a big who’ll just flush it on you every time and somebody who will block some shots if you get beat on defense,” Beal said. “He’s a threat on both ends of the floor.”

Now it’s just a matter of getting Howard out on that floor with the rest of the Wizards.

“We’re just going to be careful. Not sure if he will practice tomorrow” when camp opens, Brooks said at the club’s media day.

Brooks listed Howard’s status as “day-to-day,” saying he wasn’t “overly concerned.”

“But we’re not going to rush him to get back,” the coach said.

 