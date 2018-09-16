Dwyane Wade announce he will return to Heat for “one last dance”

Dwyane Wade — the future Hall of Famer, the three-time champion, the greatest player in Miami Heat history and one of the best two guards to ever play the game — isn’t done yet.

He announced Sunday in an emotional video he will return for one more season with the Miami Heat.

(You can see the full video of his announcement above.)

“Whether they’ve been good or whether they’ve been bad, I got here because I’ve done things the way I feel is right for me and right for my family… I feel it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season.”

“This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that, and I’m going to give it for one last season.”

“Let’s enjoy it. Let’s have some joy in this last season. Let’s push this young team.”

Wade returns to a 44-win team that is essentially running it back with the same roster, just with more Wade (and they hope more health overall).

Wade had weighed this decision all summer, but through it all was working out to get his body ready (a sign that he was going to give it one more run).

This will be Wade’s 16th NBA season, and more than 14 of those will have been with the Heat. Last season he played the final 21 games with Miami coming off the bench, scoring 12 points a game in the regular season, then in the playoffs averaged 16.5 points per game and had a turn-back-the-clock Game 4 against Philadelphia to force a Game 5. His role has shrunk, and his knees need rest during the grind of the season, but Wade can still play the game at a high level and take over for stretches.

Wade will get huge ovations and tribute videos in every city he visits, and Miami fans will pack the building to say goodbye to a legend. Things will feel different in Miami without him.

But not for another year.

Jeff Bzdelik, assistant coach in charge of Rockets’ defense, retires

Last season, the Houston Rocket’s defense surprised everyone and almost got them to the NBA Finals. They switched every pick — on and off the ball — all season long, both as a philosophy that most teams could not exploit it, and in preparation for playing Golden State in the playoffs. It almost worked. The Warriors struggled for a while before adjusting (and leaning on Kevin Durant), and the Rockets were up double-digits in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at home. While their James Harden/Chris Paul led offense was their biggest strength, the Rockets became the sixth best defensive team in the NBA last season.

Jeff Bzdelik, Mike D’Antoni’s right-hand man, deserves a lot of credit for that.

And now Bzdelik has decided he is going to step away from it all. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Bzdelik has been a coach at the college and NBA level for 40 years, he has earned the retirement and chance to relax a little. Like players, sometimes coaches getting ready for the season realize they just do not want to do this anymore.

Matt Brase also likely will have a few more things on his plate.

While the defensive foundation is there in Houston, it will be harder to execute without Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, both of whom left via free agency and both of whom can guard multiple positions, making switching more effective.

 

Manu Ginobili’s personal career highlight: Spurs title in 2014

The 2014 Spurs — which won 62 regular season games, then got revenge on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s fifth title — played arguably the most beautiful ball-movement, sharply-executed basketball the league has ever seen. By the end of that season, the Spurs were a force of athleticism and high IQ players who just shredded opponents.

With the door officially being closed on San Antonio’s “big three” era after the retirement of Manu Ginobili, that is one team worth looking back on with pride. Ginobili does. He met with the media this weekend in San Antonio and was asked about the greatest highlight of his Hall of Fame career, and it was that team — and how it responded to the crushing loss to the Heat the season before in the Finals — that he talked about. Via ESPN:

“I was carrying a very heavy load in my bag for what happened the year before,” Ginobili said. “Being able to leave that aside, feel that I helped the team to accomplish that goal, was huge. A very important moment of my career. We did it with a great team, a team that played great in a fun way, altruistically. And I was already older. When I got here and we won the first championship, I didn’t appreciate it. I didn’t know what was going on, how hard it was. At 37, and after a couple of frustrating moments where we were very close, that was very fulfilling and a big joy.”

Watching Ginobili play was a joy. Talking to him as a media member was a joy, he was always gracious. The league will not be quite the same without him.

Two U.S. basketball players stabbed in Romania; one seriously hurt

BUCHAREST, Romania — Two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition, Romanian authorities said Sunday.

Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila, were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals.

Braila County Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu told The Associated Press both men underwent emergency surgery at the hospital early Sunday. She said McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and was “stable” and in intensive care. She said Bowie suffered multiple abdominal wounds, correcting reports that he had suffered a perforated lung. She said both had “perforated wounds” but could not say how they were caused.

Bowie was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest. “We are a small hospital and it was better for him to be transferred,” Neacsu said, adding that his condition is “unpredictable.”

A spokeswoman at the Bucharest hospital declined to provide information on Bowie’s medical status, citing patient privacy.

Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.

The club has 4 U.S. players for this season.

Bowie, who grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, spent three seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa State for his final season. Bowie played in 33 games with nine starts for the Cyclones in 2016-17, averaging 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds and helping them win the Big 12 Tournament and reach the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

AP Sports Writer Luke Meredith contributed to this report.

Dennis Schroder, Maxi Kleber save Germany from defeat with 0.4 lob pass

Germany is headed to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China next summer, and one pass from Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder to Dallas’ Maxi Kleber put them there.

Germany’s perfect record in qualifying for next summer’s World Cup was in danger, down two points to Israel with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Schroder inbounded the ball and threw a perfect alley-oop pass, Kleber curled off a high pick and went to the rim, and the result was a game-tying bucket that forced overtime (where Germany went on to win 110-98).

Give some credit to Germany’s Lucca Staiger in the key — he body-blocked/held and cleared out the Israeli defender in the paint who was there to prevent that specific play.

Schroder finished the game with 30 points and 13 assists, and because of the win we will overlook the seven turnovers and 1-of-9 shooting from three. Kleber finished with 10 points.

Germany is now 8-0 in qualifying and with this win punched its ticket to China.

Israel, at 3-5, is still alive but needs some wins and some help now.