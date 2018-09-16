Alan Williams signs two-way contract with Brooklyn for this season

A 6’8″ power forward out of UC Santa Barbara, Alan Williams spent three seasons in Phoenix trying to find his way in the NBA. A partially torn meniscus suffered a year ago in September set back those efforts last season, and he played in just five games for the Suns.
Now the Brooklyn Nets are going to give him a chance to prove himself, although he’ll have to do much of it from the G-League due to a two-way contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Williams is a beast on the boards who plays with a high motor and can help a team in a role when healthy (and if he can stay that way). His best run of play came in the 2016-17 season after the All-Star Break, in those 24 games he averaged 11.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting plus 9.1 rebounds and was given the team’s Majerle Hustle Award (that’s why the injury last season was such a setback). Offensively he does not space the floor, in his 62 NBA games 91 percent of his shots came within 10 feet of his rim, but he has an NBA role. He can fit, if he stays healthy. Don’t take my word for it, check out what teammate Jared Dudley said.
Timberwolves big man Justin Patton has had a horrible run of injury luck.
The Timberwolves drafted the 6’11” big man out of Creighton with the No. 16 pick in the 2017 draft, but before he got to Summer League he suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot, which required two surgeries (one at the time, then a follow up this April). He worked hard on rehab and spent most of last season in the G-League, only getting on the court for one game and four total minutes last season.
Now comes this news: Patton has broken his other foot in workouts. Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press broke the story, but Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic summed it up cleanly:
There is no timetable now on Patton’s return.
Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest Dallas Maverick ever. The team is his, and he will be associated with the franchise as much as any player from here on out.
The relationship between Nowitzki and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is one of mutual respect, if not outright friendship. The two have worked together to create a tenable situation for each of them, which has allowed Dallas to go after free agents in multiple seasons while Nowitzki has waited to sign a contract (often for less money than he would have been worth.)
So it’s reasonable to think that these two guys like each other and they banter back-and-forth.
Meanwhile, author Ian Thomsen’s book “The Soul of Basketball: The Epic Showdown Between LeBron, Kobe, Doc, and Dirk That Saved the NBA” has several stories about Nowitzki, including one in which he went after Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
During an appearance on Zach Lowe’s podcast, Thomsen and Lowe recanted one anecdote from the 2010-11 season between the billionaire and the German superstar.
Here’s Lowe talking about the incident, via ESPN. Just a warning, it’s NSFW:
There’s a lot about Cuban in the book and how the players learn to tune out when he’s yelling at them during the games. And another moment from that season … they screw up a possession … Dirk inbounds the ball and Cuban’s yelling at Dirk because because he had just made a mistake or something happened.
And apparently everyone on the team remembers this: Dirk passed the ball back into play with one hand and as he pulled out his mouth guard with the other hand he shouted, “Shut the fuck up!” at Cuban.
No doubt the ability to have that kind of firepower, to hand it right back at Cuban is the dream of several rival fanbases around the NBA.
You’ve got to love Dirk.
Kyle Kuzma is one of the best young players on the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also a native of Flint, Michigan, a city which is still dealing with significant issues regarding its water supply.
Along with guys like Rasheed Wallace, Kuzma is one of several NBA players hoping to help the beleaguered Midwestern town. Speaking to ESPN this week, Kuzma said that he was trying to do all he could to bring awareness and change to the area.
Flint has had issues with lead in its water since 2014, and has been in a declared federal state of emergency since 2016. In his opinion, Kuzma thinks that Flint has been abandoned by the federal government and perhaps America at large.
Via ESPN:
“It is just kind of sad for me, how America has let a city of its own deplete and kind of die,” Kuzma said. “We help third-world countries out, but we have a city that doesn’t have [clean] water. It doesn’t make sense. That is definitely one of the frustrating things. But that is why I am not a politician.”
…
“I am trying to do a lot,” Kuzma said. “Not so much now because I haven’t really made enough money [yet] to really make some things happen. … My thing is to keep spreading awareness.
“During election time, [the water crisis] was such a big deal. And once that kind of went away, Flint went away. I want to try to keep it alive and really keep pushing it forward until I can do bigger and better things here.”
Kuzma went on to state that he believes he can create a larger change in his hometown area much like Lakers teammate LeBron James has done for the city of Akron. The Lakers guard started making inroads in that department, holding a basketball camp for local kids who also received backpacks with bottled water inside.
If you would like to join Kuzma in helping to support the residents of Flint, one of the best ways you can do that is to contribute to the Flint Water Fund.
Summer in the NBA is sort of an odd place. We wait for confirmation of players switching teams, then most of what we see is either about players having fun, or players hitting the gym.
For some fans, they only want to see one or the other. While the more mature NBA fan probably understands that players are unique, dynamic individuals with lots of time on their hands, some diehards have a hard time seeing the forest for the trees.
Social media has made it so that fans are able to go after players who they think aren’t keeping up with an offseason regimen. But of course, that allows players to respond to fan concerns.
That’s exactly what happened when one Twitter user complained at Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard for not working out enough. The Twitter user hadn’t seen video of Lillard working out, so they assumed the Blazers star wasn’t hitting the gym.
He was wrong, and Lillard let them know about it.
Via Twitter:
This seems like an extremely basic fact, but the idea that Lillard isn’t in the gym because people see him enjoying his life — like a normal human being — is patently insane. But the summer is long and the heat makes fools of us all, I guess. That and having to watch early-season NFL games.
The interaction did make for some good Twitter banter, at least. What a goober.
Lillard went even further, posting … uh, whatever this is: