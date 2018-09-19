Reports: Jimmy Butler requests trade from Timberwolves; wants to play for Clippers, Nets, Knicks

Tom Thibodeau went all-in on Jimmy Butler, trading Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn plus swapping first-round picks (which became Lauri Markkanen) to land the wing. On the surface it worked, Minnesota got 16 games better and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004, while Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
However, in the locker room things were not smooth. Butler is a Tom Thibodeau guy, and Karl-Anthony Towns is not, which led to tension between the two stars. Throw in Andrew Wiggins regressing after getting a big contract and nobody being happy with Tom Thibodeau grinding the starters into the ground, and you had one unhappy locker room.
How unhappy? How frustrated is Butler heading into a contract year? In a meeting with Thibodeau Tuesday in Los Angeles, Butler asked to be traded, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
The Timberwolves put a five-year max rookie contract extension on the table in front of Towns on July 1, but he has yet to sign it. The Butler situation is reported to be the key reason. Once Towns signs the deal, he is the player in Minnesota with the power, and that’s not ideal for Butler or Thibodeau.
The timing of this is brutal for the Timberwolves. Ideally, they would like to get this resolved before training camp opens next week, but that’s likely not enough time. They are not going to recoup what they gave up to get Butler, not even close, but they need to get something back. Butler wants to go to the Nets, Clippers, or Knicks, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Minnesota is under no obligation to send Butler where he wants to go, they need to get back the best deal they can. However, leaking this could discourage other teams from jumping in the mix. Other teams — the Sixers, the Lakers — may want to get in on the bidding next summer, and could even reach out about a trade (the Sixers have the assets to make it interesting if they wanted, the Lakers would have to trade Brandon Ingram right now because all those veterans on one-year deals can’t be moved until Dec. 15).
However, if the report that Butler is willing to talk contract extension with those three teams — which at its max is $29 million total less than he could sign for as a free agent with another team — could encourage the Clippers, Knicks, and Nets to go big and try to get a deal done. This could move fast.