Report: Jimmy Butler ‘isn’t dead set’ on demanding trade from Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler says he’ll meet with the Timberwolves today – not yesterday, as initially reported.
The far bigger issue: What will happen in the meeting?
I’m told, though, that while Butler has serious questions about the direction of the franchise, he’s still willing to hear Minnesota out, and isn’t dead set on demanding a trade elsewhere.
Butler probably wouldn’t demand a trade. That gets players fined. Paul George laid out a far more likely roadmap last offseason: Butler could inform Minnesota he won’t re-sign next offseason. Left to their own devices, the Timberwolves would probably trade him.
But would it get to even that point? That’s the big question looming over the day. If Butler hasn’t yet made up his mind, that would give Tom Thibodeau a chance to convey a plan.
Of course, this isn’t entirely up to Butler, either. If Minnesota must choose between Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns – who reportedly won’t sign his rookie-scale extension until the Butler situation is handled – Butler could get dealt regardless of what he wants.
So much could come to a head today, but apparently there isn’t an inevitable outcome. Is Butler leaning a certain way, though? “Isn’t dead set” on demanding a trade isn’t exactly a huge vote of confidence.