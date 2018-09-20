AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New 76ers GM Elton Brand won’t yield control, but will collaborate

Associated PressSep 20, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Only two years out of the NBA, Elton Brand is set to return to the league as a 39-year-old general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers.

For a franchise that underwent the painful “Process” for a few seasons and had its last GM caught up in a Twitter scandal, a youth movement in the front office could be what the Sixers need to take the next step into Eastern Conference contention.

Brand is ready to help lead the way.

“I’m going to rely on my team,” Brand said. “Not just on the court, but the off-the-court team. I can’t keep saying it enough. In my opinion, we are one of the top groups in the NBA.”

Brand was introduced Thursday at the Sixers complex as the new GM, and it was made clear the two-time All-Star will not yield the power to make the final decisions, but rather work in concert with coach Brett Brown and the rest of the front office.

“The 76ers are on the cusp of something very special and the next 12 months are really important,” Brand said. “I think that’s why I was the leading candidate, to bring stability to the organization and this group that I know really well.”

Brand had worked for the Sixers as vice president of operations and was the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate.

Sixers owner Josh Harris said Brand emerged from a list of at least 10 candidates as the right choice to steady a franchise rocked by Bryan Colangelo’s sudden departure. Colangelo resigned in June as the 76ers’ president of basketball operations after what an investigation concluded was “careless and in some instances reckless” sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter.

“I’ll lead with honesty, integrity,” Brand said.

Brown had assumed interim GM duties but wanted no part of holding the job full time. But he will work as Brand’s partner in key decisions the franchise faces coming off a 52-win season.

“Coach and I are aligned,” Brand said. “Teams that have won in the NBA, the GM, the coach have to get along. He’s going to have the players. But when it comes to trades, draft process, I’m running that. That’s what I’ve been hired for. Final say? Coach is going to have a voice in it.”

Brand played in 1,058 career games over 18 seasons with the Bulls, the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas, Atlanta and two stints with the Sixers. He posted career averages of 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game.

A two-time All-Star and the 2000 co-rookie of the year, Brand was also the recipient of the 2005-06 Joe Dumars Trophy, presented each season to the player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

“I think we’re at a new point in our team’s development into hopefully an NBA championship,” Harris said. “We need to be attracting talent here. Certainly, Elton’s image and who he is as a person were real positives. But leadership and managerial skills and the things you’ve got to do in the front office that aren’t just about image, he’s got those, too. But certainly, that was a huge positive.”

Brand said it’s fair to question his inexperience as he skyrocketed through the organization from the G League to GM. But it’s a job he’s ready to handle.

“I’ll take the hits,” he said. “When there’s decisions made on the basketball side, I’m taking the hits.”

Alex Rucker was promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations. Ned Cohen will remain assistant general manager and Marc Eversley will stay as senior vice president of player personnel.

The Sixers beat Miami in the first round of the playoffs before they were eliminated in the conference semifinals by Boston. Under Brown’s watch, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have blossomed into two of the top young players in the league.

Embiid and Markelle Fultz were among the players who attended Brand’s press conference.

The Sixers were stunned when an independent review found that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, operated four Twitter accounts. She admitted using private information to criticize the Sixers and rival colleagues.

Brand, the fourth black GM in the NBA, is ready for the Sixers to put the offseason mess behind them and make a jump in the East.

“This is a special team, an incredible opportunity, and we will lead a disciplined and determined path to building a championship organization,” he said.

Amid Jimmy Butler trade saga, Lauri Markkanen looks back on Timberwolves drafting him

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 20, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Timberwolves appear on the verge of implosion. Jimmy Butler requested a trade. Tom Thibodeau’s future in Minnesota is uncertain. Andrew Wiggins‘ brother is picking fights with Butler online. Karl-Anthony Towns has his own problems with Butler. (Not those problems, he says).

And Lauri Markkanen is reveling in the discord.

The Timberwolves traded the No. 7 pick, eventually used on Markkanen, to the Bulls as part of the package for Butler. And the promising forward wanted to make sure Minnesota remembered.

