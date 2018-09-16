Getty Images

USA heads to Panama for next FIBA qualifying test

Associated PressSep 16, 2018
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The arena where the Americans will face Panama when qualifying for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup resumes is named for boxer Roberto Duran, which seems appropriate to U.S. coach Jeff Van Gundy. He is expecting a fight.

The U.S. (6-1) visits Panama (3-4) in a second-round qualifier on Monday night, knowing that a win would put the Americans on the brink of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in China. The Americans are coming off a 57-point romp over Uruguay on Friday in Las Vegas, which was followed by the 3,000-mile trip to Panama City.

“It’s hard to prepare guys for what the intensity is on the road in a FIBA game when you’re wearing USA across your chest,” Van Gundy said.

That might be particularly true on Monday, given that Panama will need to pull off an upset if it is going to maintain any realistic hopes of qualifying for China. The U.S. and Panama are part of the same six-team group in this stage of qualifying out of the Americas Region, and only three of those six teams will be assured of spots in China next year.

Panama lost 82-73 at Puerto Rico on Friday.

“It’s going to be a tough game being on the road there in Panama,” U.S. forward Jameel Warney said. “I, personally, know how tough those road games are in other countries, so we just have to be ready. We have to go back and look at some film, get ready and improve from there.”

The U.S. is expected to use largely the same roster it had on Friday in Las Vegas.

For the first six games of qualifying, the Americans picked teams of mostly G League players. But because this window of games fell at an opportune time, before the start of training camps, the U.S. was able to pull some players who were in the NBA last season, such as Sacramento’s Frank Mason III, Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon, San Antonio’s Derrick White and Detroit’s Henry Ellenson.

“Because we are relying on them, they can get their intensity right, they can get their game sharp so that when they go to training camp to fight for minutes, they’ll be in a good frame of mind,” Van Gundy said. “I think this helps us, certainly, but I think it helps the individual players as well.”

The U.S. has used 37 different players so far in the seven qualifying games. Should the Americans qualify for the World Cup, the expectation is that the roster would be filled with NBA stars.

Monday’s game is the first of three consecutive road matchups for the Americans. They’ll play in Argentina on Nov. 29 and in Uruguay on Dec. 2, before returning home to play Panama on Feb. 22 and Argentina in the qualifying finale on Feb. 25.

Two U.S. basketball players stabbed in Romania; one seriously hurt

AP Images
Associated PressSep 16, 2018
BUCHAREST, Romania — Two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition, Romanian authorities said Sunday.

Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila, were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals.

Braila County Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu told The Associated Press both men underwent emergency surgery at the hospital early Sunday. She said McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and was “stable” and in intensive care. She said Bowie suffered multiple abdominal wounds, correcting reports that he had suffered a perforated lung. She said both had “perforated wounds” but could not say how they were caused.

Bowie was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest. “We are a small hospital and it was better for him to be transferred,” Neacsu said, adding that his condition is “unpredictable.”

A spokeswoman at the Bucharest hospital declined to provide information on Bowie’s medical status, citing patient privacy.

Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.

The club has 4 U.S. players for this season.

Bowie, who grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, spent three seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa State for his final season. Bowie played in 33 games with nine starts for the Cyclones in 2016-17, averaging 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds and helping them win the Big 12 Tournament and reach the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

AP Sports Writer Luke Meredith contributed to this report.

Dennis Schroder, Maxi Kleber save Germany from defeat with 0.4 lob pass

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2018
Germany is headed to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China next summer, and one pass from Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder to Dallas’ Maxi Kleber put them there.

Germany’s perfect record in qualifying for next summer’s World Cup was in danger, down two points to Israel with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Schroder inbounded the ball and threw a perfect alley-oop pass, Kleber curled off a high pick and went to the rim, and the result was a game-tying bucket that forced overtime (where Germany went on to win 110-98).

Give some credit to Germany’s Lucca Staiger in the key — he body-blocked/held and cleared out the Israeli defender in the paint who was there to prevent that specific play.

Schroder finished the game with 30 points and 13 assists, and because of the win we will overlook the seven turnovers and 1-of-9 shooting from three. Kleber finished with 10 points.

Germany is now 8-0 in qualifying and with this win punched its ticket to China.

Israel, at 3-5, is still alive but needs some wins and some help now.

Alan Williams signs two-way contract with Brooklyn for this season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2018
A 6’8″ power forward out of UC Santa Barbara, Alan Williams spent three seasons in Phoenix trying to find his way in the NBA. A partially torn meniscus suffered a year ago in September set back those efforts last season, and he played in just five games for the Suns.

Now the Brooklyn Nets are going to give him a chance to prove himself, although he’ll have to do much of it from the G-League due to a two-way contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Williams is a beast on the boards who plays with a high motor and can help a team in a role when healthy (and if he can stay that way). His best run of play came in the 2016-17 season after the All-Star Break, in those 24 games he averaged 11.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting plus 9.1 rebounds and was given the team’s Majerle Hustle Award (that’s why the injury last season was such a setback). Offensively he does not space the floor, in his 62 NBA games 91 percent of his shots came within 10 feet of his rim, but he has an NBA role. He can fit, if he stays healthy. Don’t take my word for it, check out what teammate Jared Dudley said.

Minnesota’s Justin Patton breaks left foot during workouts, will miss time

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2018
Timberwolves big man Justin Patton has had a horrible run of injury luck.

The Timberwolves drafted the 6’11” big man out of Creighton with the No. 16 pick in the 2017 draft, but before he got to Summer League he suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot, which required two surgeries (one at the time, then a follow up this April). He worked hard on rehab and spent most of last season in the G-League, only getting on the court for one game and four total minutes last season.

Now comes this news: Patton has broken his other foot in workouts. Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press broke the story, but Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic summed it up cleanly:

The team announced he will need another foot surgery.

There is no timetable now on Patton’s return.