Sue Bird: WNBA-champion Seattle Storm won’t visit Donald Trump’s White House

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Warriors didn’t visit the White House after winning the NBA’s two championships since Donald Trump became president. The WNBA’s WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx didn’t attend a White House ceremony last year, either.

This year’s WNBA champion, the Seattle Storm, won’t break the trend.

Sue Bird, via Kevin Pelton of ESPN:

“At this point, it doesn’t even really need to be discussed,” Bird said. “It’s come up. We paid attention to what happened with Minnesota not getting invited. Everyone knew when everything happened with Steph Curry and LeBron (James) on social media, all that stuff. We all pay attention and we watch.

“So it wasn’t an actual conversation where we sat down and said, ‘Hey guys, what do you want to do if this happens?’ First of all, we wouldn’t have, because you can’t do that until you win. You don’t want any bad juju. But I think it’s safe to say we all kind of were on the same page with that.”

Trump probably wasn’t going to invite the team, anyway. But if he were considering it, Bird’s comments will probably shut that down. Trump doesn’t want to be rejected.

At this point, it seems highly unlikely any NBA or WNBA champion will visit the White House while Trump remains in office.

Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins not even best development of their summer

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Rockets downgraded. LeBron James didn’t form a super team anywhere. Only the Raptors emerged as a new contender, and that’s only if Kawhi Leonard is healthy.

The Warriors’ path to another championship looks even clearer now than it did at the beginning of the summer.

Oh, and they signed DeMarcus Cousins.

Of course Golden State isn’t assured a third straight title and fourth in five years. I’ve been banging the drum against the inevitability of a Warriors championship during this entire run, and I’m sure not stopping now. There are too many variables just to assume one team will cruise against a field of 29 others. But few teams have ever looked so well-positioned entering the season.

Golden State returns its entire elite core. Kevin Durant re-signed, though on just another 1+1 deal. Uncertainty seems unavoidable with him.

At least he’ll be a known factor next season. The same can’t be said of Cousins.

Cousins’ Achilles tear makes it unclear when he’ll play, let alone when he’ll play at a high level. Even once he gets healthy and on track individually, there are real questions about how he’ll fit with the Warriors. Cousins won’t necessarily be the dominant force that stacks the deck insurmountably in Golden State’s favor.

There was also a real opportunity cost to signing him. The Warriors needed more wings rather than another center, and they used their biggest tool to upgrade – the mid-level exception – on Cousins. And they’ll almost certainly get him for only one year. The largest starting salary they can effectively offer him next summer is just $6,404,400. If Cousins can’t command far more than that on the open market, he probably wouldn’t be welcomed back, anyway.

All that said, Golden State had to sign him when he agreed to play for so little. He’s so darned talented. It’s worth the risk. If everything pans out, he could help the 2018-19 Warriors stake a claim as the greatest team of all time.

Otherwise, the Warriors were pretty conservative this summer.

They drafted Jacob Evans No. 28 and signed Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko to minimum contracts. Patrick McCaw will probably accept his qualifying offer.

David West retired. JaVale McGee signed with the Lakers. Zaza Pachulia signed with the Pistons. Nick Young remains unsigned.

On a team with Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, those players just don’t move the needle much. Golden State was mostly locked into a static summer by virtue of the team’s incredible standing already.

So, it was shocking the Warriors added a potential gamechanger in Cousins. But the biggest moves for Golden State were the ones that didn’t happen elsewhere to threaten its supremacy.

 

Offseason grade: A

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns won’t sign contract extension until Timberwolves handle Jimmy Butler situation

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler will reportedly meet with the Timberwolves today to discuss his future in Minnesota. It’s no secret Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns have tension. Towns has yet to sign his rookie-scale contract extension.

Apparently, the dots connect.

Stadium:

Shams Charania:

There’s been a lot of uncertainty around Jimmy Butler all summer. He hasn’t been back to Minnesota. This is going to be a telltale week for him. Very much so, I’m told, this a last-ditch meeting for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tom Thibodeau, and how they respond and how Jimmy responds to it will be interesting.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s one of the top talents in the league, has yet to sign to sign his rookie max extension, which should be a no-brainer. And I’m told there won’t be any decision on that until this Jimmy Butler situation resolves itself.

If Minnesota must choose between Towns and Butler, Towns – six years younger and much healthier – is the clear choice. I think, even with his affection for former Bulls, Thibodeau knows that.

The bigger question: Can Thibodeau get everyone on the same page? It’d be ideal for the Timberwolves to keep both their stars.

Butler can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and if he doesn’t sign an extension by 6 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 15, Towns will be a restricted free agent next summer. So, there’s little risk of losing Towns soon. But if letting Butler leave is required to keep Towns long-term, it’d be better to trade Butler now rather than letting him walk for nothing next offseason.

Today’s meeting could provide clarity, but one way or another, Minnesota is clearly in a tough spot.

Report: Spurs hiring Brent Barry to front office

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Brent Barry came up in the Pistons’ and Hawks’ recent general-manager searches.

He’ll get his start as an NBA executive in San Antonio.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

During his 14 year playing career and time as a TV analyst, Barry has shown the basketball intelligence and interpersonal skills to suggest he’ll succeed in this role. Working for Gregg Popovich and R.C. Buford could add valuable experience.

Barry played four seasons with the Spurs, winning titles in 2005 and 2007. He returns to San Antonio at a turbulent time for the franchise. Several key players – including Barry’s former teammate, Tony Parker – have left the team.

Ivica Zubac says Lakers not thrilled he chose to play for Croatia in World Cup qualifiers

By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Lakers’ big man Ivica Zubac was one of the nearly couple dozen NBA players who decided to play in the September FIBA World Qualifiers. His Croatian team has a few of them with them including Dario Saric of the Sixers and Bojan Bogdanovic of the Pacers.

Just don’t think the Lakers were happy about it.

Teams are never entirely comfortable with their players suiting up for national teams, in large part due to the injury risk (remember Dante Exum blew out his ACL in international competition). Especially right now, they would rather have the player working out at their facility.

Nobody likes the new FIBA World Cup qualifying system, which has changed to a soccer-style where the majority of games during the NBA season (the same other major world leagues such as Spain and Italy). The difference is in soccer, there are international breaks so players go to their teams for these games, while the NBA and other leagues were not adding those stoppages. The result hurt the USA — which is being represented by G-League players primarily through the process — but America has the depth to overcome that. For smaller countries with a much smaller talent pool, the blows of not having their best players are felt more sharply.

Croatia is in that mix, and on the bubble for making it to China for the 2019 World Cup right now. Croatia is 3-4 so far heading into an almost must-win game against Poland Monday. Despite all that talent, Croatia fell to Lithuania 84-83 over the weekend.

Zubac is helping averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for Croatia.