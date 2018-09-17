Getty Images

Ivica Zubac says Lakers not thrilled he chose to play for Croatia in World Cup qualifiers

By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Lakers’ big man Ivica Zubac was one of the nearly couple dozen NBA players who decided to play in the September FIBA World Qualifiers. His Croatian team has a few of them with them including Dario Saric of the Sixers and Bojan Bogdanovic of the Pacers.

Just don’t think the Lakers were happy about it.

Teams are never entirely comfortable with their players suiting up for national teams, in large part due to the injury risk (remember Dante Exum blew out his ACL in international competition). Especially right now, they would rather have the player working out at their facility.

Nobody likes the new FIBA World Cup qualifying system, which has changed to a soccer-style where the majority of games during the NBA season (the same other major world leagues such as Spain and Italy). The difference is in soccer, there are international breaks so players go to their teams for these games, while the NBA and other leagues were not adding those stoppages. The result hurt the USA — which is being represented by G-League players primarily through the process — but America has the depth to overcome that. For smaller countries with a much smaller talent pool, the blows of not having their best players are felt more sharply.

Croatia is in that mix, and on the bubble for making it to China for the 2019 World Cup right now. Croatia is 3-4 so far heading into an almost must-win game against Poland Monday. Despite all that talent, Croatia fell to Lithuania 84-83 over the weekend.

Zubac is helping averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for Croatia.

Spurs hiring Brent Barry to front office

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Brent Barry came up in the Pistons’ and Hawks’ recent general-manager searches.

He’ll get his start as an NBA executive in San Antonio.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

During his 14 year playing career and time as a TV analyst, Barry has shown the basketball intelligence and interpersonal skills to suggest he’ll succeed in this role. Working for Gregg Popovich and R.C. Buford could add valuable experience.

Barry played four seasons with the Spurs, winning titles in 2005 and 2007. He returns to San Antonio at a turbulent time for the franchise. Several key players – including Barry’s former teammate, Tony Parker – have left the team.

NBA players react to Dwyane Wade’s “last dance”

By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Dwyane Wade is coming back for one more season.

After deliberating on it all summer, Wade will return to the Heat for one final tour, a farewell season where he will try to help push the Heat into the postseason, and at least a few times will jump in the hot tub time machine and remind us why he is one of the greatest two guards the game has ever seen.

Other players around the NBA — from teammates such as Hassan Whiteside to All-Stars such as Jimmy Butler — were excited about the move.

this is gonna be one helluva dance @dwyanewade

It should be added that once again Wade is saving Miami money. He’s taken discounts before, most notably to form a super team with LeBron James and Chris Bosh while keeping Udonis Haslem and others around. While he could have pushed hard for the midlevel exception, he took the veteran minimum, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, which means the Heat can get under the tax like this season with a move or two.

 

 

Jeff Bzdelik, assistant coach in charge of Rockets’ defense, retires

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
Last season, the Houston Rocket’s defense surprised everyone and almost got them to the NBA Finals. They switched every pick — on and off the ball — all season long, both as a philosophy that most teams could not exploit it, and in preparation for playing Golden State in the playoffs. It almost worked. The Warriors struggled for a while before adjusting (and leaning on Kevin Durant), and the Rockets were up double-digits in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at home. While their James Harden/Chris Paul led offense was their biggest strength, the Rockets became the sixth best defensive team in the NBA last season.

Jeff Bzdelik, Mike D’Antoni’s right-hand man, deserves a lot of credit for that.

And now Bzdelik has decided he is going to step away from it all. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Bzdelik has been a coach at the college and NBA level for 40 years, he has earned the retirement and chance to relax a little. Like players, sometimes coaches getting ready for the season realize they just do not want to do this anymore.

Matt Brase also likely will have a few more things on his plate.

While the defensive foundation is there in Houston, it will be harder to execute without Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, both of whom left via free agency and both of whom can guard multiple positions, making switching more effective.

 

Dwyane Wade announces he will return to Heat for ‘one last dance’

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2018, 8:54 PM EDT
Dwyane Wade — the future Hall of Famer, the three-time champion, the greatest player in Miami Heat history and one of the best two guards to ever play the game — isn’t done yet.

He announced Sunday in an emotional video he will return for one more season with the Miami Heat.

(You can see the full video of his announcement above.)

“Whether they’ve been good or whether they’ve been bad, I got here because I’ve done things the way I feel is right for me and right for my family… I feel it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season.”

“This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that, and I’m going to give it for one last season.”

“Let’s enjoy it. Let’s have some joy in this last season. Let’s push this young team.”

Wade returns to a 44-win team that is essentially running it back with the same roster, just with more Wade (and they hope more health overall).

Wade had weighed this decision all summer, but through it all was working out to get his body ready (a sign that he was going to give it one more run).

This will be Wade’s 16th NBA season, and more than 14 of those will have been with the Heat. Last season he played the final 21 games with Miami coming off the bench, scoring 12 points a game in the regular season, then in the playoffs averaged 16.5 points per game and had a turn-back-the-clock Game 4 against Philadelphia to force a Game 5. His role has shrunk, and his knees need rest during the grind of the season, but Wade can still play the game at a high level and take over for stretches.

Wade will get huge ovations and tribute videos in every city he visits, and Miami fans will pack the building to say goodbye to a legend. Things will feel different in Miami without him.

But not for another year.