Markkanen:

That is a sly grin.

Report: Rockets’ Brandon Knight underwent knee surgery, will miss ‘some time’

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 20, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Though Rockets general manager Daryl Morey talked up Brandon Knight‘s ability to contribute on the court, I’m unconvinced Houston saw Knight as anything other than a necessary burden to dumping Ryan Anderson‘s salary via trade.

But if the Rockets wanted Knight to play, they won’t have him anytime soon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Knight missed all of last season with a knee injury. He struggled on the court the two years before that.

It’ll be a long road before Knight helps a team with Chris Paul, James Harden and Eric Gordon as ball-handling guard. Heck, it might be a while until Knight can even eat up minutes while allowing those superior players to rest.

But at least Anderson’s contract is gone.

Rumor: Tom Thibodeau would rather leave Timberwolves than trade Jimmy Butler for young players, picks

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 20, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
4 Comments

Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly doesn’t want to grant Jimmy Butler‘s trade request, which mostly sounds like Thibodeau trying to preserve leverage.

But maybe Thibodeau would actually put his money where he is mouth is.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

According to multiple league sources, coach Tom Thibodeau has no intention of letting Butler go for young, rebuilding-type pieces.

Thibodeau has zero interest in taking a step back with Minnesota, even, according to sources, if it means he ultimately parts ways with the team.

“No one expects Tom to coach a 25-win or even 35-win team,” one front-office executive told Sporting News. “Even if he has to agree to dissolve the contract, they’d do that before they go and trade Butler for draft picks.”

It’s unclear how much of this is hearsay. Thibodeau has a reputation for being unrelentingly competitive, and maybe people around the league are just supposing how that applies to his situation in Minnesota.

Remember, Thibodeau went 31-51 his first season with the Timberwolves – by far his worst record as a head coach. He didn’t quit.

He did trade for Butler after that season, though. And that fast-tracked Minnesota to 47 wins and a playoff berth. It would be disheartening to step back after last season’s breakthrough.

But trading Butler wouldn’t mean losing him for nothing. Thibodeau could get helpful veterans in return. They probably wouldn’t match Butler’s contributions. The Timberwolves are operating from a position of weakness considering Butler’s trade request. But trading Butler wouldn’t necessarily mean just subtracting him from this season’s team.

Besides, Minnesota already has franchise-player Karl-Anthony Towns and other solid vets. It’s too late for a full teardown. Minnesota should compete next season no matter how this Butler situation unfolds.

If Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor somehow feels he must force Thibodeau into trading Butler for unready young players and picks, that would signal Taylor has lost faith in Thibodeau running the team. At that point, it might be Taylor – not Thibodeau – ending the relationship.

So, I doubt Thibodeau ever must choose between the scenarios laid out here. But if he faces that choice, I’ll believe he leaves that much money on the table when I see it.

Markelle Fultz reveals new jumper (video)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 20, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

Described by his trainer, Drew Hanlen, as having the yips, Markelle Fultz essentially stopped shooting jumpers last season. Hanlen has posted offseason workout videos of Fultz without showing the 76ers guard’s jumper.

How does the former No. 1 pick’s shot look now?

We can finally see.

The Players Tribune:

Fultz:

There was a lot of things going about changing shots and all this and the third. But, for me, I’m a hooper. So I was like, man, this ain’t going to stop me.

People really didn’t understand. They thought, “He was just being soft. But it was really an injury. And now I got a chance to just sit down and pick apart all these doctors. We figured it out, and I’ve been back to work this summer. And everything’s back to even better than what it was.

Hanlen said Fultz will be All-Star next season if 100%. It’s hard to see that from this video.

Fultz’s shot looks way smoother than the glimpses we saw last year, but questions remain:

Is his release point too low and his mechanics too slow to get the shot off during NBA games? How he is he shooting off the dribble? Will he shoot confidently in real games?

This is clearly progress, but it’s only a small step toward Fultz getting back on the track of a No. 1 pick.