Jarrett Jack reportedly reaches non-guaranteed deal with Pelicans

After knee injuries and surgeries sidelined Jarrett Jack for the better part of two seasons, he was back last season with the Knicks and showed he’s got some game left in those 34-year-old legs. He started 56 games for New York, averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 assists per night, and while his shooting has slipped (an unimpressive 48.9 true shooting percentage, and shooting 29.1 percent from three) he showed he still could have a role in the NBA.
That role may be back with the Pelicans. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
Jack has a chance here, because while the Pelicans are bringing a lot of guards to camp there is only one worth trusting, Jrue Holiday. He is a borderline All-Star. After that, they are putting a lot of trust in Elfrid Payton as a point guard (to call the feeling on him around the league “divisive” would be kind), and behind them there are Ian Clark, Frank Jackson, and Trevon Bluiett. A solid veteran like Jack, asked to play a smaller role than he did in New York ( playing 25 minutes a night), could work.
The Pelicans are going to have one of the most interesting training camps in the league, because it is an actual tryout with roster spots and minutes up for grabs. They are not going through the motions in the Big Easy.
Scary Terry broke out last year. Terry Rozier had been playing well for the Celtics all season off the bench, but when Kyrie Irving went down and Rozier got thrust into a bigger role he thrived. Rozier averaged 16.5 points and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs, leading the Celtics all the way to Game 7 of the Conference Finals.
With the extra court time (and screen time), Rozier became a celebrity. How did he know he had gotten big? Urkel, as he explained to GQ.
Man, Urkel. We were out to eat in LA. He was with his bodyguards. He got up to leave and he tapped me. “You had a great year.” Everybody knows who Steve Urkel is. That was nuts. It’s been crazy all summer. People can take it two ways. They can either be satisfied or it can be a thing where, “I want this to happen forever.” It’s definitely humbling and it’s a blessing. I want this to always be like this.
Rozier talks about a lot of interesting things in the article, from the wisdom of Brad Stevens to picking his father up from jail, and of course the new contract with PUMA. It’s worth the read.
And with the Rozier heading into a contract year, his future and how much other teams may pay to poach him will be a big topic all season.
The Boston Celtics have 15 guaranteed contracts on the roster, the most they can carry into the season. They also have pretty good depth on the wing: Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward will start at the 2/3 spots, with Marcus Smart and Semi Ojeleye behind them. The Celtics are not really looking to add a wing. Plus, Crawford was frustrated with his role last season in Minnesota getting almost 21 minutes a night and having the ball in his hands a lot, that’s not necessarily a fit with Boston’s selfless style.
But a good rumor never lets facts get in the way — like Jamal Crawford to the Celtics.
The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, talking on the Celtics Beat podcast with Adam Kaufman, said there is “mutual interest” between the sides (hat tip to NBC Sports Boston).
“There is mutual interest between the Celtics and Crawford. That I do know. The Celtics didn’t make an offer to him. He’s been kind of waiting for the right situation to materialize. That’s why he’s holding out to training camp, basically. He wants to be in a position to win a championship. He wants to sign on with one of these title teams.”
Is Crawford really a fit for the Celtics? While he is 38, and his skills and his efficiency have slipped in recent years, he still averaged 10.3 points per game last season in Minnesota. While he is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year (most recently in 2016), he is more of a volume scorer who creates his own shots and is not much of a defender. Is that what Brad Stevens and the Celtics would want? Crawford certainly can still carry a team for a five-minute stretch off the bench some nights, but is it a good fit in Boston?
Depends on how the Celtics’ bench is doing. My guess is we will be well into training camp if not into the season before a team comes calling for Crawford — but a good team will come calling. He has value, he can still get buckets. Maybe the Celtics will need that, but another team could have that need first.
The 76ers effectively completed their offseason without a general manager.
But they’re still trudging toward a hire.
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
Zanik and Rosas are two of the more-renowned executives who haven’t already run a front office. In other words, they might represent the ceiling of whom Philadelphia can attract. The 76ers reportedly want a collaborative approach, which has merits but will also dissuade more accomplished executives who want more control.
I wouldn’t assume Zanik and Rosas are necessarily the finalists for the job. They might be, but given the slowness of this process, others – maybe many others – could get more interviews.
The Suns were reportedly targeting the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, Pacers’ Cory Joseph and Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.
One of those point guards apparently stands above the others.
Stadium:
Shams Charania:
I’m told they’re targeting Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. He’s been at the top of their list.
The issue is price, asking price. Phoenix has only been willing to give up second-round picks in all their discussions for a veteran point guard, which they’re trying to acquire. And the Clippers, just like every other team that knows Phoenix needs a point guard, wants a first-round pick.
The Suns trading for Beverley could make sense. Phoenix badly needs a point guard, and Beverley could fit with high-scoring Devin Booker like he did with James Harden. L.A. has plenty of players capable of being lead guards – Beverley, Lou Williams, Milos Teodosic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome Robinson, Jawun Evans and Tyrone Wallace – and has already gone toward taking a step back to this season to position for the future.
But a second-rounder if far too little for Beverley. If that’s all the Suns will offer, there’s nothing realistic about this.
On the other hand, an unprotected first-rounder would be too much for Phoenix to surrender.
Perhaps, there’s a middle ground – a protected first-rounder (with Troy Daniels used to match salary). It’s just a matter of negotiating the protections and determining whether there’s common ground.